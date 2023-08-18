VIP AUDIO 8/17 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Bloodline follow up Summerslam, what is Punk thinking, AAA-CMLL comparison, TNA Monday experiment, MJF-Cole, Omega interview, Midnight Rider, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Has AEW followed up at all on the big happenings in the Blood & Guts match?

Doesn’t C.M. Punk know his comments at Collision about Hangman Page won’t help him win over fans who are booing him, right?

What are the differences between CMLL and AAA and might they work together some day?

Are MJF and Adam Cole going to end their match like Bret Hart and British Bulldog did at the 1992 Wembley show?

Could A.J. Lee be headed to AEW and would she be a good fit?

What’s going on with AEW’s attendance at TV events compared to PPV events?

Was there a better way to handle the Summerslam fallout and keep The Bloodline going?

Does C.M. Punk’s “real World Title” belt look (too much) like TNA’s X Division Titlebelt?

Why did the WWE vs. TNA Monday Night experiment fail in 2010?

Doesn’t the MJF-Cole story deserve more credit than Todd has been giving it?

Doesn’t Punk a leadership gap in AEW that he should get more credit far?.

Best odd couple tag teams over the years

Are today’s pro wrestling fans spoiled?

Why hasn’t Big Swole gotten a job anywhere since she left AEW two years ago?

Were Eddie Gilbert and Terry Taylor sources for the newsletters decades ago? Does Wade have fun Eddie Gilbert stories?

Is Tony Khan one of the least effective leaders one can imagine in a position like his?

What can be done to fix the train wreck that is AEW’s booking right now?

Thoughts on the Dusty Rhodes/Midnight Rider angle, were there others, and could it work today?

Did Kenny Omega imply that Don Callis gave him steroids?

What’s the point of Stadium Stampede after they just did a parking lot brawl with some of the same people?

Will Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs reunite?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO