10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (8-12-2013): Big Punk-Heyman-Lesnar angle, Miz-Cena, Alberto vs. Kofi for World Title, Bryan vs. Barrett, plus Big E, Kane, Christian, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following article was originally published ten years ago this week at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

August 12, 2013 – Episode #1,054

Live in Sacramento, Calif.

Aired on USA Network

Report by James Caldwell (@JCTorch), PWTorch assistant editor

[HOUR ONE]

This week’s WWE Raw leading into Summerslam opened cold with Daniel Bryan’s music playing and Bryan out on-stage. As the crowd “Yes!ed,” Michael Cole introduced the show and noted Mr. McMahon does not want Bryan to win the WWE Title at Summerslam. Already in the ring was Wade Barrett apparently for a re-match against Bryan, who was waving a “Yes!” towel. After a replay of Bryan beating Barrett on Smackdown, Cole said Barrett demanded a re-match tonight on Raw.

Back live in the ring, Bryan was introduced, then Justin Roberts introduced Raw GM Brad Maddox as special guest referee for this match. Maddox, looking like Eric Bischoff in the ref stripes, bounced to the ring, took a breath, checked the participants, and called for the opening bell three minutes into the show.

1 — DANIEL BRYAN vs. WADE BARRETT

The “Shawn Michaels Special” opened with Barrett knocking Bryan to the floor, where Bryan jammed Barrett’s leg across the ring apron. Bryan continued the leg attack in the ring as Lawler hyped John Cena vs. Bryan for the WWE Title at Summerslam. Back on the floor, Bryan airballed a flying knee smash, then turned around and ate a boot to the mouth.

Back in the ring, Barrett pounded Bryan as the announcers debated whether Barrett looks better clean-shaven or bearded. Back on the floor, Barrett chucked Bryan shoulder-first into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Barrett was slow to follow up, allowing Bryan to fight back with right hand strikes. On commentary, the announcers stressed the talking points of Cena, Bryan, or even Randy Orton potentially walking out of Summerslam as WWE champion.

Bryan made a comeback, then flew through the ropes with a suicide dive on the outside. This felt like the type of match that should have taken a mid-match break at various points, but the match continued back in the ring with Barrett ducking a kick strike. Barrett then rolled up Bryan and Maddox fast-counted Barrett to victory.

Post-match, Bryan stared at Maddox, who pretended to act fair about his three count. Maddox pointed to his referee t-shirt as Bryan prepared to kick him and JBL shouted that Bryan is about to throw away everything he worked for. Bryan prepared to kick Brad, but the Raw GM ducked out of the ring before Bryan could strike him. Maddox bailed to the stage as Bryan led the crowd in “No!” chants. On commentary, Cole said it’s pretty apparent that someone has a vendetta against Bryan.

WINNER: Barrett at 5:26. They’re trying to stack the deck against the underdog #1 contender to the WWE Title and get people upset about how Bryan is being treated to see him overcome the odds at Summerslam, but the presentation just feels so mid-card. Part of the problem is the Bryan-McMahon Conflict feels like a copy of a copy of a copy of something from the Attitude Era. And WWE is just reluctant to go all the way with Bryan, so they’re half-stepping with this angle.

Still to come: Bryan is back on Raw in a face-to-face with Cena on Miz TV. Also still to come: C.M. Punk vs. Paul Heyman.

Up Next: Mr. MITB vs. Mr. MITB when Randy Orton faces Damien Sandow.

[Commercial Break at 8:10]

Back live, Damien Sandow was ringside staring down the announcers. Well, Cody Rhodes, who was at the announce position. Sandow flashed his new MITB briefcase, then pulled out handcuffs and hooked the briefcase to the top turnbuckle. On commentary, Rhodes and JBL resumed their Duel of Words, then Cole plugged Sandow vs. Rhodes this Sunday at Summerslam.

[Q2] Randy Orton’s music played to bring out Orton with his WWE Title MITB briefcase to face Sandow. Prior to the match starting, the announcers played up Orton lurking at Summerslam. The announcers also said Sandow could cash in after Alberto Del Rio vs. Christian for the World Title, to which Cody said Sandow will not be in condition for that.

2 — RANDY ORTON vs. DAMIEN SANDOW

As the match started, the announcers and Rhodes focused on Sandow’s new briefcase. Next, they focused on Sandow shoving Rhodes off the MITB ladder to win at the PPV last month. Rhodes asked JBL how he would feel if Ron Simmons pushed him off the ladder or if Jackie Fargo pushed Lawler off the ladder. The debate continued about whether Rhodes is still being sour-grapes, prompting Rhodes to just label Sandow as a turncoat after riding the road with him. After some slow-paced early action, Orton dropkicked Sandow to the floor to send Raw to break.

[Commercial Break at 8:20]

After a long commercial break, the match returned with Sandow in control of the match. During the break, Orton blasted Sandow on the outside, but Sandow regained control prior to returning to live action. To continue playing up the marketing pitch of “Anything Can Happen In WWE,” JBL presented a scenario where the World Title match happens first at Summerslam, Sandow cashes in on the World champ, and Rhodes faces the new World champion.

At 10:00, Sandow dropped the Elbow of Disdain for a nearfall. Sandow then slapped on a chinlock and made it interesting by shouting, “I’m not letting go, Orton!” over and over. But, Orton found a way to slide underneath Sandow into a suplex to escape. Orton wanted his signature offense, but Sandow avoided the snap powerslam and delivered a swinging neckbreaker for a two count.

Orton came back with the snap powerslam moments later, then delivered a second-rope DDT that fired up the crowd. Orton got the crowd more fired up, then wanted the RKO, but Sandow pushed him away. Sandow quickly rolled to the floor right in front of Rhodes, who did not make a move. Sandow then glared at Rhodes and told him to take notes.

[Q3] Back in the ring, Sandow covered Orton, but Orton kicked out. Meanwhile, Cody hopped on the ring steps and tried to unhook the MITB briefcase, drawing Sandow’s ire. Sandow told him to put it down, so Cody obliged. Back in the ring, Orton sprung on Sandow with the RKO, popping the crowd. It was good for the win.

WINNER: Orton at 13:47. More momentum for Orton heading into a teased MITB cash-in at Summerslam, while Sandow held his own in a big spotlight with Orton. Started slow, but finished strong.

Backstage: Rob Van Dam was shown doing his trademark stretches to prepare for what was announced as a #1 contender Battle Royal to the U.S. Title tonight on Raw. Cole said the winner gets a U.S. Title shot against Dean Ambrose at Summerslam.

Backstage: Suddenly, The Shield had a camera and airtime. Ambrose spoke, then Seth Rollins said the Old Guard has to go. Ambrose said they are the leaders of a New Generation. Rollins said they are younger, hungrier, and “just better.” Roman Reigns spoke next that no one can compete at their level. Reigns said he will ask nicely that if two men want to step up and challenge them for the Tag Titles, then make your move.

Ambrose then spoke about the battle royal. He said no one in the battle royal can beat him because he is The Unbeatable Champion in This Company. Ambrose said C.M. Punk is a catchphrase and John Cena has a trophy. Ambrose said as long as Andre the Giant’s ghost isn’t in the battle royal, then he’s winning at Summerslam. Believe in The Shield. Raw suddenly cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 8:34]

Announcers: Cole, Lawler, and JBL set the stage for C.M. Punk vs. Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. Cole then fed to Lesnar’s sit-down interview running down Punk that aired Friday on Smackdown. Included was UFC footage from Lesnar’s MMA career and Punk wrestling on the independents.

Locker Room: The camera focused on C.M. Punk, then Josh Mathews asked Punk about facing Paul Heyman tonight. Punk said he doesn’t think there is a man alive who is afraid of Heyman in a one-on-one fight. Punk said he’s known Heyman for a long time and everything he says or does is cold and calculating. It’s a big chess game. Punk said if he’s coming for The King, he better not miss. Punk said he expects to see Brock Lesnar tonight, so he’ll have an eye out for him tonight.

In-ring: Back int he arena, Great Khali’s music played to a tepid reaction. Khali, Natalya, and Hornswoggle came out on-stage as the announcers joked about the trio. Of note, Natalya and Khali were less chummy than before “Total Divas,” which will document Natalya’s real-life relationship with Tyson Kidd. Leading to commercial, Cole announced A.J. Lee and Big E. Langston facing Khali and Natalya on the other side of the break.

[Commercial Break at 8:42]

[Q4] Back from break, Khali’s music was still playing and Cole plugged “Total Divas” on E! Big E. Langston’s music then brought out Langston and Divas champion A.J. Lee. As the duo marched and skipped to the ring, respectively, they cut to an inset promo from Langston earlier today discussing Dolph Ziggler needing him more than he needed Dolph. Langston said he will break Ziggler in-half. “Show off? Nah. Show over.” Before the bell sounded, the announcers plugged the mixed tag match of Ziggler & Kaitlyn vs. Langston & A.J. at Summerslam.

3 — GREAT KHALI & NATALYA (w/Hornswoggle) vs. BIG E. LANGSTON & Divas champion A.J. LEE — mixed tag match

The match started with Langston and Khali, but Langston tagged in A.J., who skipped around Khali as Lawler attempted a joke about A.J. being a Pass-Around Patty. Backstage, Ziggler and Kaitlyn were shown awkwardly watching the match on a monitor. In the ring, A.J. isolated Natalya. She lost her cool, though, and Natalya slapped on the Sharpshooter. The crowd popped, A.J. tapped, and the ref seemed lost. Natalya dropped the hold and the crowd went dead-quiet as the match just froze. No ring music to signal the end of the match, but Natalya reached for the ref’s hand for the decision anyways. The ref subtly waved her off, then Natalya re-applied the Sharpshooter. A.J. again tapped out, the ref again froze, and the ref eventually just called for the bell. After the match, Langston tried to attack Khali to get their heat back heading into Summerslam.

WINNERS: Natalya & Khali via submission at 3:40. A mess. And the heels finally got their comeuppance, not from Ziggler & Kaitlyn, who have been screwed and back-stabbed for months, but from a mixed tag duo that hasn’t been on TV in months. Unbelievable.

Backstage: Mr. McMahon was shown walking down the hallway. He’s at the top of the second hour.

[Commercial Break at 8:55]

Back from break, the announcers announced a one-hour Summerslam pre-show featuring Dean Ambrose’s U.S. Title defense. Plus, a pre-show panel of Shawn Michaels, Booker T, and Natalya.

[HOUR TWO]

Three minutes before the top of the hour, Mr. McMahon was introduced for an in-ring segment. In the ring, McMahon reviewed footage from the opening match when Brad Maddox fast-counted Daniel Bryan against Wade Barrett. McMahon then called out Brad Maddox, who nervously came to the ring still wearing his referee t-shirt.

Asked why he fast-counted Bryan, Maddox said Bryan’s matches tend to get out-of-hand, so he asserted himself. McMahon said that sure was a fast count. Maddox said he will admit to being a little excited and he was a bit rusty, but his intentions were to do his best. The crowd didn’t buy it. McMahon looked him over, then said he supposes there’s no reason to apologize if he did the best he could. Maddox then asked for a second chance. At what? Maddox said he would like to be the official for the match at Summerslam between Cena and Bryan. “No!” shouts from the crowd.

[Q5 — second hour] McMahon looked over the crowd, then asked for a formal poll. “No!” the crowd shouted. McMahon then quizzed Maddox about his impartiality. McMahon asked if he will stop calling D-Bryan names like troll and dwarf and not draw attention to his small physique? Maddox took a vow to be impartial. Cross your heart? Scout’s Honor? McMahon said therefore at Summerslam, Brad Maddox…will step forward…

The big heat transfer set-up was for Triple H’s music to interrupt. No sign of Hunter initially, then he walked out on-stage dressed in a suit. McMahon sold uneasiness in the ring as Hunter marched to the ring with a slight smile on his face. McMahon spoke over Hunter’s music that he hasn’t been the same as of late. Hunter eventually entered the ring and cut off McMahon before pausing for a “Triple H” chant. McMahon reprimanded the crowd for feeding this man’s ego. Hunter answered that he couldn’t hear McMahon’s voice over the crowd.

Hunter said he knows they haven’t been agreeing on a lot of things lately, but given the importance of this match on Sunday and given the fact that it seems like there’s a whole lot more on the line Sunday than the WWE Title, he has to agree with McMahon that they do need someone to take control of the match. Someone impartial. Someone who will call it right down the line. Someone with the guts to do what is right and not be intimidated by anyone. That person is not Brad Maddox, but… “Me.” Hunter then kicked Maddox in the gut and Pedigreed him in front of McMahon, who scowled and quickly moved to the ring apron. McMahon bailed from the ring as Hunter removed his office clothes to stand tall over Maddox.

[ JC’s Reax: WWE keeps adding more to the WWE Title match soup at Summerslam. If WWE is going to turn Hunter heel, this would be the place to do it. We’ll see how it plays out, but they’re strongly playing up the idea of a lot moving parts and chaos in the Bryan-Cena match. ]

Still to come: Punk vs. Heyman.

[Commercial Break at 9:08]

Back from break, Kane’s pyro shot off to bring out Kane for match action. WWE then cut to a shot of Titus O’Neil selling concern as Kane made his entrance. Before Kane vs. Titus started, WWE cut to a video package on Bray Wyatt to set up Kane vs. Wyatt in a Ring of Fire match at Summerslam. Cole said the flames “are not intended to catch anyone on fire,” but to deter interference. Isn’t that a steel cage match?

4 — KANE vs. TITUS O’NEIL (w/Darren Young)

Kane delivered signature offense early on, then nailed a chokeslam for the win.

WINNER: Kane at 1:49. Quick squash. WWE wanted to get Kane a decisive victory over an impressive-sized opponent, but Titus deserves better. This is where WWE needs a rotation of local stars who can be called on for squash victimization.

[Q6] Post-match, the Wyatts immediately interrupted the proceedings. After Bray Wyatt noted “they are here,” WWE showed the trio in the arena. Bray Wyatt led Erick Rowan and Luke Harper down to ringside as Kane waited in the ring.

Suddenly, the lights came back on and Kane was on the entrance ramp. As Bray Wyatt backed up against the ropes waiting to feel Kane’s heat, Kane shot off the pyro in the ring, attempting to frighten Wyatt. But, Bray simply soaked it all in. The camera focused on Wyatt enjoying Kane’s mind games before Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:18]

Back from break, WWE ran a preview of the next “Total Divas” episode, including Natalya hanging out with Tyson Kidd and having relationship issues.

Backstage: Josh Mathews brought in the Bella Twins for a discussion of Total Divas. Mathews asked the Bellas about vying for control of the Divas Locker Room with tensions heating up. Suddenly, Natalya barged in for another confrontation. This set up Natalya wanting to face Brie Bella at Summerslam. More Divas entered the scene to take sides, then Natalya closed with a parting shot at Brie doing a good job with her make-up covering her slap last week. So, Brie slapped her back.

In-ring: Back in the arena, World Hvt. champion Alberto Del Rio was introduced for the next match. Before Del Rio’s opponent was announced, Cole revisited events from last week when Del Rio destroyed a returning Ricardo Rodriguez. Kofi Kingston was then introduced as Del Rio’s opponent.

5 — World Hvt. champion ALBERTO DEL RIO vs. KOFI KINGSTON — non-title match

Del Rio and Kofi went back-and-forth early on. Del Rio then crotched Kofi and hung him up-side down to deliver a hard kick strike. Del Rio followed with an emphatic reverse facebuster from the top rope, but Kofi escaped the pin attempt. Del Rio, angered, began ripping at Kofi’s face to follow up on the facebuster. A light “Let’s Go Kofi” chant started up, but Del Rio quieted the crowd with a double foot stomp to the back. On commentary, Lawler said reports are that Ricardo Rodriguez isn’t doing that well physically after last week’s beating.

[Q7] Del Rio took his time following up, allowing Kofi to make a comeback. Kofi delivered a dropkick into a leaping clothesline, then desperately tried to get the crowd fired up. Kofi followed with the Boom Drop, prompting the ref to check on Del Rio to make sure he was okay. Kofi followed with an SOS, but Del Rio escaped a pin attempt.

At 5:00, Del Rio stood up and popped Kofi in the gut. Kofi tried Trouble in Paradise out of nowhere, but Del Rio avoided. Kofi did nail a corner attack, then wanted a springboard move, but Del Rio countered with a mid-air gutbuster across his knees. Well-done. Del Rio immediately followed with the Cross Arm-breaker and Kofi was forced to tap out.

WINNER: Del Rio via submission at 6:11.

Backstage: Mark Henry was shown preparing for the U.S. Title #1 contender battle royal later tonight. Graphically, WWE focused on Henry, RVD, and Ryback as the top participants in the battle royal.

Leading to break, WWE presented a Biblically-inspired video package on the Punk-Lesnar feud to hype The Best vs. The Beast at Summerslam.

[Commercial Break at 9:34]

Exterior Shot: Sacramento. A little horse-carriage ride action.

Announcers: Cole and Co. focused on Del Rio vs. Christian for the World Title at Summerslam, then Cole fed to a video package on Christian’s journey, focusing on his early years teaming with Edge before breaking out as a singles wrestler. They focused on Christian splashing Bully Ray (TNA), Jeff Hardy (TNA), and RVD (recently in TNA). Now, in the present-day, Christian gets One More Match against Del Rio for the World Title.

Backstage: Christian, in a suit, was shown standing by to discuss Sunday. Renee Young asked Christian what his mindset is heading into Summerslam. Christian said watching the video made him reflect on his hard journey to this point. He vowed to beat Del Rio and become World Hvt. champion for the third time. He said he will prove that all he ever needed was One More Match. Del Rio barged in and laughed in Christian’s face. Del Rio spoke in Spanish that he will end Christian’s One More Match campaign. Christian sneered as Del Rio slowly walked away.

In-ring: The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Antonio Cesaro) were introduced for the next match. On-stage, Zeb Colter took the mic and said California isn’t so golden, but a rusty piece of scrap-iron in a junkyard. He said while Californians sip their lattes and drive their hybrid cars, they have allowed 2.5 million illegal immigrants to cross the border. He rhetorically asked if the California Dream is dead. No. Zeb said his is alive – a big earthquake hits California, which then floats out to the Pacific Ocean. That will be 2.5 million reasons why America will be a better place to live, he said. The crowd didn’t bite as much as months ago. Colter then asked the crowd to stand and salute with him. “We The People.” Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:43] […Q8]

[Q8…] Back from break, Michael Cole said he will host the Summerslam Press Conference tomorrow in the L.A. area with guests Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Cena, Bryan, Del Rio, Punk, and the cast of Total Divas.

Back in the arena, the Usos were introduced as the opponents for the Real Americans. Before the bell sounded, Cole said the winning team is in good position for a future Tag Title shot. If only there were a Ranking System to avoid this vague talk…

6 — THE REAL AMERICANS (JACK SWAGGER & ANTONIO CESARO w/Zeb Colter) vs. THE USOS

The director quickly lost interest in the match, instead focusing on Zeb getting into it with a few ringside fans. The Real Americans rocked Uso’s jaw with a toss-up European Uppercut, prompting the crowd to chant something inaudible. (Was it “DUI?” A few candidates in the ring, so they needed to be more specific.) Tags were made to Uso and Swagger, who was rocked by the Uso identified as Jimmy. Uso butt-bombed Swagger for a nearfall when Cesaro pulled his partner out of the ring. The Usos then collected themselves and flew over the top rope with a big splash on the Americans.

Back in the ring, Uso climbed to the top rope for a big splash on Swagger, but Zeb distracted the ref. Chaos ringside, then Uso rolled up Swagger for the three count. Post-match, Zeb went flat on his belly to sell disdain over the outcome of the match. After a replay of the Usos flying and then winning, the Usos celebrated on-stage.

WINNERS: Usos at 4:53. Feels like another round of The Shield vs. The Usos for the Tag Titles is coming.

Up Next: Miz TV hosts Cena and Bryan.

[Commercial Break at 9:55]

[HOUR THREE]

Raw returned two minutes before the top of the hour with The Miz already in the ring looking annoying. Miz then annoyingly introduced his talk show, trying to get the crowd to shout along “Miz…Tee…Vee.” Miz then got down to business, welcoming out his first guest, Daniel Bryan. Bryan slowly emerged on-stage, then bounced down to the ring as Cole called it a rough night for Bryan thus far.

[Q9 — third hour] Miz then welcomed out the current WWE champion John Cena to a mix of boos and cheers. The boos got heavier when Cena walked out on-stage. As Cena entered the ring, WWE introduced a new graphic showing Triple H as special ref for the WWE Title match at Summerslam.

With everyone assembled in the ring, Cena toyed with his title belt as the three participants tried to feel out the vibe of the crowd. Miz said it’s time to cut right to it that Triple H will be their referee on Sunday. Bryan said he thinks it’s great that someone finally stood up to Mr. McMahon. Not himself, but Triple H. Bryan said they can finally have the match the fans deserve.

Cena waited out boos, then said Miz has to love this. He said Miz TV is usually a train wreck of a segment. Cena also kissed up to Triple H by noting he will ensure order and make sure the match is called right down the middle. With that out of the way, Miz got serious about a friendly rivalry turning personal last week. He wanted to know what Cena’s real issues with Bryan are.

Cena said it’s not like that; there’s no underlying theme. Cena said it’s all about the WWE Title. Bryan wants it and he has it. Cena said Bryan deserves the opportunity to compete and he’s going to put up a great fight on Sunday. Miz asked Bryan if he understands that as code for Bryan is going to lose. He said Bryan was selected because Cena wants to ride the sudden wave of popularity while securing an easy win.

Bryan cut off Miz, telling him that if he doesn’t shut up, he will punch him in the face. Big pop for someone vowing to punch Miz in the face. Loud “Yes!” chants. Bryan waited out the chants, then said he doesn’t get why Cena and People Like Cena think all he’s capable of is just putting up a great fight. Cena tried to explain what he meant, but Bryan cut him off. Bryan stared down Cena and said last week he did what he does best – made some explosive remarks, got the fans on their feet cheering or booing, and grabbed the spotlight. And that – that – is why he doesn’t watch television. Bryan said it’s because of Cena being about more style than substance, not being in it for the wrestling. Another dog-whistle moment that led to “Yes” chants from the vocal males.

Bryan said this t-shirt he’s wearing is a parody of Cena. He said he thinks Cena is a parody of wrestling, which popped the vocal males again. Bryan said he doesn’t want to be a parody. “I want to be the WWE champion and I want to be WWE champion for one reason – it’s not for the fame, it’s not for the glory, it’s so everyone knows that no one is better than Daniel Bryan!” Mix of boos and cheers for the strong words.

Cena had enough and removed his clothing, drawing cheers from the vocal females. Cena then slowed down and said Bryan almost got him. He said “parody” is strong. Cena said he’s not a parody. He said he’s out here for the same reason Bryan is out here – all of “this” as he pointed to the crowd. Cena said all of these people with these signs and hands in the air chanting “Yes” or “No” are doing it because they believe in Bryan. Cena said they believe in Bryan and you feel empowered when you hear it. Cena said WWE is not about grabbing a spotlight, but about these people choosing their favorite star, put their hand in front of their face, or ride the momentum of a beard.

Cena calmed down and said they’re just wearing t-shirts, but that’s like saying the American Flag is just cloth. He said it’s about the message like loyalty. Cena said he will fight for his fans. Cena calmed down again before addressing “parody.” Cena said Bryan isn’t the first person who says Cena is wrong with all of this. Five Moves of Doom. Get him out of here. Cena said it’s been going on for years and he won’t be the last to bring it up. Cena said he’s showed up every day for 12 years (except for last night in Oakland) and busted his ass for the kids in the audience, parents, and the Make-a-Wish kid he met today.

Cena continued to patronize everyone, telling Bryan that he (Bryan) is red-hot right now, but he will always have critics. He told Bryan to be proud of what he’s accomplished in WWE, but he should recognize what he has become, too. Cena said what he has become is a man who has spent the last 12 years *wrestling* around the world. Cena cited international cities, then shouted out to Sacramento. He said he has stood in front of the biggest, most hostile crowd and biggest stars for 12 years and he did it while holding the WWE Title.

Cena calmed down again and told Bryan to think that he’s a parody because he’ll beat Bryan at Summerslam. “I’ve wrestled and beaten them all,” Cena told Bryan. Cena named Triple H, HBK, Batista, Orton, Punk, The Rock. That was enough for Bryan, who finally interrupted. Bryan said he talks about those people like they are so much better than him. Cena said Bryan is on his way to greatness, but he doesn’t belong in that class right now. Bryan lowered his head and shook, on the verge of breaking down.

Cena told Bryan that if he is good enough to beat him on Cena, then and only then will be have earned his respect. “And there it is,” Bryan said. He said Cena just spelled it out that he doesn’t respect him. Bryan said not only that, but he is not trying this like the matches he had with the big-names he just mentioned. How could Cena understand the hunger and desire that he has to hold that title just once. Because for Cena this is just another Summerslam. “For me, this is the biggest match of my life!” Bryan shouted, drawing “Yes!” chants.

[Q10] Bryan paused before continuing. He said he learned a custom in Japan to get someone fired up for a big match. He said that custom is taking their hand and slapping the other person as hard as they can in the face. Bryan said he wants to do it so badly, but the problem is Cena is not a wrestler and he does not deserve it.

Cena had enough and cleared the Miz TV set. Cena then reached back and popped Bryan when Bryan refused to slap him. Bryan pointed his finger at Cena, then shook his head no. Suddenly, Triple H’s music played to big-foot the segment. Hunter, looking completely out-of-place based on the tone of the promo exchange, marched down to the ring smiling at what was happening, then he pulled Cena back and tried to calm him down.

Suddenly, Randy Orton’s music played to bring out Orton holding the WWE Title MITB briefcase. On-stage, Orton held up the briefcase for Cena and Bryan to get a good look at, concluding a 20-minute segment after WWE switched around their usual Q1 long-form talking segment.

Still to come: Punk vs. Heyman.

[Commercial Break at 10:19. Speaking of Batista, a spot for “Riddick” aired.]

Back from break, Fandango’s music was playing in the background as the announcers plugged Domino’s as the sponsor of this segment. Suddenly, R-Truth’s music played to keep this moving.

7 — FANDANGO (w/Summer Rae) vs. R-TRUTH

Before the bell sounded, Fandango’s music played for an apparent dance-off. FandangoRae danced, then Truth’s music played again for Truth to do his dance routine. Suddenly, Fandango blasted Truth from behind. Truth fired back with a tackle as the ref who tried to officiate the mixed tag match earlier tried to restore order. Truth eventually knocked Fandango to the floor, where Fandango took the mic and announced himself as he sold flat on his back on the floor. Fandango’s music played again as the announcers tried to figure out if there was a match that took place.

WINNER: Whatever. Running short on time, so they cut this down to a few minutes of basic character reinforcement.

Backstage: Ryback bullied a P.A., then WWE focused on RVD, Ryback, and Mark Henry as the primary players in the #1 contender Battle Royal.

Total Divas plug: While Summerslam is on, Natalya and Tyson Kidd work on their relationship issues.

[Commercial Break at 10:25]

[Q11] Locker Room: Curtis Axel was shown sitting with Paul Heyman as Heyman taped up. Axel forced a question about whether he’s nervous about facing C.M. Punk tonight. Heyman, wearing a suit, said he thinks he’s having second thoughts about this.

Raw faded to the ring, where Rob Van Dam was introduced first for the battle royal. Brodus Clay and Tensai were out next, then 3MB members Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Heath Slater. Ryback was out seventh. As Ryback cockily strutted to the ring, Cole sent Raw to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:32]

Back from break, the ring was filled up with 19 players. The only man missing was Mark Henry, who slowly walked to the ring eying his foes. Henry chucked his t-shirt into the crowd, then entered the ring, which parted like the Red Sea upon Henry’s arrival.

7 — U.S. TITLE #1 CONTENDER BATTLE ROYAL

The bell sounded and everyone ganged up on Henry, but Henry fought them off and a free-for-all broke out. Ryback eliminated Justin Gabriel, then Darren Young. Ryback and Tensai then met face-to-face for a big-man battle. Ryback won by eliminating Tensai. 3MB then eliminated an Uso. The action slowed down with random brawling and punching and kicking. Finally, Truth eliminated Fandango to liven things up. But, Fandango jumped back into the ring and chucked Truth over the top rope. The elimination was deemed valid. Cole tried to reason that Battle Royals are No DQ. So, why not just pull out a weapon or wait until the very end of the battle royal to eliminate the last guy? In that case, a Battle Royal could go on forever without an ending since there would never be an actual winner because the winner could be eliminated by someone already eliminated.

[Commercial Break at 10:42]

[Q12] Back from break, the match was down to 8-10 guys. Henry, Real Americans, an Uso, Ryback, Kofi, Titus, RVD, and Barrett. Uso was then eliminated. RVD then eliminated Titus. So, based on WWE’s Battle Royal Logic, Titus should wait until the very end of the Battle Royal to try to eliminate one of the finalists. After Kofi did some Feats of Athleticism, Swagger palmed Kofi over the top rope to the floor for an elimination.

With the action down to about six guys, RVD and Ryback picked up a battle of Airbrushed Tights. The Real Americans then tried to eliminate Henry, but Henry blocked and eliminated both men simultaneously. It was Final Four time with the Highlighted Trio of Henry, RVD, and Ryback, plus Barrett. Henry promptly eliminated Barrett.

Henry and Ryback picked up a mid-ring battle, then RVD rocked Ryback with a kick and Henry smashed Ryback off the ring apron. So, it’s Henry vs. RVD as the crowd popped for RVD in the Final Two. Hurry, Titus, get in there! RVD quickly jumped on Henry’s back, then tried a top-rope move, but Henry crotched him. Henry then charged RVD against the ropes, but RVD ducked and Henry went flying over the top rope for the final elimination.

WINNER: RVD at 13:57 to become #1 contender to the U.S. Title. It’s Ambrose vs. RVD for the U.S. Title on the Summerslam pre-show.

Post-match: Henry, realizing it’s No DQ, climbed back into the ring. Will he eliminate RVD since there are no rules? Instead, Henry settled for knocking fists with RVD to acknowledge his victory. An honorable move from Henry.

Suddenly, The Shield’s music played. As RVD stood in the ring, The Shield circled the ring. Mark Henry then joined RVD in the ring to hold Shield at bay. The crowd picked up an “R-V-D” chant as Shield contemplated their move.

Suddenly, Big Show’s music played, giving Dean Ambrose pause. Show walked out on-stage dressed in Big & Tall jeans and a polo t-shirt. Show stood tall on-stage as Shield backed away from ringside. Seth Rollins cursed, Roman Reigns slowly backed up, Ambrose contemplated the situation, and Shield decided to bail into the crowd as Henry, Show, and RVD stood tall in the ring. WWE did not announce it, but it looks like Show & Henry challenging for the Tag Titles at Summerslam.

Up Next: Punk vs. Heyman in the main event.

[Commercial Break at 10:55]

Punk-Heyman Teased Match

Raw returned from break one minute before the top of the hour with Justin Roberts setting the stage for the advertised main event. After a pause, Paul Heyman was introduced to no music. Heyman slowly walked out to the ring dressed in a vest, dress shirt, taped wrists, and slacks. Lawler said it would have been a good night to debut ring entrance music. Heyman slowly entered the ring, then called for the mic.

[Q13 — over-run] Heyman took the mic and said Punk’s name over and over. He said Punk’s worshippers are calling for their hero. Heyman said he doesn’t blame Punk for everything that’s happened, but each and every fan in the audience. Heyman said Punk used to live for his respect, love, acceptance, adulation, and affirmation. Now, Punk lives for their acceptance. What he takes very personally is the fans took Punk away from him. So, tonight, he will take Punk away from the fans.

Heyman continued that everyone has been talking about him setting a trap for Punk. Heyman sarcastically said he’s guilty as charged. “It’s a trap,” he said. Heyman said he didn’t think of the trap all by himself because this is a conspiracy. And his co-conspirator is his best friend in the world, The Beast, Brrrrrock Lessssnar.

Brock’s music played as Cole said this is what they expected. Lesnar bounced out on-stage as Lawler said he didn’t expect Heyman to show his hand this early. After Lesnar bounced down to the ring, Heyman had a good laugh. Heyman said he doesn’t even need to sell the fans on The Best vs. The Beast, so before they spell out what their plan is for Punk, he has prepared something for Brock.

Heyman introduced a video package on Brrrrock Lessssnar, which focused on Lesnar’s path of destruction on Punk set to high-intensity music. Back live in the ring, Lesnar smiled at his handiwork. Heyman said Summerslam will be the Death of C.M. Punk, as proposed by Lesnar. Heyman said the trap is he’s willing to fight Punk right here tonight as long as Punk is willing to fight him and Brock in a handicap match. Heyman said Punk gets to play the hero, saying that all heroes are stupid. He said they have no other options in life, but Punk has the option and choice not to play the hero, but disappoint each and every person. All Punk has to do is turn around, tuck his tail between his legs, walk out the back-door, and live to fight another day at Summerslam on Sunday.

Heyman said they hereby demand Punk’s answer. Will he play the smart coward or the stupid hero? After a pause, Cult of Personality played, but no sign of Punk. Suddenly, Punk snuck into the ring and stole a camera to bash Lesnar in the face with. Punk followed with a camera shot to Lesnar’s back as Heyman sold concern with hands on his head. Lesnar then rolled out of the ring before Punk tossed aside the camera and delivered a suicide dive on the floor.

On the outside, Punk retrieved a chair and bashed Lesnar. Punk then got eyes on Heyman, who surveyed his plan blowing up. Heyman over-sold concern as Punk entered the ring with chair in-hand. Heyman then bailed to the outside as Punk chased him. Heyman shouted for Brock, then Curtis Axel suddenly showed up and Punk unloaded on him. Punk and Axel scrapped, then Punk chucked Axel into the Raw set. Since Punk couldn’t get to Heyman or Lesnar, Punk sent a message via GTS to Axel on the stage. Punk then stood tall on-stage as Lesnar recovered on the floor. “I am the Best in the World!” Punk shouted as Cult of Personality played. Cole wondered aloud if Punk will be celebrating on Sunday at Summerslam. Cole then signed off 13 minutes past the top of the hour with a final shot of Lesnar recovering on the floor.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Report (8-11-2013): Orton vs. Bryan, plus The Shield, Kane, RVD, Ryback, Big Show Christian, Heyman

RECOMMENDED NEXT: McGuire’s Mondays: Drama sells in pro wrestling, but at what cost?