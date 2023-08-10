VIP AUDIO 8/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan G1 Booking Rant, ODB book review, All In Wembley build, Summerslam fallout, AEW and WWE TV reviews, UFC (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Review of last week of NJPW G1 including a rant about the booking

AEW Rampage

AEW Collision including C.M. Punk vs. Rick Starks

AEW Dynamite including latest with MJF and Adam Cole

WWE Smackdown review

WWE Raw review including Miz-L.A. Knight exchange

NXT TV review and thoughts on TV ratings surge

UFC Fight Night review and preview

Review of the ODB book

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO