WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT (8-16-2023): Natalya vs. Tegan Nox, Ricochet vs. Tommaso Ciampa

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

AUGUST 16, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Wade Barrett

Ricochet and Ciampa attempt to ignite sleepy crowd

(1) NATALYA vs. TEGAN NOX

The ref called for the starting bell, and Natalya used this as her cue to turn her back to her opponent to throw her shirt to the crowd. Nox took advantage of Natalya’s idiocy by hammering her in the back with a forearm strike. Nox laid in kicks to Natalya in the corner. Natalya swept Nox’s feet and landed a few strikes near the ropes, but Nox slid out to ringside to avoid further damage. Natalya did a baseball slide under the bottom rope, knocking Nox into the announce table. She rolled Nox back into the ring, but Nox kneed Natalya in the shoulder as she was climbing back in. Nox covered for two.

Nox landed more forearm strikes to Natalya’s back as she was draped over the middle rope. She rammed Natalya’s face into the top turnbuckle, then landed a couple punches. Nox hit a snap suplex and covered for another two-count. Nox taunted Natalya a bit before applying a chinlock. Natalya got to her feet and elbowed her way free, then rolled up Nox for a two-count. Nox leveled Natalya with a clothesline. She pounded the mat, then covered Natalya for another two-count. Nox placed her right boot on the back of Natalya’s head, and held a hand to her ear to the crowd.

Natalya unleashed a brief flurry of forearm strikes, but Nox dropped her face-first into the middle turnbuckle before smashing Natalya against the corner with a senton. The women traded blows, but Nox got the upper hand and applied another chinlock. Natalya twisted her body to whip Nox to the mat, then went on the attack with more punches. Natalya dodged a charging Nox in the corner, then tossed Nox to the mat before nailing her with a low drop kick to the face. Natalya covered for two. Natalya hit a spinning clothesline, then attempted a sharpshooter but Nox wriggled free. Nox dropped Natalya on her face, then covered her for two. Natalya was staggered in the corner, so Nox attempted another running senton but Natalya dodged this one, then successfully applied the sharpshooter. Nox tapped out without hesitation.

WINNER: Natalya by submission in 5:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: I can’t get over the stupid way this match started. Nox “attacked Natalya from behind,” but the bout was underway and Natalya turned her back. Taking advantage of your opponent’s foolishness even a heel move. Isn’t Natalya supposed to be a crafty veteran? She deserved to lose.)

(2) RICOCHET vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA

The men locked up and Ciampa muscled Ricochet into a corner. Ciampa backed off, then took Ricochet to the mat. Ricochet reversed into a side headlock, then Ciampa returned the favor. Ricochet fired him off at the ropes, and Ciampa knocked Ricochet down with a shoulder block on the rebound. Ricochet was no worse for wear, kipping up immediately. Ricochet ducked a chop, then whipped Ciampa to the mat with a side headlock takedown. Ricochet applied an arm bar, but Ciampa snap mared him to the mat, then chopped him in the back. Ricochet came back with two chops of his own, then knocked Ciampa out to the floor with a drop kick. Ricochet went for a high cross body over the top rope, but Ciampa scrambled back into the ring beneath Ricochet’s flight path. Ricochet landed on all fours and hopped onto the ring apron, where Ciampa met him with a running knee strike. Ricochet crumpled back out to the floor and Ciampa made a “go to sleep” gesture. We cut to break.

Ciampa had control through the break, and fired Ricochet into the corner before covering for a two-count. Ciampa applied a chinlock on the mat. Ciampa laid in a series of kicks, followed by a knee strike, in the corner. He covered for another two-count, then went back to the chinlock. Ciampa fired Ricochet toward the ropes. Ricochet went into a handspring during the rebound, but Ciampa had him scouted: He nailed Ricochet in the face with a baseball slide / drop kick to the face. Ricochet escaped from a powerbomb attempt, then took Ciampa out with a Recoil off his right knee. Both men laid on the mat. They got to their feet and Ricochet landed a few strikes, then back-to-back flying forearms. Ricochet tried the handspring again, this time connecting with the reverse elbow. He landed a running shooting star press, then covered Ciampa for two.

The men battled briefly on the apron, then Ciampa hit a DDT and covered for two. Barrett claimed that this maneuver eliminates 95% of Ciampa’s opponents, but that Ricochet is tougher than most. The men exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Ciampa ducked a kick, then hit a spinning forearm strike. Ciampa set up for the Fairytale Ending, but Ricochet slipped free, then took Ciampa down with a sliced bread neckbreaker. Ricochet covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Ricochet by pinfall in 7:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This match was solid, but you wouldn’t know it from the crowd’s reaction. Maybe if this opened the show there would have been more spark, but this reaction was disappointing.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

