FREE PODCAST 8/8 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Rousey’s TV wrestling debut, Reigns push, Heyman promo, Braun’s stunt, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (106 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Matt Koon from “Why It Ended with Robbie E” and Dutch Mantel’s and Jonny Fairplay’s podcasts to discuss this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. They talk with live callers and answer mailbag questions about Ronda Rousey’s TV wrestling debut, the Roman Reigns push, Braun Strowman’s latest stunt, and much more. They also talk to an on-site correspondent from Jacksonville, Fla.

