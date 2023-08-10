FREE PODCAST 8/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Summerslam fallout, plus Best Of episode on Crockett Documentary (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring their thoughts on the fallout from Summerslam including what’s next for Cody Rhodes, potential time off for Roman Reigns, and the end of Ronda Rousey in WWE at least for now.

Then we jump back ten years (8-14-2013) to the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Sean Radican. They discussed with live callers & emailers current events and the new Jim Crockett DVD documentary before PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell made a run-in half-way through, then the DVD filmmaker Michael Elliot joined the show to discuss behind-the-scenes aspect of the new documentary including difficult interviews and who talked the most and other aspects. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill was joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss the latest news, events, and Summerslam.

