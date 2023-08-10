VIP AUDIO 8/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan G1 Booking Rant, ODB book review, All In Wembley build, Summerslam fallout, AEW and WWE TV reviews, UFC (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Review of last week of NJPW G1 including a rant about the booking
- AEW Rampage
- AEW Collision including C.M. Punk vs. Rick Starks
- AEW Dynamite including latest with MJF and Adam Cole
- WWE Smackdown review
- WWE Raw review including Miz-L.A. Knight exchange
- NXT TV review and thoughts on TV ratings surge
- UFC Fight Night review and preview
- Review of the ODB book
