FREE PODCAST 8/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (8-2-2018) Lesnar-Reigns scenarios at Summerslam, NXT Takeover taking shape, New Japan G1, “Nitro” book review, Cedric & Tye apologies for old Tweets, Mailbag (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-2-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Greg Parks, host of the PWTorch Livecast “Wrestling Night in America” and PWTorch Newsletter columnist. They discuss these topics: Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns scenarios at Summerslam, NXT Takeover taking shape, New Japan G1 analysis, “Nitro” book review, Cedric Alexander & Tye Dillinger apologies for old tasteless Tweets, and finally the Mailbag including Becky Lynch, First-Time Match Obsession, Randy Orton, Automatic Rematches, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply