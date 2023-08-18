News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/17 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Bloodline follow up Summerslam, what is Punk thinking, AAA-CMLL comparison, TNA Monday experiment, MJF-Cole, Omega interview, Midnight Rider, more (78 min.)

August 18, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Has AEW followed up at all on the big happenings in the Blood & Guts match?
  • Doesn’t C.M. Punk know his comments at Collision about Hangman Page won’t help him win over fans who are booing him, right?
  • What are the differences between CMLL and AAA and might they work together some day?
  • Are MJF and Adam Cole going to end their match like Bret Hart and British Bulldog did at the 1992 Wembley show?
  • Could A.J. Lee be headed to AEW and would she be a good fit?
  • What’s going on with AEW’s attendance at TV events compared to PPV events?
  • Was there a better way to handle the Summerslam fallout and keep The Bloodline going?
  • Does C.M. Punk’s “real World Title” belt look (too much) like TNA’s X Division Titlebelt?
  • Why did the WWE vs. TNA Monday Night experiment fail in 2010?
  • Doesn’t the MJF-Cole story deserve more credit than Todd has been giving it?
  • Doesn’t Punk a leadership gap in AEW that he should get more credit far?.
  • Best odd couple tag teams over the years
  • Are today’s pro wrestling fans spoiled?
  • Why hasn’t Big Swole gotten a job anywhere since she left AEW two years ago?
  • Were Eddie Gilbert and Terry Taylor sources for the newsletters decades ago? Does Wade have fun Eddie Gilbert stories?
  • Is Tony Khan one of the least effective leaders one can imagine in a position like his?
  • What can be done to fix the train wreck that is AEW’s booking right now?
  • Thoughts on the Dusty Rhodes/Midnight Rider angle, were there others, and could it work today?
  • Did Kenny Omega imply that Don Callis gave him steroids?
  • What’s the point of Stadium Stampede after they just did a parking lot brawl with some of the same people?
  • Will Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs reunite?

