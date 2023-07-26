Thunder Rosa talks about locker room issues in AEW, the expansion of women’s wrestling being featured on national TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SoloWrestling.com sent translated highlights of their interview with AEW wrestler Thunder Rosa to PWTorch.com. The following are highlights.

What do you think the AEW Women’s Division lacks to establish itself as its counterparts in other companies?

“I feel that women, in all aspects, should be given a greater platform to allow the public to be involved in a long-term story. We can all wrestle, but history is what you are emotionally and spiritually attracted to. I would like something in the style of The Bloodline, that can last from six months to a year. And I feel that in many places women have not been given the opportunity to have such a long history. There are companies that did, like Impact Wrestling with the story of ‘The Last Rodeo by Mickie James.’ But I feel like that’s needed.”

What is your perception of the AEW backstage environment? Do you think there is an exaggeration with many things that are said about it?

“I love going to work. We have locker room leaders who are open to everything, and if something needs to be discussed as adults, it’s discussed. The door is always open to discuss all kinds of things. In recent months, it has given me great pleasure to be part of Collision’s Spanish commentary team. And among colleagues we have really enjoyed spending time together. Since several of us were injured, we are helping each other to return to the ring in the best possible way. Regarding certain rumors, sometimes I think that certain things are omitted to make them more tabloid, but it’s part of the business to get people to visit the internet pages”

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW (IN SPANISH) HERE

