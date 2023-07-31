WWE Raw Results (7/31): Pomares’s detailed report on Rollins & Sami vs. Dominik & Priest, Maxxine vs. Valhalla, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 31, 2023

HOUSTON, TEX. AT TOYOTA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a graphic for the recently passed “Exotic” Adrian Street.

– The commentary team ran down tonight’s match card.

– Logan Paul made his way, as a recap of Ricochet laying him out last week was shown. Logan claimed that he tried to introduce Ricochet to his audience, only for Ricochet to sneak behind him. He said that at SummerSlam, he would beat Ricochet in the most viral match in WWE history. Ricochet interrupted and called Logan out for trying to paint himself as the good guy.

– Ricochet said that despite Logan being a terrible human being, he can respect Logan’s athleticism. Logan claimed that he made Ricochet go viral with their spot at the Royal Rumble match. Logan told Ricochet that he hopes there’s no hard feelings when his fiancé has to declare him as the winner. Ricochet tackled Logan to the ground and started beating him down, until Logan caught a springboard attack with a punch.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Logan Paul’s promo was broadly fine, but it was elevated by what seems to be an extremely hot crowd. The last line about Samantha Irvin was pretty good and the brawl was well-executed. I can’t wait for this feud to be over, so we can stop hearing how “viral” their match will be.)

– A recap of Gunther accepting Drew McIntyre’s challenge for SummerSlam and their brawl from last week was shown.

– At backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Gunther about his upcoming title defense. Gunther moved the conversation to how Ludwig Kaiser let him down last week. Gunther said that Kaiser had a shot to redeem himself tonight by beating Matt Riddle while he would personally handle Drew McIntyre.

– Matt Riddle made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Ludwig Kaiser.

– A commercial for ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ was shown.

(1) MATT RIDDLE vs. LUDWIG KAISER (w/Gunther & Giovanni Vinci)

Riddle knocked Kaiser down with a pair of waist lock takeovers before receiving a forearm strike to the back. Riddle got out of a roll-up and laid out Kaiser with a pair of gutwrench suplexes. Before Kaiser could defend himself, Riddle planted him with a fisherman suplex for a two count. Kaiser smashed Riddle’s shoulder into the ring post, following it with a dropkick to the face. At ringside, Kaiser nailed Riddle with a running uppercut, only for Riddle to retaliate with a Penalty kick and a springboard Floating Bro, as WWE RAW went to commercials.

Back from break, Riddle blasted Kaiser with a series of chops and a Pele kick. Riddle dropped Kaiser with a Xploder, setting him up for a Penalty kick and a deadlift German suplex. Riddle crushed Kaiser with a senton, but Kaiser blocked a second one with his knees. Kaiser knocked Riddle off his feet with a clothesline, followed by a rolling senton and a Penalty kick for a two count.

Riddle caught Kaiser with a pump knee and a fisherman suplex. Vinci distracted Riddle, only for Riddle to still hit him with a powerbomb and a knee strike to the head for a nearfall. Kaiser slapped Riddle, only for Riddle to quickly shut him down with a running knee strike. Kaiser avoided a moonsault and cracked Riddle with an enzuigiri, followed by modified STO into a DDT.

WINNER: Ludwig Kaiser at 11:04

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good match to start tonight’s in-ring action. After Gunther threatened Kaiser backstage, I was fully expecting him to win. However, I was shocked by how clean the final minute actually was. I hope this storyline wrinkle, eventually leads to a serious push for Vinci and Kaiser as an actual threat in the tag division.)

– A recap of the Viking Raiders defeating Alpha Academy two weeks ago.

– At backstage, Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla were shown preparing for their upcoming match.

– At backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Logan Paul about his brawl with Ricochet. Logan said that he gave Ricochet a taste of what he would get at SummerSlam.

– A lengthy video package recapping the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar was shown.

– Maxxine Dupri made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Valhalla.

(2) MAXXINE DUPRI (w/Chad Gable & Otis) vs. VALHALLA (w/Erik & Ivar)

Valhalla immediately knocked Dupri down with a running knee strike. Dupri managed to hit Valhalla with a pair of arm drags, only for Valhalla to nail her into the bottom rope. Valhalla cracked Dupri with a knee strike, but she managed to kick out at two. Dupri took Valhalla down with a pair of arm drags, followed by a roundhouse kick and a fisherman suplex. Dupri crushed Valhalla with a corner splash before Otis convinced her to hit her with the Caterpillar.

As Valhalla tried to get up, Dupri nailed her with a high crossbody, but Erik distracted the referee before the pinfall. Gable crashed into everyone at ringside with a top turnbuckle moonsault. Valhalla nailed Dupri with a cheap shot from behind and sat her atop the turnbuckle. Dupri countered a superplex with a crossed-arms electric chair slam for the win.

WINNER: Maxxine Dupri at 3:32

(Pomares’s Analysis: Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla did a decent job with the time given. Not every move looked great, but the crowd’s loudness made up for it. I’m assuming this will be the end of the rivalry, but I thought the same after their last two matches.)

– A recap of The Judgment Day assaulting everyone last week was shown.

– The Judgment Day made their way to the ring.

[HOUR TWO]

– At backstage, Tommaso Ciampa told Shinsuke Nakamura that he would fix whatever problem they have. Both men claimed they would win the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

– Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley put over how they took Kevin Owens and Liv Morgan out last week. Finn Bálor talked about going insane after the scars Seth Rollins left him with. Finn said that he can erase his scars, but he can inflict worse scars on Rollins. Dominik Mysterio tried to speak, but the crowd immediately drowned him in boos. Ripley made fun of taking Raquel Rodriguez out of commission, until Raquel made her return to confront her.

– Raquel immediately got into a brawl with Ripley and hit her with a clothesline over the ropes and a series of shots into the barricade. Dominik distracted Raquel, allowing Ripley to nail her with a chop block. Ripley crushed Raquel’s leg with stomps, as referees and agents tried to separate them.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid promo from the Judgment Day to finally set up Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez’s match for SummerSlam. There’s no real story, but based on their past work in NXT, the match should be good.)

– The first part of a video package aired, recapping the history between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey before and after joining WWE. Baszler talked about helping Rousey launch her career in MMA and doing the same for her wrestling career.

– Shinsuke Nakamura made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Tommaso Ciampa.

– At backstage, the Alpha Academy celebrated Maxxine Dupri’s big win before claiming they would win the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Imperium interrupted to criticize them for downgrading the show with their nonsense after Ludwig Kaiser’s victory. Dupri reminded Gunther that unlike his group, Gable and Otis are former tag team champions. Kaiser said that someone like Gable couldn’t even last 5 minutes with the Ring General. Gable challenged Gunther to a match with both their teams banned from ringside.

(3) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Nakamura knocked Ciampa off his feet and pressed his boot into his head. Ciampa nailed Nakamura with a pair of chops and a backbreaker, setting him up for a sliding knee strike. Nakamura caught Ciampa with a rising kick, followed by a series of kicks to the chest on the apron. Ciampa stopped Nakamura on the apron with a pump knee, followed by another pump knee at ringside, as WWE RAW went to an ad break.

Back from break, Nakamura clocked Ciampa with an enzuigiri, following it with a sliding German suplex for a two count. Ciampa stopped Nakamura on the apron and immediately dropped him with a draping DDT. Nakamura avoided a diving strike, blasting Ciampa with an enzuigiri and a knee strike to the midsection afterwards. Ciampa caught Nakamura with a jumping knee, only for Nakamura to surprise him with a modified roll-up.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura at 8:54

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid match that never really reached its full potential. Ciampa, Nakamura and Bronson Reed will likely cross paths during the SummerSlam battle royal.)

– A recap of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa beating Jey Uso down on SmackDown was shown.

