Rousey and Baszler standout video packages on Raw produced last week by two notable names

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night on WWE Raw, two lengthy video features aired setting the stage for the Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler match at Summerslam.

The videos stood out for the emotions both Rousey and Baszler displayed as they talked about their history as friends and training partners. Both teared up and talked about what they each feel are the stakes in their battle at Summerslam with MMA rules.

PWTorch has learned that the standout videos were produced last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. Jeremy Borash and his team produced the video with help from a special guest – Paul Heyman.

Borash received acclaim during his many years in TNA for his video packages. Heyman has received acclaim over the decades for bringing out the best in those he works with on promos, from early Sting in WCW to Rob Van Dam in ECW to Big E on WWE Raw Talk and many others. Heyman also happens to be close to Rousey and a trusted advisor to Rousey, so it’s no surprise to anyone Heyman and Borash’s NXT team were able to put something special together.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Raw Results (7/31): Keller’s report on Brock Lesnar, Maxxine Dupri vs. Valhalla, Seth & Sami vs. Priest & Dominik, Logan Paul looks for revenge

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLNG.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: Is CM Punk just another guy?