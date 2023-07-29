FREE PODCAST 7/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Summerslam Predictions + 5 Yrs Ago Flashback of Mike & Andrew (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring their WWE Summerslam 2023 predictions – and there’s a new world champion in the mix!
Then we jump back five years (7-26-2018) to PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talking about Thursday’s Impact Wrestling with callers. They begin the show talking about the fallout from Slammiversary and how Impact has utilized the new setting in Toronto. They also discuss Brian Cage, Matt Sydal, Aries retaining over Moose, and perhaps future plans for the direction of the product.
