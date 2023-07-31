VIP AUDIO 7/31 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Does workrate matter enough for it to hinder WWE pushing L.A. Knight? Is WWE losing money by having such a big entrance set? Isn’t Punk staying on brand when he’s griping about management? Isn’t it okay if NXT wrestlers lose to main roster wrestlers? (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

How important is in-ring work when it comes to drawing money, with L.A. Knight being an example of someone who is over with fans but isn’t know for his high star-ratings?

Is WWE losing money by having such a big entrance set?

Why don’t wrestlers see themselves on the backstage monitors when they are shown watching the TV show they’re on?

Isn’t it okay when main roster wrestlers beat NXT main eventers because people know NXT is a developmental territory?

Is C.M. Punk delivering what Punk want and isn’t pushing back on the EVPs true to his character?

