AEW’s Wembley stadium show All In reportedly will be available on pay-per-view

AEW’s Wembley Stadium event, All In, taking place Aug. 27 will be available via pay-per-view. AEW has been quiet about how or even whether fans would be able to watch the event live if they weren’t in the stadium. The Wrestling Observer first reported it will be available through Comcast cable. Wrestlenomics reports it will also be available via DirecTV.

The delay in announcing how it could be viewed led to speculation for months that it could be streamed on Max, the streaming service affiliated with AEW’s cable TV partners TNT and TBS.

C.M. Punk mentioned All In on AEW Collision on Saturday, noting that he might be the first wrestle to mention it. He hinted at his match being announced soon.

AEW announcers were touting a potential record-setting crowd of 88,000. WrestleTix, which tracks ticket sales, has tallied over 77,000 tickets distributed so far, with around 72,000 being sold.

AEW also has scheduled All Out the next weekend, Sept. 2 in Chicago. AEW has the booking challenge of advertising two distinct PPV line-ups and trying to entice viewers to spend money twice within a week to see a live AEW PPV event.

AEW’s website lists All Out as being available on PPV while the All In page just advertises live ticket sales.

