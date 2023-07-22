NXT Ratings Report (7/18): Viewership details for episode with Dominik headling against Wes Les in North American Title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA Network (7/18) drew an average of 746,000 viewers, up from 671,000 viewers the prior week. Dominik Mysterio headlined the show as a challenger to Wes Lee and his NXT North American Title. Dominik won with help from all three other members of The Judgment Day faction at ringside.

That viewership was only second to the Seth Rollins-headlined episode where he defended against Bron Breakker on June 20. That episode drew 773,000 viewers. The average viewership in the ten weeks leading into this week’s episode was 612,000. The average this year is 607,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, the show drew a 0.21 rating, up from 0.20 the prior week. The ten-week average heading into this week’s episode was 0.17. The average so far this year is 0.15.

For comparison purposes, AEW Collsion last week drew 575,000 viewers and a 0.20 demo rating. So NXT outdrew it by 171,000 viewers and 0.01 in the key demo.

Did you know that PWTorch VIP membership gives you access to an ad-free version of this website (mobile and desktop versions), an unmatched 35 year library of insider wrestling content in newsletter article and podcast formats, dozens of new VIP-exclusive podcasts throughout the month (that are easily compatible with Apple Podcasts App, Apple Car Play, and many other popular podcast apps), and more benefits. Check out details and sign up HERE.

We also have updated our exclusive 3-day and 7-day viewership levels for recent shows.

The July 11 episode drew 806,000 total viewers after three days, up from 671,000 live and same-night viewers.

The July 4 episode drew 599,000 total viewers after three days, up from 508,000 live and same-night viewers. The 7-day total for that episode landed at 618,000.

The June 27 episode drew 840,000 viewers after seven days, up from 622,000 live and same-night viewers.

The June 20 episode, headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, drew 902,000 viewers after seven days, up from 773,000 live and same-night viewers. That 902,000 number, NXT’s highest viewership level after seven days since the Apr. 20, 2021 episode drew 962,000, was below all but one AEW Dynamite 7-day viewership total this year. The May 2 Dynamite drew 899,000 viewers after seven days, the lowest Dynamite viewership since June 14, 2022.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/19): Blood & Guts draws one of the highest demo ratings of the year, year over year perspective

OR CHECK OUT THIS PROWRESTLING.NET NEWS REPORT: Brandi Rhodes announces a new business venture

NEW: Check out our new Ratings Report section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

FREE SITE VISITORS CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

Subscribe to Wade Keller’s free podcasts by searching “Wade Keller” in your podcast app. They include a weekly flagship episode (blue-logo show) and the post-shows after Raw, Dynamite, Smackdown, and Rampage (red logo show) with a mix of best-of episodes too!