FREE PODCAST 8/17 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Miz-Bryan videos, Styles-Joe segment, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (8-14-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay of the Survivor NSFW podcast to review Smackdown including live callers, mailbag questions, and a report from an on-site correspondent in Greenville, S.C. They discuss the final Summerslam hype on Smackdown including the Daniel Bryan-Miz three-part video series, the Samoa Joe letter to A.J. Styles, and more. They also talk about Dean Ambrose’s new look and a few notes from Raw which Jonny attended in person in Greensboro. Plus a special 15 minute VIP EXTRA session with Wade and Jonny where Jonny talks about his brushes with fame at Raw and at a charity event last weekend including EC3, Scotty 2 Hotty, Matt Hardy, and more along with more observations from attending Raw on Monday night.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO