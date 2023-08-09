FREE PODCAST 8/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Rey Mysterio in Dragon Lee’s corner vs. Dominik Mysterio, Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom, Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss Rey Mysterio in Dragon Lee’s corner vs. Dominik Mysterio for the North American title, Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom, Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate for the fake Heritage Cup, Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport, Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply