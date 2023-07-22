AEW RAMPAGE TV RESULTS (7/21): Royal Rampage for a TNT Shot at All Out, QTV vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn, Statlander vs. Shafir

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

JULY 21, 2023

RECORDED AT THE TD GARDEN IN BOSTON, MA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone.

(1) ROYAL RAMPAGE – Winner Earns TNT Title Shot at All Out

Darby Allin’s music kicked off the show as he made his way toward the ring as the first participant. Highlights from last year’s Royal Rampage match aired where Brody King eliminated Darby to win. Swerve Strickland then entered as the second participant. Jay Lethal and Nick Wayne were the next out. Darby and Lethal faced off in ring one as Wayne and Swerve fought in ring two. Jericho noted three of the four men are from the Seattle area as Minoru Suzuki made a surprise entrance to the match. Suzuki received a nice reaction from the crowd as he took his time getting to the ring. Lethal attacked Darby from behind who was waiting for Suzuki to enter. Lethal tried to partner with Suzuki, who took him up on the offer and helped him attack Darby.

Brian Cage was out next and entered ring two with Wayne and Swerve. Cage hit Wayne with a rising knee strike then spiked him hard to the mat. In ring one, Lethal accidentally hit Suzuki as Ethan Page entered the match. Page took it to Lethal as Suzuki looked on. Page and Suzuki battled it out as Komander entered ring two. Komander immediately walked the top rope and used it to walk onto Cage’s shoulders, then hit Swerve with a DDT. The Butcher was out next and immediately took down Page. Big Bill was next, and entered ring two with Cage, his partner in the Blind Eliminator tournament. Bill cleaned house as he and Cage then faced off. In ring one, Lethal was thrown out by Page. Lethal yanked on Page’s arm, as Suzuki came from behind and threw Page out. Butcher and Suzuki went toe-to-toe in ring one. As Suzuki went for a piledriver, Butcher flipped him out. Blade was out next and immediately helped Butcher attack Darby on the outside. [c]

Brother Zay entered ring two as the show was in commercial break. Toa Liona was out next, and he helped Butcher and Blade take it to Darby in ring one. Matt Sydal entered next in ring two. Meanwhile, in ring one, Darby continued to get beaten down by Butcher, Blade, and Toa Liona. Butcher and Blade turned on Liona and tried eliminating him. Bishop Kaun was next to help out his partner in ring one. Brother Zay was thrown out by Cage. Liona and Kaun eliminated Blade and Butcher at the same time as Matt Hardy’s music hit and he entered the match. Hardy took it to Swerve in ring two as the fans gave him a nice reaction.

Hardy took on everyone in ring two as Matt Menard entered next. Sydal was dumped out from ring two as Menard slowly made his way into ring one. Liona and Kaun stared him down but Menard went right after Darby. Jeff Jarrett came out next and entered ring two. Hardy and Jarrett went at it immediately. One entrant per ring remained at this stage. Angelo Parker was next and entered ring one with his partner Menard. Parker found himself facing off with the Gates of Agony, Kaun and Liona. The last entrant, Jake Hager, made his way to ring two. Hager was without his purple hat, and had his own ring music, not JAS music. [c]

Gates of Agony eliminated both Menard and Parker, leaving them alone with Darby in ring one. Jarrett was thrown out in ring two. Cage and Swerve double teamed Hardy to eliminate him, which Left Wayne alone with Big Bill, Swerve, and Cage in ring two. Wayne held onto Bill as Swerve threw Bill out from behind. Cage was mad at Swerve for taking out Bill. Wayne entered ring one to help out Darby. They eliminated Kaun as Wayne went back to ring two. Wayne nailed Cage as Cage accidentally nailed Swerve. Wayne hit a stunner on Cage, then pulled the ropes down to get Cage to the apron. Wayne pushed Swerve into Cage as Cage went out. Wayne and Swerve were left in ring two. Swerve eliminated Wayne as Darby threw out Liona in ring one.

Swerve and Darby were the final two. Swerve made his way to ring one and took out Darby from behind. Darby threw Swerve to the apron, then tried breaking his grip on the ropes as Prince Nana hit Darby with the skateboard from behind. Swerve choked Darby from behind, then hit him with a backbreaker. Swerve perched Darby on the top rope as Nana set up the skateboard. Swerve powerbombed Darby on the wheels of the skateboard. Swerve threw Darby over but Darby hung on. Swerve went to the top as the two found their way to the apron. Darby rocked Swerve then speared him through the ropes to eliminate Swerve and win the match.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 33:00

(Moynahan’s Take: As a mark for battle royals, I very much enjoyed this one. Very well done with all of the potential chaos that could have gone on. A lot of ongoing and some past stories were weaved in throughout, with a nice ending with Darby and Swerve battling it out.)

(2) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & BILLY GUNN vs. QTV (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo & Johnny TV)

Gunn and QT kicked things off as the crowd chanted “QT sucks.” The announcers mentioned QT’s recent Ambulance match on the AAA Triplemania show last week. Gunn nailed QT with a stiff right hand as Bowens and Caster double teamed QT in their corner. Acclaimed and Gunn triple teamed QT in the ring, then sent him to the outside. The three men hit a “Scissor Me” in the middle of the ring. [c]

Bowens fired away at Johnny TV, then focused on QT with a series of elbows to the back of the head. Bowens was caught with a high kick to the face by Johnny TV but Bowens fired right back with a combination of his own to drop him to the mat. Johnny TV hit a clothesline on Gunn and Caster, then hit Gunn before Solo came off the top onto Gunn. Johnny TV covered for a two count. QT and Solo went for The Acclaimed’s finisher on Gunn before Caster and Bowens broke it up. Gunn took Solo down and The Acclaimed hit their finish for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn in 8:00

– After the match, Bowens took the mic. He talked about their upcoming Trios Title match on this week’s Collision, then announced that “everyone loves The Acclaimed.”

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine match that felt a bit rushed with the Royal Rampage taking up so much time this week. Can we move past this feud now?)

– Excalibur announced FTR will speak at Collision. The show will also include Taya Valkyrie vs. Sky Blue, Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold, and the aftermath of Ricky Starks’s Owen Hart Tournament win.

– Mark Henry was backstage within a video package hyping tonight’s main event. Henry said it was “time for the main event.”

(3) KRIS STATLANDER vs. MARINA SHAFIR – TBS Championship

Shafir and Statlander traded grapple moves in the early going before Statlander took Shafir down with a shoulder block. Statlander took Shafir back to the mat with a waist lock takedown. Shafir fought back with a series of knee shots to Statlander’s midsection. Both women traded shots in the corner before Shafir took the advantage and went for a quick cover. Shafir went for the ground and pound, then wrapped herself around Statlander to try and cause a tap out. Shafir kicked away at Statlander as Statlander slowly rose to her feet. Statlander caught Shafir’s leg then slammed her face-first to the mat. Statlander hit a running elbow in the corner then hit a delayed suplex for two.

Statlander tried for her finish but Shafir reversed into a leg lock submission. Statlander fought her way out of it then hit a spinning lariat before hitting her finish for the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another fine match, which also felt rushed. I wish Shafir was used more effectively, perhaps on Ring of Honor.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good hour of pro wrestling, which clearly focused on the Royal Rampage match. If you’re not a fan of these types of matches, then this show may not be your thing. It just so happens that battle royals are my thing so this show was for me. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

