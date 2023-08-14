WWE Raw Results (8/14): Pomares’s detailed report on Becky vs. Trish, Balor vs. Cody, Sami vs. McDonagh, Nakamura explains his attack on Seth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 14, 2023

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA AT CANADA LIFE CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Darrin Lilly to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the commentary team running down tonight’s match card.

-The Judgment Day, without Finn Bálor, made their way to the ring, as a recap of their issues from last week was shown. Damian Priest said that Finn Bálor should have won at SummerSlam and they should have won their match last week. Priest said that as long as he has the briefcase, they still run Raw. Priest said that tonight Finn would handle Cody Rhodes, even if he isn’t with them right now. Rhea Ripley tried to stop Priest from getting back into his issues with Finn, until J.D. McDonagh interrupted.

-J.D. said that Finn told them to focus on their targets of Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. Ripley said that they don’t follow orders from anyone while Dominik tried to speak, but wasn’t hearable due to the crowd’s boos. Before JD could leave, Ripley told him to tell Finn that they have to talk. Sami Zayn interrupted and assaulted JD on the ramp before facing the Judgment Day from the apron. JD caught Sami off-guard and smashed his damaged elbow into the ring post twice.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent opening segment to continue planting the seeds for the eventual Judgment Day break-up. Not much to see here yet.)

[Commercial Break]

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. J.D. MCDONAGH

Sami knocked JD down with a diving elbow drop, followed by a back body drop. Sami launched JD into the ropes with a monkey flip, only for JD to take him down with a series of stomps. JD pulled Sami’s arm into the ropes and snapped his damaged elbow. Sami attacked JD with a few right hands and launched him out of the ring. Sami turned JD inside out with a clothesline, but JD quickly shut him down with a knee drop to the elbow, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sami knocked JD off the top turnbuckle, only for JD to catch him with a dropkick mid-air. Sami nailed JD with a clothesline and pummeled him down with numerous right hands. Sami managed to hit JD with a Michinoku Driver despite his damaged arm. JD planted Sami with a Spanish Fly, followed immediately by a crossface. Sami managed to reach the ropes to break the hold before receiving a series of kicks to the chest.

Sami planted JD with a Xploder into the corner, but got distracted after Finn Bálor showed up on the ramp. JD surprised Sami with an O’Connor Roll for a close nearfall. JD blasted Sami with a headbutt, only for Sami to block a moonsault attempt with his boots. Sami knocked FInn off the apron and cracked JD with the Helluva Kick for the win.

WINNER: Sami Zayn at 11:43

(Pomares’s Analysis: Interested to see where WWE goes with this storyline. I’m currently expecting Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh to end up on the same side, but I could see a scenario where JD takes Finn’s place in Judgment Day.)

– Backstage, Adam Pearce struggled to convince Chelsea Green to relinquish the Women’s tag titles. Green threatened to talk with human resources before suggesting they hold auditions. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance interrupted to talk about the titles, but Piper Niven immediately knocked them down. Niven demanded to be Green’s new partner and forcibly grabbed one of the tag title belts.

– Imperium made their way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Cody Rhodes about his match against Finn Bálor later tonight. Cody talked about Finn being a world wherever he went before putting over all of the other members.

– A recap of Chad Gable earning an Intercontinental title shot and Gunther helping Ludwig Kaiser win a match was shown.

– Gunther stood on the announce table and insulted Winnipeg by calling it the armpit of Canada. Gunther put over Chad Gable’s accomplishments before saying that he has already accomplished more than him. Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy interrupted by shooshing Gunther before reminding Gunther that he claimed that he wouldn’t last 5 minutes in the ring with him.

– Gable said that the only thing between Gunther and becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental champion is him. Gable dared Giovanni Vinci to enter the ring and get a free lesson from him. Ludwig Kaiser said that Vinci would embarrass Gable like he did to Otis. Kaiser tried to convince Maxxine Dupri to leave the sinking ship that is the Alpha Academy, so he could save her. Dupri slapped Kaiser, as Gable and Vinci faced off in the middle of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good segment to continue building Chad Gable vs. Gunther as a major title defense. I don’t think Gable will do it, but I love that he is being positioned as the final opponent before Gunther breaks the Intercontinental title record.)

[Commercial Break]

(2) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis & Maxxine Dupri) vs. GIOVANNI VINCI (w/Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser)

Vinci knocked Gable with a shoulder tackle before planting him with a powerslam. Vinci nailed Gable with a pair of forearms to the chest, followed by a back suplex for a two count. As Gable tried to get up, Vinci drove him into the corner and clocked him with an elbow to the back. Vinci nailed Gable with a backbreaker, following it with a series of chops. Gable put Vinci in an armbar using the top rope, followed by a release German suplex.

Vinci attacked Gable with a couple of chops, but Gable shut him down with a Mule kick and a flipping neckbreaker. Vinci avoided a moonsault to lay Gable out with a rolling senton and a moonsault of his own for a two count. Gable evaded a powerbomb and finished VInci with the Chaos Theory German suplex

WINNER: Chad Gable at 5:07

– After the match, Gunther grabbed a mic and called Otis the armpit of humanity, challenging him to a match right now.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Match was fine, but I’m not the biggest fan of having Vinci dominate most of it when Gable is the next challenger to the title. I’m really hoping this Vinci losing streak doesn’t lead to an Imperium break-up angle.)

[Commercial Break]

(3) GUNTHER (w/Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. OTIS (w/Chad Gable & Maxxine Dupri)

Gunther took control early on with chops and a big boot to the face. Gunther nailed Otis with a forearm strike to the back and a few elbow strikes to the head. Otis withstood a few of Gunther’s chops and pummeled him down with various forearms and a spinning back elbow. They traded a series of back-and-forth clotheslines, until Otis launched Gunther away with a Fallaway slam. Otis prepared for the Caterpillar, but Gunther shut him down with a stomp and a powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Gunther at 5:10

– Immediately after the match, Chad Gable hit Gunther with a German suplex, forcing him and the rest of Imperium to retreat.

(Pomares’s Analysis: I really liked the brief exchange they had near the end, but I really thought there would be more to this match. The way Chad Gable attacked Gunther after the match did more to make him look like a credible challenger than his match with Vinci did.)

– Backstage, Damian Priest confronted Finn Bálor about what happened earlier tonight. Rhea Ripley told them that they should stop because that’s exactly what everyone wants from them. JD McDonagh interrupted, but Finn told him that they would talk later. Finn convinced Priest, Ripley and Dominik to remain on the same page when he faced Cody Rhodes tonight.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– A lengthy recap of Jey Uso’s confrontation with the Bloodline and Jimmy Uso and him seemingly quitting WWE was shown.

– Earlier today, Jackie Remond interviewed Drew McIntyer about what is next for him. Matt Riddle immediately interrupted and suggested they should start a tag team. Riddle said that he got a tag match against the Viking Raiders. Drew shut Riddle up and said that he would consider teaming with him.

– Matt Riddle made his way to the ring, ahead of his tag match against the Viking Raiders.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package featuring Indi Hartwell was shown, as it was confirmed she would face Rhea Ripley later tonight.

– For a moment it seemed like Matt Riddle would face the Viking Raiders alone, but Drew McIntyre arrived to team with him.

(4) DREW MCINTYRE & MATT RIDDLE vs. VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar w/Valhalla)

Erik knocked Riddle down with a clothesline, followed by stomps from Ivar. Riddle caught Erik with a Pele kick, following it with forearm strikes and a Xploder. Riddle cracked Ivar with a pump knee, only for the Raiders to shut him down with a seated senton at ringside, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Erik planted Riddle with an uranage before him and Ivar pummeled Riddle down. Erik clocked Riddle with a knee strike to the face, only for Riddle to respond with a fisherman suplex. Drew got the hot tag to nail the Raiders with a belly-to-belly suplex and pair of neckbreakers. Drew floored Ivar with a Michinoku Driver, but he managed to kick out at two. Ivar distracted Drew, allowing Erik to catch him with a knee strike to the head.

Riddle tagged himself in, but was quickly shut down with the Viking Experience for a nearfall. Riddle caught Erik with a pump kick, allowing Drew to get the tag. Drew clocked Ivar with a Glasgow Kiss before receiving a Xploder from Erik. Riddle sent Ivar out of the ring and crushed him with a springboard Floating Bro. Erik knocked Riddle off his feet before being knocked out by Drew’s Claymore.

WINNERS: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle at 9:32

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fun match to set up Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle as part of the tag division. I don’t expect them to last more than a month or two before Drew turns on Riddle.)

– A recap of Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae brawling was shown.

– Backstage, Raquel Rodriguez and Candice LeRae helped Indi Hartwell prepare for her match against Rhea RIpley.

– Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Indi Hartwell.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Matt Riddle suggested they could win the tag titles, until the New Day interrupted. Kofi Kingston called Riddle out for trying to get an immediate title shot while mentioning Nakamura turning on Rollins, Jimmy turning on Jey and the Streets Profits acting like Cedric & Shelton. Kofi and Woods officially challenged Riddle and Drew McIntyre to a tag match for next week.

(5) RHEA RIPLEY (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. INDI HARTWELL (w/Candice LeRae)

Ripley quickly cornered Hartwell, nailing her with a shoulder strike and a couple of chops. Ripley crashed into the ring post after missing a shoulder strike, allowing Hartwell to take her down with a spinebuster. Hartwell hit Ripley with a boot to the face, sending her out of the ring. Ripley drove Hartwell into the ring post twice before taking a cheap shot at LeRae. Hartwell surprised Ripley with an inside cradle, only for Ripley to shut her down with a headbutt and the Riptide.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley at 3:01

– After the match, Candice LeRae attacked Rhea Ripley, setting her up for a flapjack from Indi Hartwell and a senton.

(Pomares’s Analysis: It’s cool to finally see Indi Hartwell get to do something on TV, but this was just a vehicle to set up a Ripley vs. LeRae match.)

– A recap of Shinsuke Nakamura attacking Seth Rollins with a Kinshasa last week was shown.

– Shinsuke Nakamura made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

– Michael Cole asked Shinsuke Nakamura why he attacked Seth Rollins last week. Nakamura spoke briefly in Japanese before saying that he wants the world title. Seth Rollins interrupted to question why Nakamura set him up to get a shot at his title when he is a fighting champion. Rollins said that he would have given Nakamura a shot if he simply asked for it. Rollins said that the best way to get what he wants is to give Nakamura what he wants and accept his challenge. He told Nakamura to pick a time and date, shake his hands and leave the ring, so the crowd could sing his song. Nakamura whispered something in Rollins’ ear, leaving him bewildered and setting him up for a Kinshasa.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fine promo to make Rollins vs. Nakamura official. Interested to see if whatever Nakamura whispered will play into their storyline in a meaningful way.)

– A recap of L.A. Knight and The Miz’s confrontation from last week was shown.

– Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed The Miz about his confrontation with LA Knight. Miz claimed that he verbally destroyed LA before declaring that he would beat him next week.

– Trish Stratus made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Becky Lynch.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– It’s confirmed that Zoey Stark is barred from ringside.

(6) BECKY LYNCH vs. TRISH STRATUS

Lynch cornered Stratus and stomped her down numerous times. Stratus knocked Lynch off her feet with a headbutt with her protective mask, followed by a barrage of chops. Lynch avoided a roundhouse kick and planted Stratus with a Xploder, followed by a sliding dropkick to the back of the head. Lynch nailed Stratus with a clothesline off the apron before chasing her around the ring. Stratus caught Lynch with a clothesline and stomped her down at ringside.

Lynch attacked Stratus with a rising knee and a roundhouse kick, but was stopped atop the turnbuckle. Stratus managed to launch Lynch off the turnbuckle with a hurracarrana for a two count. Stratus drove Lynch into the steel steps and took off her protective mask. Lynch tok the mask from Stratus, but the referee immediately took it away, allowing Stratus to drive Lynch’s head into the ring post, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lynch took Stratus down with a series of clotheslines and a kick to the chest. Lynch spiked Stratus with a diving leg drop for a two count. Stratus countered the Manhandle Slam with a roll-through before blasting Lynch with a Spear for a nearfall. Lynch blocked the Stratusfaction and a Tornado DDT, sitting Stratus atop the turnbuckle. Lynch dropped Stratus with a superplex for a close two count. Stratus tried to run away before throwing Lynch’s body over the barricade, as the match seemingly ended in a double Count Out.

WINNER: Draw via Double Count Out at 11:29

– Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus continued brawling up the bleachers and into the concession area. Zoey Stark saved Lynch from a Manhandle Slam, allowing Stratus to knock her down with a kick to the head.

(Pomares’s Analysis: That was an okay match with a couple of notably clunky spots. The Double Count Out and post-match angle, likely means we’ll see a rematch at Payback with some stipulation that will help them hide some of their rougher edges in the ring.)

[Commercial Break]