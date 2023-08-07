WWE Raw Results (8/7): Keller’s report on Summerslam fallout including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 7, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. AT TARGET CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a five minute video package on Summerslam.

-They cut to the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show. They went to Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside where Cole talked about being the new Raw team. Cole touted Summerslam setting revenue records and being seen by more people than any Summerslam in history.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. He was back in a suit and tie this week. Cole said Cody delivered oen of the most courageous performances he’s ever seen. He said a banged up Cody took out Lesnar and, in the process, earned Lesnar’s respect. Cody slapped hands on his way to the ring, then absorbed cheers mid-ring after his music stopped. Cody paused, then said, “So, Minneapolis, what do you want to talk about?” He said The Beast had his claws sharpened in Minnesota and was educated there and became champion there. He said he had the honor and misery of standing across from Lesnar and surviving him. “What happened next I could have never imagined,” he said. He said he had a conversation with his mother this morning. She said Lesnar “acknowledged you.” He said he feels on top of the world now and believes he could beat anyone.

Seth Rollins’s music played. He danced out. He welcomed fans to Monday Night Rollins. He said if Cody believes he can beat anyone, “let’s put that theory to the test.” The Judgment Day’s Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio then walked out.

Priest said apparently Cody and Seth believe they run Raw. Rhea Ripley said they run Raw. Fans booed. Priest said they decide what happens to championships around there. He said his Money in the Bank briefcase dictates that. When he mentioned Dom, boos erupted. Priest said Dom isn’t done with Cody. He asked Cody what he’ll be doing when Dom is defending his North American Title on NXT. Cody stepped toward Dom and stared at him. Priest handed Dom the mic. As Dom began to speak, fans booed. Finn Balor then attacked Seth from behind. Barrett said the trap was set and executed to perfection. Sai Zayn ran out. He went after Priest, who was waiting for him mid-ring. Sami knocked Priest out of the ring. Cody gave Dom a Cody Cutter. Cody, Seth, and Sami took turns hitting Balor until he bailed out to ringside.

Cody stood on the second rope and said he’s got a solution for all of that. He proposed a three-on-three match later tonight. Fans cheered. Seth took issue with something Cody said and they began arguing. Sami played peace-maker.

-They went to Cole and Barrett. Cole said they’d see if Adam Pearce makes the match official later. He said they’d air highlights of the Tribal Combat match. “No one could see the ending that would come,” he said. They commented on highlights of the Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre match, with a focus on Drew crotching himself on the top rope before losing to a powerbomb pin.

-Backstage, Ricochet told Pearce that Logan Paul used brass knuckles. Pearce said it doesn’t sit right with him, but referee decisions are final. He said his focus is on tonight. In walked, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Matt Riddle. He said they’ve all had setbacks but are on the precipice of greatness, so he’s matching them against each other for an Intercontinental Title match. They each briefly spoke about the match, including Gable noting that was born and bred in Minnesota.

(1) RICOCHET vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. MATT RIDDLE vs. CHAD GABLE – Intercontental Title contendership match

Ricochet made his ring entrance first. They threw to a split-screen of highlights of his match against Logan Paul at Summerslam. The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Fans chanted “Gable! Gable!” early. At 6:00 Riddle superoplexed Ciampa , but got landed on by a Ricochet shooting star press on Riddle. Gable at the same time launched toward Ciampa with a top rope splash, but Ciampa raised his knees. Ciampa and Ricochet each scored simultaneous two counts. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Cole said the six-man tag match later was made official.

At 10:00, Ciampa gave Ricochet a Fameasser and then Gable gave Ciampa a German suplex into a bridge for a three count “Wow, just wow!” said Cole. “What an athletic performance by all four of these men!” He said Gable should be careful what he wishes for, though. They cut to Gunther watching on a monitor backstage. Gable picked up his son at ringside and ran a lap.

WINNER: Gable in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A real showcase for all four packed into ten minutes. It’s fun to see Gable get such a big reaction from his hometown crowd.)

-Cole threw to a two minute video recap of the Cody-Lesnar match. Back at ringside, Cole said never before in his combat sports career has Lesnar ever give that show of respect to an opponent after a brutal match. Barerett said The Beast had to respect what Cody did.

-Backstage Seth told Cody not to make decisions for him, a reference to Cody proposing the match without consulting them. Sami said they have a chance to deal with the Judgment Day once and for all, so can they be cool. Cody said he’s cool. Seth paused and said, with less enthusiasm than Cody, that he’s cool. Cody and Seth walked away. Sami said, “It doesn’t feel cool.”

-They went back to Cole and Barrett. Cole noted they’re still in their commercial-free first hour of Raw. They threw to a three-minute video package on Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Summerslam.

-Backstage Miz was on the phone saying he wanted to get out of this dump as soon as possible. A woman told Miz he’d have to wait. Miz said, “Wait for what?” He looked over and L.A. Knight was in the midst of a photo shoot. Miz said he shouldn’t be left waiting so he was going to go complain to Pearce. He said winning a battle royal shouldn’t give him such attention.

(2) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. BRONSON REED

Cole said this is a big match for Nakamura and he has a score to settle. The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. They cut to a split-screen break at 4:00, so the commercial-free hour prematurely ended six minutes early.

[HOUR TWO]

Reed went on sustained offense for several minutes including a running powerbomb that they replayed in slo-mo. Nakamura avoided Reed’s top rope Tsunami Splash and then landed a Kinshasa. He hit a second Kinshasa for the win. Cole said it says something about Reed that it took two of those Kinshasa kicks to put him away.

WINNER: Nakamura in 12:00.

-Cole threw to a video recap of the Ripley-Raquel Rodriguez feud.

-Backstage a clip aired from earlier in the day where a trainer told Pearce that Rodriguez’s injury is serious and she’s not cleared yet. Pearce turned and told Rodriguez his final decision. Candice LeRae and Indy Hartwell consoled a dejected Rodriguez.

-Becky Lynch made her ring entrance. [c]

-A commercial aired for Dom vs. Dragon Lee with the North American Title on the line.

-They showed headlines from major corporate media entities covering Summerslam including Variety, Forbes, ESPN, Fox News, and Yahoo! Sports.

-They cut backstage to Maxxine on the phone. In walked Ludwig Kaiser. She told him to leave their locker room. He then said she has all the potential in the world, but she must understand that some people aroudn there are just better than others. He called Otis a “big, disgusting freak.” He smiled and said she was feisty. When he turned around with a smile on his face, Otis was standing there. Otis challenged him to a match later. He accepted.

-A clip aired of Zoey Stark attacking Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw. Cole said Becky will face Trish next week on Raw.

-Becky said, “The Man has come around to Minneapolis,” she said. “Lads, I am so close to the end.” She said she has been fighting, clawing, scratching, winning, losing, overcoming obstacles, and failing again for months. She said she is tired and becoming weary, but she’s ready to put an end to the saga when she gets her rematch against Trish next week.

Stark interrupted and said Becky is actually scared of her. “The Man left her balls back at home,” she said. Becky chuckled and asked what she’s doing. She said she’s gifted and too good for her own good. She said she hasn’t had to work for anything. She said she hitched herself to Trish for a free ride. She said she’s too stupid to realize Trish is dragging her in the wrong direction. Stark said she doesn’t play second-fiddle to anyone and she is amazing at what she does. Stark said Trish chose her because she’s the fastest-rising star in WWE and the baddest in the locker room. Shayna Baszler’s music interrupted. Cole said Baszler submitted Rousey “for the first time in Rousey’s career.”

Baszler walked out with a black eye. Baszler said she should see how Rousey looks. She said she drove Rousey out of WWE. Fans cheered. She walked up to Stark and asked who the baddest is now. Stark said she looks like a punching bad. She told Baszler she’ll send her home like she did to Rousey. Becky said those sound like fighting words, so they should fight “right here, right now in Minneapolis.” She asked Pearce to make it official. Pearce walked out and called for a referee. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of Minneapolis including the NFL team, the Vikings, the exterior of the Target Center entrance, Target Field where the Twins play, U.S. Bank stadium where the Vikings play. They showed Karl Anthony Towns when referencing the Timberwolves playing Target Center. They missed the memo that Anthony Edwards is the star of the team now.

-Clips aired of the Seth vs. Balor match Summerslam with tension between Balor and Priest afterward.

-Priest approached Balor backstage as Balor was chatting with J.D. McDonagh. Priest said they need to go talk Judgment Day business. Balor said he can say anything in front of J.D. because he’s known him for 20 years. Priest asked why Balor didn’t come out with them earlier. Balor said he decided to make his own plan since Priest did that on Saturday night. Priest said even with his help, he still lost. Balor said, “Maybe it’s because of you that I lost.” Priest said he’s crowding him. Balor said it’s crowding both of them. Ripley stepped between them and told them to stop acting like children. She said they were all there to help Balor, but for one night it didn’t work out. She said they need to get back to running Raw. J.D. said it might not be his place and he might be out of line, but that briefcase is dividing them, so maybe he should get rid of them. Balor left with J.D. As Priest took a step toward them, Ripley held him back. Priest said, “I don’t even know why he’s talking.”

(Keller’s Analysis: The Judgment Day continue to be a compelling faction, earning all of their TV time. It’s key that Balor noted he’s known J.D. for 20 years, which establishes that relationship long pre-dates his with Priest, Dom, and Ripley.)

(3) ZOEY STARKS vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

Cole noted all of the injuries Baszler suffered at Summerslam at the hands of Rousey before submitting her. The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Stark raked at Baszler’s injured eye. They showed Becky drinking lemonade at ringside. Cole said Stark has “fierce aggression.” They cut to a partial split-screen break at 3:00 with Stark in control. [c/pss]

Back from the break, Baszler had taken over. Cole talked about how just as Baszler was getting her footing after coming over from NXT, Rousey exploded on the scene and stole her spotlight. He said now Baszler has taken Rousey out of the picture. At 10:00 Stark got the better of Baszler at ringside, but then turned to yell at Becky at ringside before returning to the ring. Baszler took advantage and put her in a Kirafuda Clutch in the ropes. She had to break, but then she gave Stark the World’s Baddest Slam for the win, although it took two tries since Stark slipped out of her grip the first time.

WINNER: Baszler in 10:00.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Nakamura about his win over Bronson earlier. He said he’s tired of people getting in his way, and from now he will carve his own path. They heard a noise and saw J.D. attacking Sami backstage. Sami was clutching his arm in pain. [c]

-WWE touted the social media views for Summerslam at over 230 million with hours consumed at over 4 million.

(4) OTIS (w/Maxxine) vs. LUDWIG KAISER (w/Giovanni Vinci)

Cole noted Otis grew up in Superior, Wisconsin, just a couple hours’ drive from Minneapolis. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. There might not be two physiques in pro wrestling more oppsite than these two. At 2:00, Maxxine stood on the ring apron and got into a discussion with Kaiser. Otis came up behind Kaiser and rammed his face into the top turnbuckle. Cole said there is some sort of attraction that women notice about Otis. As Otis signaled for the Caterpillar, Vinci jumped onto the ring apron. Otis suplexed him into the ring. As the ordered him out of the ring, Gunther entered the ring and kicked Otis in the head. Kaiser then landed a kick and scored the three count.

WINNER: Kaiser in 3:00.

-When all three Imperium members attacked Otis, Gable ran out. The heels bailed out. Fans chanted, “Gable! Gable!”

-Jackie Redmond stood outside of the trainers room. Cody and Seth walked out. She asked if Sami will be ready to go. Seth said Sami wants to go, but the doctors won’t clear him to go tonight. He said he’s not sure if he can trust Cody “so it might as well be three-on-one.” Nakamura approached Seth and offered his help. Seth said he’s respected him for a long time. “Let’s ride, baby!” he said. Nakamura displayed what could be a sinister grin as Seth walked away.

-The Miz made his ring entrance. Clips aired of Knight winning the Summerslam Battle Royal.

[HOUR THREE]

Miz asked what happened to showing “industry-leaders like myself respect.” He said he comes to Raw and finds a guy who the fans suddenly absolutely love taking priority over him. “I am a veteran, a locker room leader,” he said. He said he was taught respect when he first arrived in WWE a long time ago. He said when you arrive in a locker room, you shake everyone’s hand to pay respect to everyone else. He said Knight didn’t introduce himself to him and didn’t shake his hand. As Miz complained about this new crop of talent making him sick, Knight marched out to his music.

Knight entered the ring and held out the mic as fans chanted “L.A. Knight.” He said, “Let me talk to ya!” Fans cheered. He said he thought they got a great introduction in the battle royal at Summerslam. He introduced himself. Well, fans did for him as they shouted his name. Knight offered his hand. Miz said, “No.” He said he’s seen Superstars like him come into WWE and try to ride his coattails. He said if you strip away all of his charisma and his hot wife, you’d have Knight. He said he’s a flash in the pan and the flavor of the month. He said the audience will love him and buy his t-shirts for the next five months because they think he’s “it.” He said: “I think you’re just an Attitude Era fan boy playing cosplay in my ring.” Fans chanted, “Tiny balls!”

Knight said he doesn’t have a problem with Miz, “but trust me when I say you do not want to make it personal.” Miz said he takes his career personal. He said he’s taken it personally for 20 years. He said people predicted he wouldn’t last two months and when he was kicked out of the locker room. He said he has made himself indestructible in that locker room after 20 years of accomplishments. He asked what Knight has done for the last 20 years.

Knight said he’s making it personal. He said he was scratching and clawing and doing everything he needed to do on the outside looking in “as this place bet on all the wrong horses, including you.” He said he took a parallel path “albeit a little more rocky.” He said Miz got a 20 year head start “because you’re safe.” He said they knew when he came there, they could smack him around and he’d take it. “The line on me has always been ‘we’re not ready to take a chance on you yet.'” He said they saw him as a dangerous man. “I’m not to be messed with,” he said. “That’s the difference between me and you.” He said Miz became every single champion he could “and good on you.” He said he’s on the climb while Miz’s career is in the toilet. He acknowledged a small Miz chant, which also drew some boos. He smiled and said, “Look at that, you gained a couple. Good job.”

Knight said he doesn’t mind making Miz a stepping stone to the main event. Miz got red-faced and said he is the main event and Knight isn’t at his level. Knight said that’s a really interesting theory that he’s not at his level because he’s looking him dead in the eyes. He said Miz can prove him wrong because he isn’t going anywhere. Miz yanked off his jacket angrily. Fans chanted , “L.A. Knight!” Miz threw his jacket at Knight and then attacked him. He set up a Skull Crushing Finale, but Knight blocked it and gave Miz his Blunt Force Trauma. Barrett said the Yeah Movement cannot be contained.

(Keller’s Analysis: All kinds of subtext there. It was, I think, an effective spin or framing of the knock on Knight and why it took him so long to make it to WWE. Miz bringing up that Knight doesn’t introduce himself properly in the back and then Knight pushing back that he isn’t safe and that’s why WWE took so long to take a chance on him is smart brand building that embraces Knight’s journey rather than apologizing for it or running from it. Miz is great in these pseudo-shoot promos dating back to Daniel Bryan. Knight did well here expanding beyond his usual catch phrases and schtick, and just like his matches, he had a little hiccup but recovered nicely.)

-They went to Miz and Barrett at ringside. He said the cool part of coming to Raw is they get to see the Viking Raiders kick people’s butts every week.

-A vignette aired with the Raiders and Valhalla. They talked about the gods calling them. She called for anyone to bring them battle and be sacrificed to the Gods.

-The Viking Raiders made their ring entrance. [c]

(5) THE VIKING RAIDERS (w/Valhalla) vs. THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

When New Day’s music played, Cole gasped, “What!?!” He said it’s been months and months since they saw him. Xavier (unfortunately) played the trombone on his way to the ring. The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. New Day got in early offense. The Raiders took over. Xavier landed a top rope flying elbow Ivar for the win,.

WINNERS: New Day in 5:00.

-Baszler interrupted a Becky promo and talked about her match next week. [c]

-Redmond interviewed New Day. Xavier said they’re going to interject some positivity in WWE. They encouraged Redmond to join them in a hip swivel. Kofi shrieked and then they sang “New… Day rocks!” Xavier said it was great to meet her. She laughed and said it was great to meet them, too.

-Cole and Barrett discussed that Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL and will be out indefinitely as a result. He said TMZ broke the story earlier in the day. Barrett said they can’t wait to get her back.

-The Judgment Day made their ring entrance. Priest offered a fist-bump for Balor. After a pause, Balor fist-bumped back. Rodriguez attacked Ripley. Referees and producers ran out tobreak them up. Cole said she wants retribution on the woman who injured her. LeRae wan out and went after Ripley. They were separated too. Ripley was held back as she yelled at LeRae. [c]

-Cole and Barrett threw to a clip of the Bianca Belair winning the Women’s Title at Summerslam, but then Iyo Sky cashing in to take the belt from her.

(6) THE JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Balor & Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & SETH ROLLINS & CODY RHODES

Cody came out first. Then Nakamura. And finally Seth. The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour. They cut to a partial split-screen break a minute into the action after Nakamura scored a two count on Dominik after a kneedrop. [c/pss]

Back from the break, Priest was in control of Nakamura and grounded him with a chinlock. Fans chanted “Dom’s a loser!” He plugged his ears. Barrett said he can’t be a loser if he’s a North American Champion and he’s dating Ripley. Balor dropkicked Seth into the ringside barricade and they cut to a split-screen break at 9:00. [c/ss]

Seth hot-tagged in Cody to cheers. Cody set up a Crossroads, but Priest hit Cody with his briefcase. Sami showed up and attacked Priest and threw him over the announce desk. Seth kicked the briefcase into Balor’s face. Cody hit Crossroads and scored a three count.

WINNERS: Rhodes & Rollins & Nakamura in 14:00.

-Afterward, Cody high-fived Sami, who was clutching his wrapped elbow. Sami joined the in-ring celebration. They showed an angry Judgment Day at ringside. Cody and Seth had some heated words afterward. Sami raised both of their arms, again playing peacemaker. Seth shook Cody’s hand. Barrett said they’ll neverbe best of friends, but for one night there’s a truce at least. Nakamura then blindsided Seth with a Kinshasa. Barrett said Nakamura is fed up with how things have been going and that frustration boiled over in front of their very eyes.

(Keller’s Analysis: They foreshadowed the Nakamura turn just enough without going too far. It’s nice to see him get at least one more top level push. I hope he steps up in the ring and has another great match or two in him, too.)

