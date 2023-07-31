NJPW G1 Climax 33 updated standings, night 11 lineup featuring Okada vs. Kenta main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The following are the updated block standings for the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament through night 10.
A Block
Sanada (5-0) – 10 points *A Block winner
Shota Umino (2-1-2) – 6 points
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-1-2) – 6 points
Gabe Kidd (2-2-1) 5 points
Chase Owens (2-3) – 4 points
Hikuleo (2-3) – 4 points
Yota Tsuji (1-2-2) – 4 points
Ren Narita (0-3-2) – 2 points
B Block
Will Ospreay (4-1) 8 points
Kazuchika Okada (4-1) – 8 points
Taichi (3-2) – 6 points
Yoshi-Hashi (2-3) – 4 points
Kenta (2-3) 4 points
Tanga Loa (2-3) 4 points
Great-O-Khan (1-4) 2 points
ELP (2-4) 4 points
C Block
David Finlay (4-1) – 8 points
Evil (4-1) – 8 points
Tama Tonga (3-1-1) – 7 points
Eddie Kingston (3-2) – 6 points
Shingo Takagi (2-2-1) – 5 points
Henare (1-4) – 2 points
Mikey Nicholls (1-4) – 2 points
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4) – 2 points
D Block
Jeff Cobb (4-1) – 8 points
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1) – 8 points
Tetsuya Naito (3-2) – 6 points
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2) – 6 points
Hirooki Goto (2-3) – 4 points
Shane Haste (2-3) – 4 points
Alex Coughlin (1-4) – 2 points
Toru Yano (1-4) – 2 points
NJPW G1 CLIMAX 33: NIGHT 11 LINEUP
Airs live in English and Japanese on Aug. 1 on NJPW World
Hikuleo (4) vs. Kaito Kiyomiya (6) – A Block match
Yoshi-Hashi (4) vs. Great-O-Khan (2) – B Block match
Ren Narita (2) vs. Chase Owens (4) – A Block match
Taichi (6) vs. ELP (4) – B Block match
Sanada (10) vs. Gabe Kidd (5)- A Block match
Tanga Loa (4) vs. Will Ospreay (8) – B Block match
Shota Umino (6) vs. Yota Tsuji (4) – A Block match
Kazuchika Okada (8) vs. Kenta (4) – B Block match
Leave a Reply