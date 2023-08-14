WWE Raw Results (8/14): Keller’s report on Trish vs. Becky, Cody vs. Balor, Nakamura addresses attacking Seth Rollins last week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 14, 2023

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA AT CANADA LIFE CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Darrin Lilly to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-As the camera panned the crowd, Michael Cole introduced the show “as a night of massive match-ups.” He announced Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in addition to the previously advertised Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch. Cole also said he’d try to get the bottom of Shinsuke Nakamura’s attack on Seth Rollins last week.

-The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest made their entrance. Ripley said Raw is the place The Judgment Day runs. Fans booed. She said lately things haven’t been going their way. She looked over at Damian Priest as she said that. Priest said at Summerslam, Balor should’ve walked out as World Hvt. Champion. He said communication has been an issue lately, but as long as he is the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, they will always dictate what goes on around there. He said tonight Balor will handle Cody “as he should seeing as he’s one of the most dominant Superstars of all time.” He said he should be out there telling fans that himself, but he’s not there. He said The Judgment Day are not breaking up because they’re smarter than that. He said Balor should be out there, though.

Ripley said that wasn’t the time or place. Priest said everyone can see things aren’t right. He asked Dom to back him. “We’re here,” Priest said. “Where’s Finn Balor?” Out walked out J.D. McDonagh. Priest told McDonagh to be careful what comes out of his mouth. McDonagh said he had a message from Balor. He said Balor told him to tell them not to worry about his friendship with him, but rather the real targets, Sami Zayn and Cody. He said he took out Sami last week, but “by some miracle he’s been medically cleared tonight.” He told them to focus on Cody and Sami.

Ripley cut him off and said they don’t take orders from anyone. “Especially people that aren’t part of The Judgment Day.” Dom told McDonagh that they’ve got it locked down. Boos rang out loudly, nearly drowning him out. He said he just found out Canada is part of North America, so he’s “the champion of this dump.” Dom told him to leave the ring and let them handle business. McDonagh said he meant no disrespect and he was just delivering a message. Ripley said they have a message to delivery to Balor. “Tell him that we need to talk,” she said. Sami Zayn’s music then interrupted.

Sami charged out and went after McDonagh in the aisle. Fans chanted “Let’s go Sami!” Sami looked over at Priest, Dom, and Ripley who stood and watched Sami’s attack. McDonagh made a comeback and yanked Sami’s injured arm into the ringpost. Sami went down, crying out in pain. They cut to a break. [c]

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. J.D. MCDONAGH

C0le said this match was made official during the break by WWE official Adam Pearce. The bell rang 144 minutes into the hour. Cole said Sami was not 100 percent. Cole commented on a replay of McDonagh attacking Sami last week. He said McDonagh was trying to audition for the Judgment Day. Cole noted the inflamed elbow with a tennis ball sized bulge in his skin. Barrett said there were no Hollywood special effects there. McDonagh went after Sami’s elbow early. Sami made a comeback and clotheslined McDonagh at ringside. He favored his elbow afterward. McDonagh yanked Sami’s arm over the ringside barricade and then dropped a knee over it. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Cole said Sami has a lot of guts, but perhaps he shouldn’t have taken the match-up. When Cole suggested Balor should’ve been in the ring at the start of the show, Barrett pushed back hard and called it “tabloid journalism” since Balor was just preparing for his match against Cody later. McDonagh applied an STF mid-ring at 10:00. Sami rolled to the bottom rope to force a break. Sami gave McDonagh an exploder suplex. Balor then walked out. Sami yelled for him to come out. He charged to the ring, but then backed away when Sami was ready for him. McDonagh rolled him up from behind for a two count. He followed up with a top rope moonsault, but Sami lifted his boots. Sami knocked Balor off the ring apron and then landed a Helluva Kick on McDonagh for the three count.

Sami clutched his elbow afterward at ringside.

WINNER: Sami in 12:00.

-Adam Pearce told Chelsea Green that he unfortunately had to strip her and Sonya Deville of the Women’s Tag Team Titles because of Deville’s ACL tear which will sideline her for several months. She cut him off talked about getting a lawyer. She said no manager should act the way he’s acting. Pearce asked her for an idea of how she’d handle it differently. She said she would hold auditions for her next tag team partner. “Chelsea’s Got Talent,” she said. In walked Kayden Carter and Katana Chance who said they want to face her and her new partner. Piper Niven attacked Chance and Carter and then told Green that she’s her new partner. Green said she’s planning to hold auditions. Niven firmly said she’s her new partner and yanked a belt from her. Green turned and walked away, seeming to resign herself to this new reality.

-Imperium made their ring entrance. [c]

-Byron Saxton interviewed Cody Rhodes backstage. He said he’s set to go one-on-one with Balor later and he said he’s been called a “loose cannon.” Cody said you’ve got to be a loose cannon “to be in this game, right?” He said Balor has been a leader wherever he’s gone. Cody characterized Dominik as “submissive,” but a champion, nonetheless. Cody said he hasn’t wrestled in Winnipeg in years and he’s got friends there and he’ll be ready for Balor.

-A clip aired of Ludwig Kaiser vs. Otis last week.

-Gunther stood on the announce table and said on the journey of building his legacy as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, they have no arrived in Winnipeg. He said as a European, he always looks forward to coming to Canada. He said after walking the streets and looking at the locals, he understands why Winnipeg is called “the armpit of Canada.” He talked about defending against Chad Gable. He said he was impressed with his victory last week, but he has achieved more in a year than Gable has in his entire year. He said fans believe he’s a threat to him, but that’s ridiculous. Gable interrupted with a long, loud “Shooosh!”

Gable walked to the ring, accompanied by Maxxine Dupri and Otis, and talked about lasting five minutes with Gunther and also earning a title shot against him. He said he’s nipping at his heels, ready to take the Intercontinental Championship from him. He said tonight, he’s facing Giovani Vinci first. He told Vinci to do him a favor and get his bald head in the ring and catch some free lessons from Master Gable. He closed with his distinct “Thank you!” Kaiser entered the ring and said Vinci is the best WWE has to offer and he’s going to prove exactly that tonight. Kaiser approached Maxxine and said she should join him of “that 360 pound anchor” will drag her all the way down until she becomes what they already are – an absolute embarrassment. She slapped Kaiser, who blinked a few times. Gable then yelled “Thank you!” in his face. Vinci stepped in and they exchanged words as they cut to a break. [c]

(2) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis, Maxxine) vs. GIOVANI VINCI (w/Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther)

Barrett said this match is a mistake by Gable because it’s essentially a chance for Gunther to scout him. Gable won with a Chaos Theory back suplex into a bridge.

WINNER: Gable in 5:00.

-Afterward, Gunther said this isn’t how it ends tonight. He challenged Otis to a match. [c]

(3) OTIS vs. GUNTHER

The bell rang 56 minutes into the hour. Cole said the match was made official during the break.

A few minutes in, Otis gave Gunther a fallaway slam and then went for his Caterpillar, but Gunther dropkicked his face. He then gave him a boot to the face followed by his powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Gunther in 5:00.

-Afterward, Gable suplexed Gunther, who then rolled to the floor. Cole said Gable is next in line. Imperium retreated to the back.

-Priest told Balor to explain himself. Balor told Priest to just relax. Ripley told them to shut up and said everyone wants to see them crumble. She said everyone is scared of them. She talked about how much they’ve all accomplished, but said they’re beginning to lose their killer instincts. McDonagh walked in. Priest said this is Judgment Day business and he needs to step away. Balor said tonight they have the opportunity to show the world just how strong they are. He said Cody won’t know what hit him. Ripley said he will know it was Judgment Day. Priest liked that and cheered on Balor. [c]

-They aired postcard shots of Winnipeg. Cole said Winnipeg is beautiful, not the armpit of Canada.

-A three minute video package aired on last Friday’s angle with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and The Bloodline.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside and briefly reacted to the Bloodline situation.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Drew McIntyre backstage earlier in the day. She said she has to ask the question that’s on everybody’s mind – what’s next for him. Matt Riddle walked in and said they should bounce back as a new tag team. Riddle stopped Drew from saying anything and asked for him to hear him out. He suggested team names. Drew told him to be quiet. He said if Riddle cannot find a tag partner tonight, he will consider it. “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!” he said. [c]

-A vignette aired on Indy Hartwell. She said she has struggled to find out the answer to the question, “Who is Indy Hartwell?” She said she was put on Earth to achieve greatness and do so courageously.

-Cole hyped that Hartwell would face Ripley later.

-Cole hyped the ticket sales launch this Friday for WrestleMania in Philadelphia next year.

(4) MATT RIDDLE & DREW MCINTYRE vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS (w/Valhalla)

Riddle stood in the ring without a partner. The Viking Raiders’ ring entrance then took place. Drew then came out to be Riddle’s partner. The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break with the Raiders in control. [c]

The Raiders remained in control after the break against Riddle. Riddle finally hot-tagged in Drew at 7:00 who went on a flurry of offense against both Raiders. Riddle tagged back in and got in some offense before Drew finished Erik with a Claymore. Cole said it was impressive.

WINNERS: McIntyre & Riddle in 10:00.

-Cole narrated a video package on the Ripley-Rodriguez brawl last week.

-Backstage, Hartwell was warming up alongside Candice LeRae. Rodriguez walked in and said she tried so hard to get cleared tonight. She said she’s ready to tear Ripley apart. LeRae said she’ll get her chance eventually. Rodriguez gave encouraging words to Hartwell.

-Ripley made her way to the ring with Dominik by her side. [c]

-They showed Riddle excitedly telling Drew about their success and their future together. New Day interrupted. Xavier Woods said it’s Kofi Kingston’s birthday. Kofi said just because they won one match together, they’re not ready for a tag title match. Xavier said they left for a few months and everyone has gone crazy. He said The Street Profits “think they’re Cedric and Shelton.” The New Day challenged Drew & Riddle to a tag match next week. Riddle accepted the challenge.

(5) RHEA RIPLEY (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. INDY HARTWELL (w/Candice LeRae)

Cole said Indy met Ripley 11 years ago in Australia and she’s always been a step behind Ripley in their career paths, but tonight that changes and she’ll catch up to her. The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour. Ripley rammed LeRae back-first into the ringpost at 2:00. She then turned and took a shot at LeRae. Hartwell surprised Ripley in the ring with a small package. Ripley kicked out and landed a Rip Tide for the win. Cole said Ripley is ” as dominant as they come.”

WINNER: Ripley in 3:00.

-LeRae attacked Ripley after the match and then left with Hartwell. Dominik checked on Ripley in the ring.

-A video package aired on Shinsuke Nakamura’s turn on Seth Rollins in the last week’s main event tag team match on Raw.

-Nakamura made his entrance. Cole for a week, the world has been asking Nakamura why he did what he did to Seth. [c]

-They showed Balor warming up backstage. Priest walked up to him and wished him luck.

-Cole interviewed Nakamura mid-ring. Cole said he and Seth have known each other for a long time and seemed to have respect for each other. He asked what happened. Nakamura spoke in Japanese. The crowd began “What’ing” him. He said he wants the World Title. Cole asked if he had to kick him in the head. Nakamura went back into Japanese. Then he said in English that he will win the World Title. Seth’s music then interrupted.

Seth entered the ring and said Nakamura set him up. He said he thinks Nakamura isn’t telling them the entire truth. He said every week he stands in the center of the ring with his World Title belt. He said he’s a fighting champion who had the utmost respect for him until last week. He said if he wanted a shot at his title, all he had to do was ask. He said his concern is how he can get even. He said to get what he wants, he has to give Nakamura what he wants. He agreed to defend his title against Nakamura. Nakamura smiled.

[HOUR THREE]

Seth told him to name the time and the place “and I will be there to kick your ass.” He told Nakamura to shake his hand and then get out of his ring so Winnipeg can sing his song. Nakamura shook his hand. Nakamura whispered something to Seth that threw him off as his demeanor totally changed to concern. Nakamura began to leave, but then turned and delivered a surprise Kinshasa. Nakamura’s music played and he made his way toward the back.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole said quite the rivalry is developing between Raw’s Miz and Smackdown’s L.A. Knight.

-Saxton interviewed Miz backstage. Miz asked if Saxton is a fan of Knight now and he brought up Knight beating Top Dolla on Smackdown. Miz said next week, he’s going to beat somebody who is bigger and badder and more dominant than anyone Knight has ever defeated in his career. Miz said it’ll be awesome.

-Trish Stratus made her entrance. Cole noted that Zoey Stark was banned from ringside. [c]

-Cole hyped that Target was offering WWE Elite action figures.

(6) BECKY LYNCH vs. TRISH STRATUS

Becky’s ring entrance then aired. The bell rang 11 minutes into the hour. Becky beat up Trish at ringside at 2:00. Back in the ring, Becky kicked the face mask off of Trish. The ref helped her re-secure it. Becky was on the top rope when this happened. Trish recovered and head scissored Becky off the top rope for a two count at 3:30. Trish rammed Becky into the ringside steps. Trish tried to use the mask as a weapon, but Becky blocked it. [c]

Back from a break, Trish was in control for several minutes. Becky made a comeback and gave Trish a superplex for a near fall at 10:00. Trish tried to run away, but Becky caught up with her. They fought in the crowd and were both counted out. Cole said they were fighting “in front of the WWE fans here in Winnipeg” rather than saying they were fighting “in the WWE Universe.”

WINNER: Double countout in 11:00.

-Becky and Trish brawled up into the stands and then up to the concourse. A camera caught up to them as they fought in the concourse. Fans had already been pushed to the side at that point. Becky set up Trish for a move on a merchandise table but then Stark showed up and tripped Becky. They double-teamed Becky.

-They showed Cody warming up backstage. [c]

-A commercial aired hyping Edge’s appearance on Smackdown this week.

-Gunther told Vinci that tonight was an embarrassment. He said Vinci has been disappointing him since they came to Raw. He told Kaiser that he neglected his duties because he was focused on “that girl.” Kaiser said it will never happen again. Gunther said he’ll sort this out himself and he’ll defend against Gable next week.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. They commented on the concourse brawl a few minutes earlier.

-Pearce yelled at Trish and Stark backstage. He said Trish has wriggled out of facing Becky in a match to a finish, so they’re going to have a rematch in a steel cage next time. Trish protested.

-Cody made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole and Barrett hyped next week’s Raw: Drew & Riddle vs. The New Day and Gunther vs. Gable.

(7) CODY RHODES vs. FINN BALOR

Balor made his ring entrance after the break. The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Barrett and Cole talked about the issues with The Judgment Day, attributed in part to Balor not having a championship. Barrett compared the issues with The Judgment Day to the issues with The Bloodline on Smackdown. Cody went for a figure-four leglock at 5:00. Balor kicked him out of it. Dom ran to the ring. Cody fought him. Balor blindsided Cody. They cut to a break. [c]

Balor went for a Coup de Gras at 12:00, but Cody moved. Cody then hit a Cody Cutter. Balor rolled to ringside. Cody played to the crowd. He threw Balor back into the ring, Ripley distracted the ref and then Dom knocked Cody off balance on the top rope. Boos rang out. Balor then superplexed Cody off the top rope for a near fall. As the ref checked on Cody, Dom slid a chair into the ring. The ref turned and picked it up and scolded Balor. Ripley then stood on the ring apron and occupied the ref. Priest slid the briefcase to Balor, but it slid under his legs into the hands of Cody. Cody hit Balor with the briefcase, then knocked Priest off the ring apron with the briefcase. He followed up immediately with Crossroads for the win.

WINNER: Cody in 15:00.

-As Priest and Dom attacked Cody, Sami ran out to his music with a chair in hand. He hit Priest, Dom, and eventually Balor in the ring. When Priest ran back to the ring, Sami got the better of him. McDonagh then hit Sami. Priest eyed him with a look of cautious acceptance and appreciation. Cody tried to help Sami, but Priest gave him his South of Heaven mid-ring. Balor then landed the Coup de Gras. Cole said The Judgment Day have a big numbers advantage. Dom and Ripley stomped away at Sami on the floor. Balor landed another Coup de Gras at ringside. Balor then threw Sami into the announce table, which collapsed under him. Sami covered his elbow. Balor then landed yet another Coup de Gras, this time on Cody in the ring. He flexed as he sat on Cody’s chest.

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Darrin Lilly to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.