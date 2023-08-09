VIP AUDIO 8/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Great American Bash: Taker vs. Hassan, Rey vs. Eddie, JBL vs. Batista, LOD vs. MNM, Melina vs. Torrie, Booker vs. Christian (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE Great American Bash PPV from July 24, 2005.

First up was a rapid-fire post-event analysis with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and James Caldwell discussing Taker vs. Hassan, Rey vs. Eddie, JBL vs. Batista, LOD vs. MNM, Melina vs. Torrie, Booker-Christian, and more.

Then in the main full length PPV Roundtable Podcast, PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill join Wade with an in-depth start to finish review of the WWE Great American Bash PPV event including Taker vs. Hassan, Rey vs. Eddie, JBL vs. Batista, LOD vs. MNM, Melina vs. Torrie, Booker vs. Christian, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

