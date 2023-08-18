WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/18): Keller’s report on Belair & Charlotte vs. Iyo Sky & Bayley, Edge celebrates 25 years, Sheamus vs. Edge, Grayson Waller Effect with Rey and Escobar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 18, 2023

TORONTO, ONT. AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, Michael Cole



Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-Kevin Patrick introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. Michael Cole hyped the Sheamus vs. Edge match. Corey Graves talked about the Bloodline as a graphic said, “The End of the Bloodline?” He said Paul Heyman would talk with Kayla Braxton later. Patrick hyped Charlotte & Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky & Bayley.

-The Grayson Waller Effect: Mike Rome introduced Waller standing mid-ring in his talk show set. He introduced Rey Mysterio who came out accompanied by Santos Escobar. Escobar smiled and clapped as Rey held up the U.S. Title belt. Cole pointed out that Escobar was supposed to have the title shot that Rey had, but he was jumped by Austin Theory. A video recap aired of last week’s Rey title win and celebration afterward.

Rey stood in the ring at the desk with Waller and Escobar. Escobar continued to be all smiles. Waller congratulated Rey for “still making moments.” Rey said it feels great to be U.S. Champion. Waller, stirring trouble, said with a wry grin, “Santos, you can imagine it, right?” Rey said what Theory did last week was to try to cook up a plan that he and Escobar ruined. ‘

Waller asked if Escobar and Rey are co-champions. Rey said it doesn’t matter if it he or Escobar won it as long as it’s in the LWO. Waller said he thought there’d be tension between them since he stole Escobar’s title shot. Waller said Escobar was on the roll of his life with big wins – at which point Escobar pointed out Waller was one of the people whom he beat. Fans “ooh’d.” Waller said Escobar even beat Rey, yet when it was his big opportunity, Rey stole it. Rey said angrily, “I didn’t steal anything from him!” Waller amped it up until Escobar told him to shut up.

Escobar said the only person he’s angry at is “that low-life, good-for-nothing Austin Theory.” Escobar said he gave Rey his blessing and said he had the utmost respect for Rey. Rey glared at Waller the whole time. Escobar said they’re family. Theory’s music interrupted and he walked out with a mic in hand. Fans booed.

Theory congratulated Rey for becoming a three-time U.S. Champion. He said it’s a great achievement, “but where’s the Father of the Year Award”? He said he wanted to know who is running the show. He entered the ring and said Escobar was too weak to step up to face him. Theory told Rey he wasn’t supposed to be in the match. He said Adam Pearce was going to walk out there and give him the title back because it belongs to him.

Pearce stepped out and said he had a feeling Theory would be calling him out, “but nobody wants to hear you complain tonight.” L.A. Knight walked out to his music and cheers, mic in hand. After milking the moment, Knight said, “Let me talk to ya’!” Knight said Theory rarely defended his title and fumbled the ball. He said he doesn’t care who the champ is now because some day soon it’s coming to him. He said he went through 24 other men at Summerslam and it won’t be a problem to go through him. He challenged him to a fight since they’re both dressed to fight. He challenged him to a match. Pearce liked the idea.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was Waller at his best in WWE so far, really trying to stir trouble. Escobar seemed sincerely happy for Rey, but it did seem maybe to take some effort to be so magnanimous.) [c]

-They went to the announcers on camera who talked about the WrestleMania ticket sales launch earlier in the day.

(1) AUSTIN THEORY vs. L.A. KNIGHT – U.S. Title contendership match

As the match was about to begin, Miz’s music played and Miz walked out. Graves said Cole started a trend by appearing on both shows whenever he wants. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Miz joined in on commentary. C0le brought up that Miz called Knight “a flavor of the month.” Miz said he’s more Fandango and Eugene and Doink than Steve Austin or The Rock. Miz said he loves the youth movement in WWE. Knight and Theory fought at ringside. Knight threw Theory into Miz at ringside. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

They showed a clip from during the break of Theory throwing Knight into the ringside steps, then high-fiving Miz. Knight took over and had the crowd behind him. Miz said Knight will be replaced by another flavor of the month in five months who will try to go through him. Miz stood on the ring apron and distracted Knight. Knight gave Theory a DDT when Theory tried to attack him from behind. Knight then chased Miz around the ring and into the ring. Knight clotheslined Miz against the ropes, but Miz didn’t go over the top rope as he was supposed to. Knight tried a second time and got him over. Theory then rolled up Knight from behind with a yank of the tights to win. Knight was bleeding from the forehead a bit, perhaps from the bump he took into the stairs.

WINNER: Theory in 11:00 to earn a U.S. Title match.

(Keller’s Analysis: Decent match, but I suspect Knight will be frustrated he didn’t get Miz over the top rope on the first try. It’ll seem like a pattern if it happens again that he doesn’t always pull off his intended moves smoothly. It takes two to make that bump work, though, and I’ve often seen wrestlers practically take that bump before the clothesline hits them at all, so that could be on Miz more than Knight.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside.

-Soundbite tributes aired for Edge by John Cena, Sheamus, Natalya, Miz, Charlotte Flair, and Sami Zayn. It included footage of Charlotte as an 21 year old in the front row watching Edge vs. Ric Flair in a ladder match. [c]

-More soundbites aired on Edge with Booker T, Paul Heyman, Mick Foley, Steve Austin, Kofi Kingston, and Undertaker with tons of clips of Edge and Christian being zany between the soundbites. Taker said Edge would “risk everything to entertain.” (How about he’d risk it all to win matches?) Then Edge talked about having to retire due to injury, but then having a chance to end on his own terms.

(Keller’s Analysis: Those videos were really nicely done.)

-Bayley and Iyo Sky made their ring entrance with Dakota Kai. [c]

(2) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & BIANCA BELAIR vs. IYO SKY & BAYLEY (w/Dakota Kai)

Cole asked Graves what’s happened to Bayley since he knew her back in her NXT days. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

As Charlotte took it to Bayley, Cole talked about there being a lot of history between them including a Money in the Bank cash-in. Charlotte set up a top rope move, but Bayley shoved her to the mat. Charlotte sold an ankle sprain. Belair was down at ringside clutching her knee, too. Bayley set up Charlotte in her corner, then tagged in Sky who went for a moonsault. Charlotte moved, though. Sky charged at Charlotte in the corner, but Charlotte moved. Bayley tagged in and went for a figure-four, but Charlotte punched out of it and tagged in Belair (to very little pop). Belair gave Bayley her K.O.D. for the win.

WINNERS: Charlotte & Belair in 14:00.

-They showed Edge backstage getting ready to come out.

-More soundbites aired with Dolph Ziggler, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, A.J. Styles, and Becky Lynch. [c]

-Backstage, Jackie Redmond began to interview Belair when Sky, Bayley, and Kai attacked her with a chair.

(3) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THE O.C. (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows w/Michin)

Cole said fans already set the all-time gate record and highest first-day ticket sales for WrestleMania ever. He said they sold over 91,000 tickets today, beating the final tallies for WrestleMania in L.A. earlier this year. The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. Cole said a lot has been made of the Street Profits more aggressive style lately. Graves said they’re tough, but they tended to get distracted by the bright lights and the fun of being WWE Superstars, so he loves this change in them. Patrick said it’s a “no-nonsense approach.” Ford pinned Gallows after a top rope splash. Lashley came out and raised their arms on the stage. Graves said the trio is money waiting to be made.

WINNERS: Profits in 3:00.

-They showed Heyman backstage, leaning on a rolling crate and staring off into space. [c]

-The announcers threw to a video package on the Bloodline angle last week.

-Kayla approached Heyman backstage. She asked for an update. Heyman said, “No.” She said she’s been hearing a lot of rumors lately. Heyman asked what kind of rumors she’s heard. “How about rumors about your family, Kayla?” he said. He asked about her mom and her dad. She looked uncomfortable. “You don’t want to talk about rumors of your cousins, do you?” Heyman said. He said she could have asked about Edge or Theory or “this flash in the pan L.A. Knight.” He imitated Knight, which got some laughs. Heyman got a phone call and seemed very interested in what was said. She asked if he’d like to share anything. Heyman said Jimmy Uso will be live on Smackdown next week. Cheers turned to boos.

-Sheamus made his ring entrance. [c]

-The announcers said Rey would face Waller next week on Fox, plus Jimmy Uso would appear.

(4) EDGE vs. SHEAMUS

Edge made his ring entrance. Cole said, “We’ve all heard the rumors online, so if this is it, tear the house down, Edge!” The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour. They locked up mid-ring. Edge knocked Sehamus down with a shoulder check. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Sheamus was in control against Edge. Patrick emphasized that this was their first-ever one-on-one match in WWE. Sheamus bashed Edge against his chest over the top rope. Cole said Sheamus wants to add another notch to his resume. They cut to another break with both men down at ringside. [c]

Fans chanted “You still got it!” at Edge as he rallied after the break. The match got intense. When Edge took Sheamus down and signaled for a spear, the crowd roared. Sheamus caught him as he charged with a knee and then a Brogue Kick scoring a dramatic near fall. They showed Beth Phoenix and their kids at ringside reacting to the near fall. Edge avoided a Brogue Kick and rolled up Sheamus for a two count. He followed with a quick spear for a near fall. Edge looked concerned. “Now the doubt creeps in,” said Cole. Edge speared Sheamus again and got the three count.

WINNER: Edge in 19:00.

-An exhausted Edge looked around as his music played, getting emotional. They showed Beth again at ringside who also looked emotional. Sheamus got up and hugged Edge and the show went off the air.