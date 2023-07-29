AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/29): Keller’s report on MJF & Adam Cole challening FTR, CM Punk speaks, Joe vs. Gravity, Kiera Hogan vs. Mercedes Martinez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 29, 2023

HARTFORD, CONN.

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with soundbites from Darby, FTR, and Adam Cole & MJF. MJF said he’s going to take his size 12 boot and “bash Dax Harwood’s nuts in.” He said they’d hit a double clothesline and win the tag titles. Dax said tonight won’t be a dance routine and they better be ready for a fight. Darby said he wants a fight.

-The opening theme played. Then they went to a wide shot of the arena as Ian Riccaboni introduced the show. An “AEW!” chant rang out.

(1) BUDDY MATTHEWS (w/Julia Hart) vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO – Ladder Match for Idolo’s prized mask

As Matthews made his entrance first, Ian and Nigel recapped the backstory of this match including the stolen mask. The bell rang five minutes into the hour. Andrade avoided a charging Matthews, but Matthews took over with stiff chops early. Andrade returned fire. They fought to the floor. Andrade moonsaulted off a ladder at ringside onto Matthews. A graphic hyped the rest of the scheduled matches and segments. Ian called Cole and MJF “the hottest bromance of the summer.”

Back in the ring, Matthews threw a ladder at a charging Andrade. Matthews was favoring his left shoulder and he dropped to ringside to have the doctor check. It appeared he dislocated it and wanted the doc to get it back in the joint. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

During the break, the doc yanked on Matthews’s arm and it appeared to pop back in as Matthews winced and then returned to the ring and went on the attack. Matthews whipped Andrade into a ladder leaning in the corner and Andrade tumbled over the ladder and to the floor. Matthews set up a ladder at ringside. He bridged another ladder on the bottom rope. When Andrade grabbed it, Matthews leaped onto it so it catapulted into Andrade’s chest.

After the break, Matthews went back on the attack and rammed Andrade and rammed him into the announce desk. Matthews bridged a ladder from the ring apron to the announce table. Matthews dropped Andrade onto the ladder. Matthews set up a move on the ring apron. Andrade blocked it. Andrade then speared Matthews onto the ladder. Both were slow to move, much less get up.

At 12:00, Matthews climbed a ladder mid-ring, but Andrade tipped it over. Andrade then back elbowed Matthews onto a ladder. Andrade climbed a ladder at ringside, although it wasn’t clear what the ostensible reason would be other than to wait for Matthews to climb the other side so they could fight up there. Andrade rammed Matthews face-first into top of the ladder and then sunset bombed him onto the bridged ladder. Both toppled to the floor. Two referees checked on Matthews. Julia then checked on him. “This is awesome!” chanted the crowd.

In the ring, Andrade climbed a ladder center-ring. Matthews yanked him down. Julia produced handcuffs. Matthews rolled Andrade toward her. They cuffed Andrade to the ringpost. Nigel said, “This is now over!” Julia taunted him with the keys out of reach. Andrade kicked a charging Matthews and got his hands on the keys as Julia checked on Matthews. He broke free. Matthews went over to Andrade, who cuffed him.

Andrade threw the keys away and then climbed the ladder. Julia used a bolt cutter to snap the chain. She then ran in the ring and leaped onto Andrade’s back. Andrade climbed the ladder anyway. Matthews met him at the top, but he shoved Matthews down. Julia slapped Andrade a few times on top of the ladder. Andrade grabbed her wrist and shoved her into Matthews below. They crashed through a table leaning in the corner. Andrade then grabbed the mask to win.

WINNER: Andrade in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good ladder match. It was intense and non-stop action. That sunset bomb seemed to cross into the territory of feeling like a bigger risk than it was worth. Matthews seems more muscular than serves him well in terms of his mobility in the ring.)

-Schiavone interviewed Rusev backstage. Aaron Solo jumped him and attacked him with a chair. Miro fended him off and beat him down, then bashed him across his back. Rusev then yelled, “Schiavone!”

-Darby made his ring entrance. [c]

(2) DARBY ALLIN vs. MINORU SUZUKI

Darby got the fight he asked for. During Suzuki’s entrance, the showed interactions between Darby in the past including the Royal Rampage last Friday. The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Darby knocked Suzuki to the floor and grazed him with a flip dive through the ropes. Darby sat Suzuki on a chair and then leaped off the ring apron with a dropkick. Ian plugged the All In event in London and said they are anticipating “88,000 strong.” Nigel said, “Dreams will be made, and some nightmares too.”

Suzuki took control and yanked off some of Darby’s protective tape around his waist and abdomen. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

During the break, Suzuki applied a half Boston Crab briefly. Darby tried to fight back, but Susuzki brushed it off. Back from the full break portion, Suzuki was attacking Darby on the ring apron and choking him with tape and hanging him. They stood mid-ring and exchanged chops a minute later. Suzuki took Darby hard hard. The ref asked if he needed a doctor to check on him. Darby waved him off. Suzuki put his hands behidn his back and offered Darby free shots. Darby took them and then sunset flipped him for a two count.

Darby charged at Suzuki in the corner, but Suzuki put Darby in a sleeper. Darby escaped and went for a Coffrin Drop, but Suzuki caught him and applied a sleeper on his back. The ref counted Suzuki’s shoulders down when Darby leveraged back, giving Darby the win.

WINNER: Darby in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Vintage Suzuki-style hard-hitting brawl. Darby gains some cred points going through a match like that.)

-Christian and Luchasaurus showed up on the big screen. Christian mock applauded and congratulated Darby for his win. He said he has a title shot coming, but he seemed distracted by Swerve Strickland and A.R. Fox. He said you can’t be distracted “when you’re vying for my… our championship.” He said the TNT Title has never meant as much as it does now “draped over my shoulder.” He said he’ll send Darby back to Hot Topic or wherever it was he came from. He said Darby will never touch the championship again.

-Ian plugged Dynamite 200 featuring Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida. He threw to a vignette previewing the match. Toni said Shida was “the pandemic champion and, just like the pandemic, we’re all glad that it’s gone.” She said she’s going to beat the piss out of her. She warned her not to come at her with the kendo stick or else she’s turn it on her and then she’ll need it as a crutch to get around.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good snotty promo from Storm to set the stage.)

-Samoa Joe made his ring entrance.