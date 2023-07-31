News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/31 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Does workrate matter enough for it to hinder WWE pushing L.A. Knight? Is WWE losing money by having such a big entrance set? Isn’t Punk staying on brand when he’s griping about management? Isn’t it okay if NXT wrestlers lose to main roster wrestlers? (30 min.)

July 31, 2023

SEND TO NEWS ON POSTS 1 – ADVERTISEMENT WIDGET

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

  • How important is in-ring work when it comes to drawing money, with L.A. Knight being an example of someone who is over with fans but isn’t know for his high star-ratings?
  • Is WWE losing money by having such a big entrance set?
  • Why don’t wrestlers see themselves on the backstage monitors when they are shown watching the TV show they’re on?
  • Isn’t it okay when main roster wrestlers beat NXT main eventers because people know NXT is a developmental territory?
  • Is C.M. Punk delivering what Punk want and isn’t pushing back on the EVPs true to his character?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*