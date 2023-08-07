News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (8-2-2018) Lesnar-Reigns scenarios at Summerslam, NXT Takeover taking shape, New Japan G1, “Nitro” book review, Cedric & Tye apologies for old Tweets, Mailbag (130 min.)

August 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-2-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Greg Parks, host of the PWTorch Livecast “Wrestling Night in America” and PWTorch Newsletter columnist. They discuss these topics: Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns scenarios at Summerslam, NXT Takeover taking shape, New Japan G1 analysis, “Nitro” book review, Cedric Alexander & Tye Dillinger apologies for old tasteless Tweets, and finally the Mailbag including Becky Lynch, First-Time Match Obsession, Randy Orton, Automatic Rematches, and more.

