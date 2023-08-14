VIP AUDIO 8/14 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Kushida, Crazzy Steve segment, main event featuring return of a crowd favorite, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review an Impact Wrestling TV episode that included a strong “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Kushida match, an intriguing Crazzy Steve segment, and a main event that featured the return of a crowd favorite. Plus, Darrin gives more insight into the Dirty Dango character. The show concludes with a preview of Multiverse United 2.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO