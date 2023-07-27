FREE PODCAST 7/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Latest with MJF & Cole, A.R. Fox gets spotlight, Darby vs. Swerve, live callers, emails (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They discussed the spotlight on A.R. Fox, the latest speculation where the MJF and Adam Cole storyline is headed, who are AEW World Champion candidates, why did AEW focus on a sign in the crowd critical of how the Women’s Division is booked, what was the point of the main event, Jack Perry’s heel persona, and more.

