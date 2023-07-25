SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens has been wrestling with a fractured rib, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer.

The Observer reported that Owens has been wrestling with the injury “for a while” and WWE has been waiting to wrap up Owens’ current storyline before giving him a break to rehab the injury.

Last night on Raw, WWE ran an injury angle where Owens was taken out by The Judgement Day after Zayn wrestled Dominik Mysterio. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley attacked Owens on the stage, which caused a distraction and led to Zayn losing the match. In a backstage segment later in the show, Owens was being examined by medics and said he thought something “was broken.”

Owens and Zayn won the championship at WrestleMania Night 1, beating The Usos. As of this writing, the team is not scheduled to defend the championship at SummerSlam (Aug. 5).

