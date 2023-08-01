FREE PODCAST 7/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: Two on-site reports from Houston, Cody-Lesnar angle, Ricochet shines again opposite Logan, Maxxine wins, Summerslam hype (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg from PWTorch.com. They begin with thoughts on Cody Rhodes just continuing to shine as a babyface beyond expectations and the entire stellar angle with Brock Lesnar and Cody. Then they discuss the Logan Paul-Ricochet segment with another strong performance from Ricochet while Logan continues to look like he belongs in WWE. Then two on-site correspondents talk about what it was like in the arena, what happened off-air, and ranking crowd reactions. They also have caller and email input on a variety of other topics from the show from Maxxine to Gunther to Riddle and more.

