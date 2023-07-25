AEW Collision Ratings Report (7/22): Collision viewership hits second-highest level yet, demo details, six-week averages, exclusive 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (7/22) episode of AEW Collision drew an average of 618,000 viewers, the highest since the premiere episode. It was up 43,000 over the prior week and 38,000 over the the week before that. Viewership so far:

6/17: 816,000

6/24: 595,000

7/1: 452,000

7/8: 580,000

7/15: 575,000

7/22: 618,000

The average viewership over the first six episodes is 606,000. The average viewership excluding the premiere, which was much higher than the subsequent five weeks, is 564,000. The average excluding the July 1 holiday weekend lowest viewership is 592,000. That last figure is what, at this stage, is most representative of expectations going forward, so anything above is a sign of viewership growth.

Last Saturday’s show didn’t announce a big match ahead of time involving C.M. Punk, so viewership wasn’t given a boost because of anything specific in the line-up, which could indicate the growth is due to increased awareness of the show but also good reviews and satisfaction amongst those watching.

The 18-48 demographic drew a 0.18 rating, down from 0.20 last week and 0.21 the week before that. The average over the first six episodes is 0.21.

PWTorch also has been provided 7-day viewership totals for the first four episodes:

6/17: 952,000 (up 140,000)

6/24: 719,000 (up 124,000)

7/1: 617,000 (up 165,000)

7/8: 717,000 (up 137,000)

This is a smaller sample size at this point, but an average of 751,250 are watching each episode after seven days of delayed viewing is added. Excluding the premiere episode and the holiday weekend schedule, the average is 718,000 total viewers.

