News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan G1 Booking Rant, ODB book review, All In Wembley build, Summerslam fallout, AEW and WWE TV reviews, UFC (100 min.)

August 10, 2023

SEND TO NEWS ON POSTS 1 – ADVERTISEMENT WIDGET

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Review of last week of NJPW G1 including a rant about the booking
  • AEW Rampage
  • AEW Collision including C.M. Punk vs. Rick Starks
  • AEW Dynamite including latest with MJF and Adam Cole
  • WWE Smackdown review
  • WWE Raw review including Miz-L.A. Knight exchange
  • NXT TV review and thoughts on TV ratings surge
  • UFC Fight Night review and preview
  • Review of the ODB book

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*