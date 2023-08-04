WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS (8/4): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Jey vs. Sikoa, Sheamus vs. Knight, Women’s Championship Triple Threat Preview, final Summerslam hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 4, 2023

DAYTON, OH AT NUTTER CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Michael Cole introduced the show. He said it was the eve of Summerslam and they’re going to get the audience ready for the biggest party of the summer. They showed a graphic for Jey Uso against Solo Sikoa. Wade Barrett hyped the match.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I know I’ve harped on this with Sikoa in the past, but I really don’t like giving this match away on free TV the night before a big PLE. I think it’s a mistake that will make this match feel lesser later on.)

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a big pop from the crowd. Knight took the mic and stood in the center of the ring. The crowd chanted “L.A. Knight, L.A. Knight”. Knight asked the crowd to let him talk to them. He said Summerslam is the biggest party of the summer, but he sees a twenty-five man battle royal. They showed a graphic on the screen of a few of the participants. Knight called the field the land of misfit toys. He said everyone has a chance, even The Miz. The crowd booed. Knight said if you’re not talking about him, someone told you the wrong story. Knight turned his attention to Sheamus. He called Sheamus a cross-eyed nitwit. He said that Knight has been champion before, but he’s going to add another accomplishment when he gets beat by L.A. Knight. Knight led the crowd in saying his name and ended the promo with his trademark “yeah”.

-Sheamus made his entrance with Butch and Ridge Holland in tow. Cole said that heated words between the two led to their match tonight.

(1) L.A. KNIGHT vs. SHEAMUS (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland)

Knight and Sheamus circled each other. The crowd chanted for Knight. They locked up and Sheamus buried a knee in Knight’s gut. Sheamus took Knight down with a shoulder block and the crowd booed. They locked up again and Sheamus got a headlock. Knight shot Sheamus off but Sheamus took Knight down again. Knight recovered and took Sheamus down with an elbow. Knight kicked away at Sheamus in the corner. Sheamus fought back with a chop, then shot Knight off the ropes. Sheamus went for a slam but Knight battled back and they fell backward to the floor. Santos Escobar, The Miz, Grayson Waller, and Karrion Kross made their way toward the ring. Knight threw Sheamus into the ring and climbed on the apron. Sheamus went for Ten Beats but Knight blocked. A.J. Styles appeared on the stage. Knight went for a powerbomb but Sheamus blocked. Sheamus delivered White Noise on the apron and they cut to break. [c]

Sheamus had Knight in a headlock. The wrestlers in tomorrow’s battle royal surrounded the ring. Knight fought to his feet and hit Sheamus with elbows to the gut. Knight came off the ropes and Sheamus lifted him for a slam. Knight countered and delivered a reverse DDT. Sheamus got to his feet first. They traded punches. Knight got the better of the exchange and shot Sheamus off the ropes. Sheamus landed a kick. Knight recovered quickly and hit Sheamus with a slam followed by a big elbow drop. Knight lifted Sheamus to his shoulders and dropped him with a modified Death Valley Driver. Knight made the cover for a two count. Knight went for the BFT but Sheamus rolled him up for a two count. Sheamus hit the Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus lifted Knight to his shoulders and climbed to the second rope. Sheamus fell backward to deliver White Noise and covered Knight for a near fall. Sheamus went for an Alabama Slam but Knight got free. Sheamus transitioned into a Texas Cloverleaf. Knight crawled toward the ropes and was able to break the hold. Sheamus went back at Knight but Knight kicked himself free. Knight charged Sheamus but Sheamus landed a kick. Sheamus pulled himself to the top rope. Knight got to his feet and sprinted up to the top rope. Knight fell, but recovered. He went for a belly to belly but they slipped and fell to the outside hard and awkwardly. Austin Theory appeared and took out Escobar. The battle royal wrestlers then brawled at ringside. Styles took out Kross. Miz took out Styles and celebrated. Sheamus pulled Miz to the apron and delivered Ten Beats. Knight rolled Sheamus up for a two count. Sheamus knocked Miz off the apron with a Brogue Kick. Knight hit Sheamus with the BFT and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 13:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: This match was fine, but it’s interesting to note the spot on the outside after everything that’s been reported on by Wade Keller over the past week or so. I highly doubt that was the desired outcome and everything about it looked sloppy. I still think Knight’s going to win the battle royal tomorrow, and after what we saw at the end, I think I want to see a Knight-Waller feud in the future. Speaking of Waller, he would be my choice to win. He could use it and it makes sense. The crowd response for Sheamus was weird. I hope WWE doesn’t overreact to that and turn him heel for the 1,000th time.)

-Karrion Kross and Grayson Waller hit the ring and chased Knight to the outside. Knight taunted them from the crowd as Kross pointed at Knight from the ring.

-They showed a close-up of Solo Sikoa’s face in the back. They then showed a graphic for Jey Uso against Sikoa. Cole hyped the match for later in the night. They then showed a photo of Brock Lesnar standing over Cody Rhodes. Barrett said we will see a recap of their feud after the break. [c]

-The Brawling Brutes argued with The O.C. in the back. Adam Pearce yelled at them to go to the ring and settle it there. The Brutes and O.C. walked off. Sheamus and Styles stayed behind and stared each other down with Pearce over their shoulder.

-They showed a video package on the Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar feud. The video highlighted their two previous matches and they interactions on Monday Night Raw in between the matches and leading up to their Summerslam encounter. The video ended with a message that the saga ends at Summerslam. After the video, they showed a graphic for Rhodes against Lesnar. Cole hyped the match.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I thought the music choice was a little odd, but otherwise, a really good video package. WWE has excelled in this area for years and this was no exception. The match feels important, and it feels even more important when they show packages like this on the brand neither guy is on. I usually prefer more of a separation, but in this scenario, I’m fine with the integration.)

-The Brawling Brutes music played. Cole was excited to say “it’s fight night” a second time. Cole hyped their match against The O.C. for after the break. [c]

-Jey Uso walked down the hallway in the back. Cole said he’s preparing for the biggest match of his career tomorrow, but first, he must face his brother, Solo Sikoa.

-The O.C. made their entrance.

(2) BRAWLING BRUTES (Butch & Ridge Holland) vs. THE O.C. (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

Holland started against Gallows. Holland took the advantage and tried a clothesline but Gallows didn’t go down. Gallows fought back and took Holland down. Gallows splashed Holland in the corner and tagged in Anderson. Anderson splashed Holland and made the cover for a two count. Holland fought back and hit Anderson with a butterfly suplex. Butch tagged in and landed a big dropkick. Butch went to the arm of Anderson and moved to the fingers. Butch pulled on Anderson’s fingers as Anderson writhed in agony. Butch went back to the arm and pulled at Anderson’s ear. Butch stomped on Anderson then held both of Anderson’s hands as he stomped Anderson’s chest. Anderson got to his feet and dragged Butch to the corner. Gallows tagged in and they hit a double team on Butch. Gallows made the cover but Holland made the save. Gallows took Holland down and stood over Butch as they cut to break. [c]

Anderson had Holland in a headlock on the mat. The crowd cheered Holland on as he got to his feet. Holland landed an elbow then lifted Anderson. Anderson got free and kicked Holland in the leg to take him down. Anderson went to the arm of Holland. Holland got to his feet and took Anderson down with a clothesline. Butch tagged in. Butch ducked under Anderson and kicked Gallows off the apron. Butch then kicked away at Anderson. Butch landed a big punch that took Anderson down. Butch hit a sliding lariat and covered Anderson but Gallows broke up the count. Holland entered the fray. Gallows went for a powerbomb but Holland reversed into a backdrop. Anderson took down Holland with a kick. Butch went after Anderson. The Street Profits appeared in new suits and beat down both teams.

WINNER: No Contest in 7:00

-The Street Profits continued the assault and took out each wrestler one by one. Cole mentioned their new aggressiveness. The Profits posed on the stage and Bobby Lashley emerged from the back. Lashley hugged Angelo Dawkins and then Montez Ford. The crowd chanted “Bobby, Bobby”. Barrett said that there’s nothing more insulting than getting beat up by guys in suits, but the Profits look good.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was wondering why they set up this match, but this makes sense now. Good stuff. We’ll see where this goes for the Profits, but it’s a good start at the very least.)

-Cole threw to a video package on Charlotte Flair. Charlotte was on a yacht with champagne. She said that tomorrow is the biggest Women’s match in Summerslam history. She called herself the past, present, and future. Charlotte then said that she’s 5-0 at Summerslam. She said it’s because she’s reliable and the best woman in the division. She said that Bianca Belair has been on top for two years, but she’s been on top her entire career. Charlotte said they should make a toast to the next Women’s Champion, the now fifteen time champion, Charlotte Flair.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was perfect. I loved that for Charlotte. I wish they would replace all of her in-ring interviews with stuff like this. She came off as cocky and sure of herself and hit on the reasons she should be. Excellent stuff.)

-After the video, they showed a graphic for the Triple Threat match for the Women’s Championship at Summerslam. Cole hyped the match.

-They showed a graphic for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in Tribal Combat. Barrett said we’ll see a recap of their feud after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Roman Reigns against Jey Uso at Summerslam. Cole called it the biggest match of Jey Uso’s career.

-Paul Heyman was in the ring. The ring announcer introduced him. The crowd booed as Heyman stood in the ring. Heyman lifted the mic and introduced himself. The crowd booed louder and Heyman paused. He asked how it came to this. He said this isn’t what Reigns wanted. Heyman said it’s the last thing that Reigns wanted. He said if you want to place blame for what happened to Jimmy Uso, who we most likely won’t see again, everyone can blame Jey Uso. Heyman said that the former right hand man wants to push Reigns to this. He said that what happens to Jey tomorrow, won’t be Jey’s fault, won’t be Heyman’s fault, and won’t be the crowd’s fault. He said it would be the consequences from Reigns. Heyman said that when Reigns enters the ring tomorrow at Summerslam, Reigns will know that the match is called Tribal Combat. Heyman pointed to the screen.

-They cut to a video package. The video focused on the lei and showed various members of the Anoai family. Rikishi was interviewed. He said that wearing the lei comes with the utmost respect. Afa and Sika were interviewed about the importance of being Tribal Chief. Heyman’s voice on the video said that the match has only one rule. The one rule states that there must be a declarative winner and that only one man can be Tribal Chief.

-After the video, Heyman was still in the ring. Heyman said that Reigns is still champion and Tribal Chief. He said he’s been both for nearly three years and that will never be Jey Uso. Heyman said he could say it’s a spoiler, but the only spoiler he’s going to give is that Jey. Heyman trailed off as Jey Uso’s music played and he made his entrance to interrupt Heyman.

[HOUR TWO]

-Jey entered the ring with Heyman. The crowd chanted “Jey” as Jey bounced on the ropes. Jey looked at Heyman from across the ring. Jey huffed and puffed into the mic and paced back and forth. He finally paused and the crowd chanted for Jey again. Jey said that Heyman is right. He said that tomorrow night, Tribal Combat is going to happen. He said that he’s going to light Reigns up with chairs and sticks. Jey said that Reigns is the Head of the Table and he’s going to go through one. Jey said he’s bringing all of his passion with him. He said he’s bringing his legacy and culture and he’s bringing it to become the Tribal Chief and Undisputed Universal Champion.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance and entered the ring. Jey told Sikoa to chill. Heyman held Sikoa back. Jey paced again. Heyman said the crowd is trying to tell Jey he screwed up. Jey said that Sikoa is his brother and he can forgive him. He said the mind games aren’t it. He said they did the same thing to Jey. He said that Sikoa is taking orders from Reigns and is probably under orders right now. Jey said that Heyman is telling Sikoa the same things he used to tell Jey every night. Heyman started to speak and Sikoa stopped him. Heyman turned to talk to Sikoa but Sikoa stared at Heyman. Sikoa turned and told Heyman to leave the ring. Jey superkicked Sikoa and Sikoa fell to the outside. Jey turned to Heyman. He told Heyman to tell Reigns he’ll see him tomorrow, and to tell Sikoa he’ll see him later tonight. Jey left the ring and slapped hands with the fans near the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good segment. The video packaged in there really helped to explain the importance of the lei in this storyline. It gave some context to the Tribal Combat aspect of the match. I really wish they would highlight no interference or something like that, but unfortunately, I think that’s a given here. Really solid segment and a good way to build to the match tomorrow without Reigns on the show.)

-Cole threw to a video recap of the injury suffered by Rey Mysterio last week in his match with Santos Escobar. The video then highlighted the ref’s decision to stop the match and give the win to Escobar.

-Cole and Barrett sat ringside. Cole said that Mysterio suffered severe whiplash and is considered day-to-day.

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Austin Theory. Theory asked how Escobar won. He said it’s the same guy that injured his mentor. Theory said that next week he’s going to dedicate his victory to Rey Mysterio. He said he has Cameron Grimes tonight and he’s going to crush Grimes’ dreams when he experiences Austin Theory live.

-Austin Theory made his entrance in the arena. They showed a graphic for Theory against Grimes. Barrett hyped the non-title match for after the break. [c]

-Cameron Grimes made his entrance.

(3) AUSTIN THEORY vs. CAMERON GRIMES

Theory slammed Grimes. Escobar appeared on the stage and Pearce and officials held him back. Theory taunted Escobar from the ring. Grimes hit the Cave In and covered Theory but Theory grabbed the ropes at the two count. Theory rolled to the outside and Grimes came through the ropes with a suicide dive. Grimes slammed Theory into the barricade then tossed him back in the ring. Grimes went to the top rope and came off with a crossbody. Grimes made the cover for a two count. Grimes stayed on the attack with right hands and a kick. Grimes landed a modified slam and covered Theory again for another two count. Grimes kicked away at Theory but Theory ducked the last kick and ran the ropes. Grimes countered with a flipping slam and covered Theory for another near fall. Grimes measured Theory and went for another Cave In. Theory moved. Grimes recovered and went to the top rope but Theory rocked the ropes and Grimes fell off. Theory hit A-Town Down and pinned Grimes for the win.

WINNER: Austin Theory in 4:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love that Theory got the clean win here and I love how much they put over his finisher. With that said, it made Grimes seem like a joke. He hit all of his big spots like it was a squash match and none of them could get the job done. Then, Theory caused a slight inconvenience for Grimes, hit him with one move, and the match was over. I was actually surprised they gave Grimes so much, but ultimately, that may have been a bad thing.)

-Santos Escobar hit the ring and delivered the Phantom Driver to Theory. Escobar celebrated over the fallen Theory and taunted him. Barrett and Cole hyped their match for next week.

-Cole threw to a video package on Asuka. The video showed Asuka doing various workouts in a dark gym. Asuka spoke Japanese. She said the match at Summerslam is stupid and unfair. She said she already beat them both and she will beat them again because she has a plan. She said they aren’t ready for Asuka. Asuka laughed as the video cut out.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Copy and paste what I said about Charlotte’s video earlier. This captured Asuka very well and was much better than anything they could have done with her in the ring. The subtitles were well done and made sense in the context of the video. Again, really good stuff and a great way to get Asuka’s character across before the match tomorrow.)

-They showed a graphic for the Women’s Championship Triple Threat match. Cole asked who was going to win the title.

-Ring crew members were setting up the ring for the Grayson Waller Effect. They showed a graphic for Bayley and Iyo Sky as the guests for the show. Barrett hyped it for after the break. [c]

-The ring was set up for the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller got his usual ridiculous introduction. He said it’s Summerslam weekend and everyone is talking about Waller. He said before he wins the battle royal, he’s going to give someone the Grayson Waller rub. He said that since one woman is never enough for him, he has two guests. Waller introduced Bayley and Iyo Sky as Damage Ctrl.

-Bayley and Iyo Sky made their entrance. Sky showed off the Money in the Bank briefcase on her way to the ring. They entered the ring and sat with Waller at the desk. Waller and Bayley exchanged hello’s with the ding dong phrase. Waller asked Sky if she was going to cash in. Bayley cut Sky off and said that they’re not going to tell anyone about their strategy. Sky looked annoyed. Bayley said that Sky is blessing the crowd when she has her match with Zelina Vega later. Shotzi’s voice rang over the P.A. Bayley looked scared. Waller laughed and made fun of Bayley being afraid. Bayley protested.

-Shotzi’s music played and Bayley thought it was a trick. Shotzi’s tank appeared on the stage. Bayley sent Sky after the tank. Shotzi appeared in the ring behind Bayley. Shotzi smiled at Bayley and walked up to her. Bayley pleaded with Shotzi. Shotzi landed a punch that took Bayley down. Shotzi then pulled out hair clippers. The sound of the clippers played over the P.A. Bayley exited the ring and ran through the crowd. Shotzi chased after her.

-The L.W.O.’s music played and Zelina Vega popped out of the tank. They showed a recap of Vega beating Sky a few weeks ago. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed footage of Jey Uso working out this week. Cole said the footage can be seen on YouTube. They then showed a graphic for Jey against Sikoa later on tonight.

(4) IYO SKY vs. ZELINA VEGA

Sky and Vega was already under way. They took each other down with a crossbody collision. Vega landed forearms to Sky. Vega slammed Sky into the turnbuckle then moved to the next one and did the same. Vega mounted Sky in the corner and landed punches. Vega took Sky down with a clothesline and made the cover for a two count. Vega came off the second rope with a Meteora and got a near fall. Vega stayed on the attack and went for Code Red, but Sky got free. Sky delivered a double underhook backbreaker then landed double knees on Vega in the corner. Sky climbed the ropes but she got distracted by Shotzi and Bayley brawled on the stage. Vega took Sky down with a powerbomb then landed a Code Red for the win.

WINNER; Zelina Vega in 2:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Why would they use that clipper sound throughout the arena? And to make it worse, they did it twice? Who thought that was a good idea? Terrible. If this is the “new” Shotzi, it’s not that much different from the old one. I think it’s time to end the experiment and put the energy into someone else.)

-Cole and Barrett sat ringside. Cole threw to a video package on Bianca Belair. She said she’s going to get her revenge at Summerslam. Belair touted her long championship reign and said that she knocked down every challenge that was put in front of her, until Asuka took the title. The video showed Belair working out. She said that she’ll wait in line, jump through hoops, and do whatever she has to do. She said with the rules of the triple threat, there’s no excuses. She said she’s going to prove why she’s the EST and she’s going to win the Women’s Championship.

(McDonald’s Analysis: They completed the trifecta here. Another good one that highlighted what Belair is all about. They found the perfect way to highlight all three women and made this match feel like a big deal at the same time. Really well done.)

-Cole and Barrett ran down the Summerslam card. They ended with the main event between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

-Jey made his entrance. Cole hyped his upcoming match with Solo Sikoa. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Edge appearing on Smackdown in two weeks for a twenty-five year celebration. They then hyped Austin Theory against Santos Escobar for next week on Smackdown in a United States title match.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Paul Heyman.

(5) JEY USO vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/ Paul Heyman)

Sikoa and Jey stared each other down from across the ring. Jey pointed at Heyman and yelled at Sikoa. They locked up and Sikoa shoved Jey to the mat. Jey got up and stared Sikoa down. Heyman looked on from ringside. Jey grabbed a waistlock and transitioned into a headlock. Sikoa shot Jey off and took him down with a shoulder tackle. Sikoa landed a couple of punches on Jey then pulled on his hair in the ropes. Sikoa pulled Jey to his feet and threw him into the topes before he took him down with an elbow. Jey rolled to the outside and Sikoa followed. Sikoa told Jey he wouldn’t make it to Summerslam. Sikoa tossed Jey onto the announce table. Jey rolled off and Sikoa took the cover off the table. Sikoa set up for a Rock Bottom but Jey got free and landed a superkick. Jey rolled into the ring and dove through the ropes onto Sikoa. Sikoa landed against the announce table and was rocked as they cut to break. [c]

Sikoa had Jey in a nerve hold in the center of the ring. They showed Sikoa landing a belly to belly suplex on Jey during the commercial break. Jey fought to his feet and fought Sikoa off. Sikoa charged Jey and Jey pulled down the top rope. Sikoa landed on the outside. Jey charged Sikoa but Sikoa landed a big right hand. Sikoa got back in the ring and shit Jey with a pair of Samoan Drops. Sikoa taunted Jey. Jey tried to fight back but Sikoa knocked Jey into the corner with a big right. Sikoa taunted Jey again and backed up. Sikoa measured Jey from the opposite corner. Sikoa charged but Jey moved and Sikoa hit the corner hard. Jey landed a series of rights and finished with a Rock-like punch. Sikoa answered Jey’s offense with a huge clothesline that took Jey down. Jey rolled to the apron and Sikoa pulled him up. Jey used the top rope to get free and went to the top rope. Jey took down Sikoa and made the cover for a two count. Jey stalked Sikoa and charged. Sikoa landed a spinning heel kick that caught Jey coming in. Sikoa then landed the Spinning Solo and motioned for the Samoan Spike. Sikoa lifted Jey and set up for the Spike. Jey ducked and landed a superkick. Sikoa answered with a superkick of his own but Jey hit a spear. Jey went to the top rope and came off with a splash for the win.

WINNER: Jey Uso in 11:00

-Sikoa got to his feet and went after Jey. Sikoa knocked Jey to the outside and threw him into the ring post. Sikoa got a chair. Jey recovered and kicked the chair into Sikoa’s face. Jey picked up the chair and landed a series of shots on Sikoa. Sikoa fell over the barrier and Jey took him down with another shot with the chair. Jey climbed on the announce table and celebrated. Cole asked if Jey could do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat at Summerslam.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t want to belabor the point too much, but I really don’t think they needed to do any of this tonight. They could have built to this match and it could have been a big deal on a PLE down the road. I know they have TV time to fill and I know they wanted to give Jey a big win to head into the PLE. I just don’t think they needed to do that with Solo Sikoa. It’s definitely a feather in the cap for Jey as he’s only the second guy to beat Sikoa in a one on one match. With the first one being Cody Rhodes, Jey is in good company. I just don’t think they got enough out of this and nothing is going to change my mind about it. Besides all that, there is now definitely a zero percent chance that Jey is winning tomorrow. The match was really good and they both worked hard and, unsurprisingly, had great chemistry. I like Jey so much better by himself than with Jimmy. It’s nothing against Jimmy, I just think Jey has a ton of potential as a singles star. Smackdown has so many guys they could go with right now and really get behind as future stars. With Jey, Montez Ford, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and L.A. Knight the cupboard is far from bare on Smackdown. I’m looking forward to Summerslam tomorrow and the video packages did a really good job of setting up the event. Solid episode, but nothing special with the PLE tomorrow.)