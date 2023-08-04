FREE PODCAST 8/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5 Yrs Ago) Parks & Peteani talk NJPW G1, Summerslam NXT Takeover build, Impact, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (8-5-2018) to Wrestling Night in America with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, who is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani. They break down happenings on Raw and Smackdown in the build-up to Summerslam in two weeks. They also discuss the G1 thus far and who has impressed, as well as Impact and how feuds have broken down in the post-Slammiversary landscape. They take calls on the possibility of Knockouts Tag Team Titles, wrestling t-shirts, and more!

