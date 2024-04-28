10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (4/25): Jay Lethal vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the ROH TV Title, plus Briscoes, War Machine, Adam Page, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

Ring of Honor Results

“Conquest Tour” finale

April 25, 2015

Hopkins, Minn.

Report courtesy PWPonderings



The last show before ROH’s tour with New Japan in May was at the Hopkins Eisenhower Community Center on Saturday night, where there was a big increase in crowd size compared to last time.

Dark Match: Danny Adams & Paco Gonzalez beat Brandon Espinosa & Curt Stallion.

The main show was taped for future television airing…

(1) Bobby Fish beat Ariya Daivari with a sit-out brainbuster.

(2) Will Ferrara beat Romantic Touch, Cheeseburger, and Beer City Bruiser in a four-way match. Ferrara won via sunset flip after Romantic Touch hit the turnbuckle in the corner.

(3) Michael Elgin beat Caprice Coleman with the Elgin Bomb.

(4) Adam Page beat A.C.H. after grabbing the ref and hitting a low blow. After the match, they brawled until security broke them up.

(5) Arik Cannon beat â€œHotshotâ€ Danny Duggan from the CWE promotion in Canada. Arik won with Total Anarchy.

(6) Truth Martini beat ODB after Jay Lethal superkicked her. The Briscoes made the save afterwards.

(7) Roderick Strong beat Silas Young with the sick kick.

(8) The Briscoes (ROH World champion Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) beat War Machine (Raymond Rowe & Hanson) after Jay hit the Jay Driller on Hanson.

(9) ROH TV Champion Jay Lethal wrestled Kyle O’Reilly to a 30-minute time limit draw so Lethal retained the TV Title.

Afterward, the crowd chanted for five more minutes, as O’Reilly had Lethal almost at the point of tapping. Lethal said no, so Jay Briscoe came out and volunteered a World Title match against O’Reilly. But, Lethal came back out and hit both men with the TV Title.

Lethal got a table to put Briscoe through, but Bobby Fish chased him out. Martini went for a dive, but he crotched himself on the turnbuckle. ODB then dove onto Martini but the table did not break, so they leaned it against the corner and Jay speared Truth through the table to close the show.

