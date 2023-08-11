WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/11): Keller’s report on Austin Theory vs. Escobar for U.S. Title, Styles vs. Kross, Hail to the Chief segment with Bloodline

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 11, 2023

CALGARY, ALBERTA AT SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, Michael Cole



Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Alex McDonald from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut right to the camera panning the crowd with Kevin Patrick introducing the show. Corey Graves then hyped the Hail to the Chief segment with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. ASUKA

Charlotte Flair made her ring entrance first. They cut to ringside where Graves, Patrick, and Michael Cole sat. They threw to a video package of the Asuka-Bianca Belair-Charlotte match at Summerslam last weekend including the Iyo Sky cash-in. The bell rang six minutes into the hour. Cole said Charlotte believes she should be champion tonight because she had Belair beaten before Asuka blasted her with the mist. At 2:30, Charlotte climbed to the top rope. Asuka slammed her to the mat and landed a missile dropkick off the second rope and scored a two count. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Charlotte slingshot herself over the top rope onto Asuka at ringside. Cole said Charlotte appeared more focused and aggressive. Graves agreed. Charlotte leaped off the top rope with a crossbody block at 7:00. She followed with six chops to the chest which the crowd “woo’d” along to. Charlotte hit a handspring clothesline for another two count. Charlotte hit Asuka with a spear a minute later and then began to set up a figure-four when Sky’s music played. Charlotte paused and stared at Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Sky walk out. Asuka rolled up Charlotte for a two count. Charlotte fired back with a big boot. Both were down and slow to get up Damage CTRL paraded around the ring. Bayley stood on the ring apron. Charlotte turned and took a swing at her. Asuka then landed double knees to Charlotte. Sky springboarded off the top rope with a dropkick that hit both Charlotte and Asuka.

WINNER: No contest in 9:00.

-Sky, Bayley, and Kai attacked both Charlotte and Asuka. Sky then held up the Women’s Title belt. Cole said Damage CTRL might be more dangerous than ever with Sky holding the title belt.

(Keller’s Analysis: So who are fans supposed to be rooting for here?)

-A video package aired on Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso match at Summerslam. [c]

-A sponsored video package aired on the set-up for tonight’s Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar U.S. Title match.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Santos Escobar backstage. Escobar said he’s confident going into the match because he has Theory’s number. Theory attacked him and slammed the lid of a storage crate on his leg.

-They went back to Cole, Patrick, and Graves. Cole was outraged as Patrick shook his head in disgust. Graves said Theory did what a smart champion would do.

-A vignette aired with Karrion Kross talking about facing A.J. Styles later.

-Styles made his way to the ring with Michin. [c]

-They cut to Escobar having his leg iced with Rey Mysterio standing next to him.

(2) KARRION KROSS (w/Scarlett) vs. A.J. STYLES (w/Michin)

Graves said Kross wasn’t just there to win, he was there to leave a scar. Styles dropkicked a charging Kross as the bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. At 2:30 Styles knocked Kross to the floor. When Styles leaped at him, Kross caught him and slammed him onto the announce desk. They cut to a break. [c/ss]

When Styles went for his Phenomenal Forearm, Kross ducked and then applied his Kross Jacket sleeper mid-ring. At 7:00 Styles powered out by ramming Kross into the top turnbuckle. Styles backflipped out of the corner and Kross caught hi, but fell backwards (a botched spot). Styles then tried to lifted Kross for a suplex, but Kross wasn’t on the same page and he dropped sideways instead. Kross lay on his back and said something to Styles. A frustrated Styles made the cover as the announcers addressed how that didn’t go as planned. Cole said Styles was trying to make something out of nothing. Graves said it shows how much damage was done to Styles from the Kross Jacket.

Styles front kicked Kross’s face. He landed a springboard 450 splash for a near fall, but Scarlett put Kross’s boot on the bottom rope. Michin walked out and tried to kick Scarlett. Scarlett avoided it and punched Michin, knocking her down. When Styles turned to them, Kross gave him a Saito Suplex. He then went for a Kross Hammer, but Styles ducked and then landed an enzuigiri. Scarlett stepped onto the ring apron as Styles set up a piledriver. Michin yanked her to the floor and threw her into the announce table. Styles landed a Pelé Kick and then a Styles Clash for the win.

WINNER: Styles in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s hard to have a bad match with Styles, but this was not smooth at all. The crowd seemed into Michin making Scarlett pay for her distractions.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside to react. Then they threw to a video package on the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar match.

-Edge made a surprise ring entrance. [c]

-Backstage, Theory asked for an update on the physical condition of Escobar. Rey walked out of the trainer’s room and told Theory that Escobar will be out there, so don’t worry about him. Producer Kenny Dykstra came out of the room and held Rey back as he made a move toward Theory.

-Edge stood mid-ring. He said the fans in Calgary were probably wondering what he was doing there. He said he’s celebrating his 25th Anniversary next week in Toronto. He said he wanted to come to Calgary because it’s been way too long since they’ve seen each other. He said it’s crazy, but he’s never faced Sheamus one-on-one, and he wants to wrestle him next week. He said Sheamus is the guy who lit the fire under his butt to get him thinking he could wrestle again after nine years of retirement due to triple neck fusion surgery. He talked about doing a physical challenge with Sheamus and it made him think he could wrestle again. He said he called Sheamus as he was preparing for his return. He said he invited Sheamus to his house to test whether he was ready to return. He said after working out in the ring with Sheamus, he realized he was ready. He said he needs an answer from Sheamus. He called him out to the ring.

Sheamus came out with Butch and Ridge Holland. Sheamus welcomed Edge back and spoke in Canadian accent briefly. He asked the fans if they want to see him wrestle Sheamus. A clip aired of the Celtic Warrior Workout Brave Change video where Edge wiped out after a jump on a dirt path. Edge was bloodied and bruised. Edge took issue with Sheamus showing him showing his pale ass where the bruise was. Sheamus said they’ve seen more of him than that. Edge then showed a photo of them posing on bikes, but Sheamus was on a kid’s mike. Sheamus said he trusted Edge not to show that and yelled for them to take the photo down.

[HOUR TWO]

Sheamus said he wanted to get serious. He said in 2004 he was at a crossroads whether to pursue his dream of being in WWE or continuing with a regular job. He said the WWE crew came into a gym he was at and everyone gave him a cold shoulder except for Edge. He said if not for Edge, he wouldn’t be standing in the ring. Edge said he appreciates that, but then asked for his answer. Sheamus looked around as fans chanted “Yes! Yes!” Sheamus asked for the crowd to let him know. They cheered. He then told Edge he has a deal. They shook hands. Sheamus pulled Edge in and said, “Just hope you didn’t make a mistake.” Edge smiled and nodded.

-They went to the announcers at ringside to react to that match being made. Patrick them commented over clips of L.A. Knight’s battle royal win. Then a clip aired of the Miz-Knight segment on Raw earlier this week. [c]

-A video package aired on Hulk Hogan with WWE wishing him a happy 70th birthday. Cole called him immortal and one of the greatest ever. He said they call what they do “sports entertainment” because of Hogan.

(3) L.A. KNIGHT vs. TOP DOLLA (w/B-Fab, Ashante “Thee” Adonis)

The bell rang 11 minutes into the hour. B-Fab distracted Knight at the start. Dolla went on the early attack. Ashante took a cheap shot at Knight from ringside. Graves said he’s a fan of Knight, but he can be overconfident sometimes. Knight made a comeback and then knocked Adonis off the ring apron. He then landed a running elbow followed by a a Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

WINNER: Knight in 2:00.

-Knight did some brief mic work afterward and got the crowd to chant his name.

-Adam Pearce checked on Escobar and said he wanted him to look at him and assure him he’s able to wrestle as planned. Escobar said he was. [c]

-Cole hyped the Hail to the Chief segment with Reigns addressing the future of The Bloodline.

-They cut to Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits at a lounge table. Lashley said they’re celebrating their futures. He said he sees even more potential in the Profits, noting that they’ve already done great things. He said Smackdown is ready for some new blood to run the place. Montez Ford said the sky is the limit. They toasted each other.

-As Escobar made his ring entrance, Theory charged at him from behind and attacked his injured leg. Escobar went down as Theory laughed at him and walked to the ring. Rey and Escobar’s LWO partners ran out and checked on Escobar. Theory said he wanted to be declared the winner since Escobar cannot wrestle. Pearce said they promised Calgary a title match, so he’s going go to defend against Mysterio instead. As Rey charged into the ring, Graves said it was completely unfair to Theory who had been preparing for Escobar for weeks. [c]

(4) AUSTIN THEORY vs. REY MYSTERIO – U.S. Title match



The match was joined in progress after the break. Rey landed a 619 several minutes in and scored the three count. The fans exploded with cheers. Cole said Theory has no one to blame but himself.

WINNER: Mysterio to capture the U.S. Title in roughly 5:00.

-Rey celebrated with the LWO in the aisle. Cole said it’s bittersweet for Escobar since that title match was something he had earned. [c]

-The announcers hyped Edge vs. Sheamus plus The Grayson Waller Effect with Rey Mysterio as his guest.

-Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa walked to the ring. [c]

-Reigns, Heyman, and Sikoa stood mid-ring after the break. Reigns soaked up boos for a while and then asked Calgary to acknowledge him. Reigns then turned to Heyman and said, “Wiseman, where’s Jimmy?” Heyman got wide-eyed and shrugged. Reigns asked if he’s seen him or talked to him. Heyman said he spoke to him this morning and he was rather salty with him. Jimmy then shwoed up at ringside in the background. Reigns turned around and saw him.

As Jimmy entered the ring, a chant of “You sold out!” rang out. Reigns smiled. “Jim, don’t worry about them, they mean nothing,” he said. “Let’s be real about,” he said. “I owe you one. Name your price. Anything. It’s done.” He offered him a new car or a yacht or a jet. Jimmy said, “I don’t want nothing from you.” He said what he did at Summerslam has nothing to do with Reigns. Reigns said, “You must be confused.” He said if he doesn’t want material things, he can give him power and make him “the right hand man.” Jey Uso’s music played and he came out. Cole said Jimmy screwed Jey at Summerslam. Jey stared at Jimmy and snarled as he entered the ring.

Jey went face-to-face with Jimmy and studied his eyes. He said he’s about to throw 37 years down the drain unless he tells him why he did it. He shoved the mic to him. Jimmy told Jey he did what he did “because I love you.” He said he didn’t do what he did out of jealousy. He said he was afraid to lose him. He said if he beat Reigns, he’d have become Tribal Chief and he’d have inherited some power that would make him like Roman. He said Reigns is corrupt. He said he would never be able to live if he watched him become an egotistical manipulative asshole like Reigns. Fans chanted “Asshole!”

Jimmy said if he hates him, that’s fine, but he wanted to tell him he didn’t do what he did for any reason other than he loved him. He told him to kick his face off if he wanted to. Jey shook his head no. Reigns nodded and mouthed, “Do it.” Jey thought it through, and then turned to his back to Jimmy and stood there. Jimmy left the ring. Fans booed. Reigns then laughed and said if there wasn’t a more perfect time for “I told you so.” He said Jey is stupid and a hot-head and thinks with his emotions. He said this night isn’t about anything but him and it’s been that way for three years. “Acknowledge me!” Reigns said. Jey superkicked Reigns. Solo attacked Jey, but Jey ducked his Samoan Spike and then superkicked him. Reigns gave Jey a Superman Punch. They cut to Jimmy who had walked back to the stage, but looked emotionally drained. Jey caught Reigns with another superkick and then a spear. Wtih Reigns out on his back, Jey told Jimmy to hold on and come back to the ring.

Jimmy walked back to Jey at ringside. Jimmy extended his arms for a hug, but Jey superkicked him instead. Jimmy was out on his back. Jey yeleld at the camera and said, “I’m out of the Bloodline, I’m out of Smackdown, I’m out of WWE.” He then left through the crowd. Graves asked if he just heard him right. Cole said Jey just said he’s out of WWE.

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Alex McDonald from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.