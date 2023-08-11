Impact Wrestling announces additional event in England, full tour schedule detailed including scheduled wrestlers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling announced today plans to run a second show in Coventry, England on Oct. 29 as part of their fall tour. Impact said in a press release issued to PWTorch that the second event is due to “overwhelming demand for tickets.” The events will be at the HMV Empire event venue which has a capacity for over 2,000 fans.

Impact Wrestling says this “UK Invasion Tour” will be “one of the best in company history.” Tickets for the Oct. 29 show in Coventry go on sale Wednesday, August 16, at 9 a.m. (UK time) at www.ImpactWrestling.com.

The full list of dates follow:

Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

5:30 p.m.: Doors Open

6:15 p.m.: Meet & Greet with Impact stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 p.m.: Show Starts

Friday, October 27 at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England

5:30 p.m.: Doors Open

6:15 p.m.: Meet & Greet with Impact stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 p.m.: Show Starts

Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

5:30 p.m.: Doors Open

6:15 p.m.: Meet & Greet with Impact stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 p.m.: Show Starts

Sunday, October 29 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

3:30 p.m.: Doors Open

4:15 p.m.: Meet & Greet with Impact stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

5 p.m.: Show Starts

The following are more details via Impact’s press release:

Limited tickets are still available for the first three shows (in Glasgow, Newcastle and Coventry on October 28) at www. ImpactWrestling.com.

The 2023 UK Invasion Tour will feature Impact Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley plus Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, Kazarian, Brian Myers. and hometown hero Joe Hendry, among others.

Impact officials confirmed the tour also will feature the Impact return of Scottish wrestling hero and the star of hit TV shows Scot Squad and Two Doors Down – Grado. Plus, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim will make special appearances at the UK Invasion Tour.

The Impact Titanium Ticket Package, available for all four shows, are perk-filled, such as:

Front-row seats First fans admitted into the arena Commemorative photo-ops Special Meet & Greets



The UK Invasion Tour follows the June announcement that Impact Wrestling’s flagship weekly show, Impact, is available on Sky UK via DAZN’s linear TV channel, DAZN 1 HD.

Impact is televised on Friday evenings at 23:00 BST on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 (check weekly listings), as well as being available on the DAZN and Impact Plus streaming services and Impact Insiders YouTube Channel.

