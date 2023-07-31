WWE Raw Results (7/31): Keller’s report on Brock Lesnar, Maxxine Dupri vs. Valhalla, Seth & Sami vs. Priest & Dominik, Logan Paul looks for revenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 31, 2023

HOUSTON, TEX. AT TOYOTA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. They hyped the main event tag match with Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio, plus Brock Lesnar’s appearance in person.

-Logan Paul made his ring entrance. They went to clips of the last exchange with Logan and Ricochet. Then back live, Logan asked Houston to allow him to welcome them to Monday Night Raw. Boos rang out. “I have this thing where I don’t like talking to brain dead people for too long, so I’ll make this quick,” he said. “I’m not here for y’all. I’m here for Ricochet.” He paused, annoyed at the booing when was talking. A “You suck!” chant rang out. They showed fans smiling at Paul being annoyed by then. He said last week he just wanted to build up the hype for their match at Summerslam, but then he was “sneak-attacked and victimized and abused.” He began to tear up and freak out at the Ricochet embarrassing him. He said he’s going to beat Ricochet at Summerslam “in the most viral match in WWE history.” He said there is nothing he won’t do. Ricochet then walked out to his music. Fans cheered.

Ricochet asked Logan what was going on. Fans chanted, “Ri-co-chet!” He said last week he was in his live stream, but this week’s he’s in his head. He said he’s trying to spin the story to make him the good guy, but he’s not the big boy. He entered the ring and said he thinks Logan is a horrible human being, but he does respect that he’s an athlete, competitor, and showman, and he can always at least respect that. Logan said, “You know what?” He paused for more boos. Logan said he really appreciates what he said. Fans chanted “You suck!” He said Ricochet is one of the greatest to ever do it until he showed up. He said they’re not that different. He said they think alike. He said their issues didn’t begin at Money in the Bank. He said it started when they did the double-springboard clothesline, crashing into each other. “I really got it, don’t I?” He said they’re going to put on a hell of a match.

As Ricochet began to leave, Logan said he had one more thing to say. He said at the end of their match, the ring announcer will announce the winner. He pointed at Samantha Irvin and said she’s his fiancé. He said he hopes there’s no hard feelings “when I have your girl saying ‘your winner is Logan Paul.'” He smiled and waved at Irvin at ringside, who sneered a bit at him. Ricochet attacked Logan. Ricochet avoided a Logan clothesline with a duck under and kip up. He followed with a Justin Gaethje high kick to the side of his head. He then springboarded at him, but Logan knocked him out of mid-air with a punch. Logan smiled and put his hat back on. He then videoed of himself laughing at Ricochet.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was really good at hyping their match. That was Logan’s best mic work to date, and Ricochet is a level higher than he’s ever been in WWE in every way – fan reaction, comfort level on the mic, overall star presence. I’m not crazy about wrestlers seeming more interested in their match going viral than winning, but it worked in the end because Logan brought it around to wanting to win so he could force Ricochet’s fiancé to announce him as the winner. That was a great villainous moment for him.)

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside reacting to the angle. They shifted to a clip of the brawl with Drew McIntyre and Gunther last week that led to Gunther out on the floor.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Gunther, Gionvani Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser backstage. Gunther scolded Kaiser and said he has a chance to redeem himself against Matt Riddle. He said this Saturday he will go on to personally end Drew once and for all.

-Riddle made his ring entrance. [c]

(1) MATT RIDDLE vs. LUDWIG KAISER (w/Gunther, Giovani Vinci)

Patrick said Gunther expressing disappointment in Gunther is like when your parents are disappointed in you and it feels awful. Graves said he’s still a disappointment to his parents “and I’m famous.” The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. They chopped each other in the chests. Riddle gave Gunther a hard elbow to side of his head and Gunther went down like Dustin Poirier. The ref checked on Kaiser quickly, but then signaled the match could continue. Kaiser knocked Riddle into the ringpost and then dropkicked him to the floor. He followed with a running uppecut at ringside. He threw him into the ring and then got some advice from Gunther. Riddle head scissored Kaiser over the top rope and then punt kicked him from the ring apron. He followed with a springboard Floating Bro off the second rope to the floor. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Back from the break, Riddle was in control. He scored a two count with a German suplex. They fought back and forth with a nice pace and hard-hitting intensity. Kaiser avoided a Floating Bro off the top rope and then landed a high kick to the side of his head followed by a signature DDT for the win.

Gunther entered the ring and shook hands and congratulated Kaiser. Kaiser smiled with pride.

WINNER: Kaiser in 11:00.

-Patrick commented on clips of the Viking Raiders-Alpha Academy saga including the Raiders winning two weeks ago on Raw. They cut backstage to Maxxine warming up and being cheered on by Chad Gable and Otis. Then elsewhere, Valhalla was getting ready in a dark space with deep breaths.

-A vignette aired for Timothy Straton.

(Keller’s Analysis: They totally played up her being an Original Barbie-like character with lots of pink and having her act like Barbie. Genius!) [c]

-Byron Saxton approached Logan who was dancing with joy backstage. He said he just gave Ricochet a small taste of what’s happening on Saturday and they’ll have the most viral match ever. He said he thought Ricochet said he’s always a step ahead of him, but he left him lying in the ring “looking like a full-grown fetus.” He knocked the mic away and left.

-Patrick hyped that Cody Rhodes has joined TikTok.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside who threw to a four minute video recap of the Lesnar-Cody feud.

-Maxxine made her ring entrance with Otis and Gable. [c]

(2) MAXXINE (w/Chad Gable, Otis) vs. VALHALLA (w/Erik, Ivar)

Valhalla landed a running Derrick Lewis knee to take Maxinne down. Maxxine recovered quickly and armdragged Valhalla twice. Patrick said the training has paid off. She reverse-whipped Valhalla, but Valhalla reversed her into the ropes. It was awkward, but that’s sort of Maxxine’s gimmick at this point. Maxxine landed a fisherman’s suplex. Otis stood on the ring apron and ripped off his t-shirt, revealing a pink singlet matching Maxxine and Gable. She did the Caterpillar into an elbowdrop for a two count. Maxxine climbed the top rope. Graves said she might be getting too confidence. She landed a crossbody block. When Erik stood on the ring apron, the ref turned to him. The Raiders attacking Otis at ringside. Gable flipped off the top rope onto them on the floor. Valhalla took over and set up a top rope move, but Maxxine slipped free and then lifted Valhalla onto her shoulders. She dropped back and bridged for a three count. “What?!” exclaimed Graves.

WINNER: Maxxine in 3:30.

-They went to Patrick and Graves at ringside who threw to a video recap of last week’s main event setting up this week’s main event.

-The Judgement Day made their entrance. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Graves hyped the new John Cena/Jackie Chan movie on Netflix.

-Tommaso Ciampa confronted Shinsuke Nakamura and said they could have gone their separate ways, but Nakamura apparently didn’t want that. He said he’s going to win the Summerslam battle royal. Nakamura said he’s going to win the battle royal. “Problem solved,” he said.

-They plugged Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor at Summerslam.

-The Judgment Day stood mid-ring. Priest said, “All rise for The Judgment Day!” Rhea Ripley said, “Let’s face it, guys. Monday Night Raw doesn’t start until we say it does because this is our world now.” She said if someone doesn’t want to fall in line, they have no problem putting them on the shelf. She asked who’s going to stop them. Priest said, “Let’s run through the heroes on Raw.” He mentioned Kevin Owens and said they took him out. He said they left Sami lying. He said they gave Seth an epic beating on Raw. And Ripley beat Liv Morgan a beating. He said if Seth and Sami show up, he and Dom will make sure they don’t leave the arena whole.

