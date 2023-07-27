News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: J.A.S. losing patience with Jericho, Baker vs. Valkryie, Darby vs. Swerve, A.R. Fox turns heel, Jack Perry’s latest heel promo, MJF & Cole interview, more (17 min.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 27 edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including J.A.S. losing patience with Chris Jericho, Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkryie, Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland, A.R. Fox turns heel, Jack Perry’s latest heel promo, MJF & Adam Cole interview, and more.

