VIP AUDIO 8/17 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Bloodline follow up Summerslam, what is Punk thinking, AAA-CMLL comparison, TNA Monday experiment, MJF-Cole, Omega interview, Midnight Rider, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Has AEW followed up at all on the big happenings in the Blood & Guts match?
- Doesn’t C.M. Punk know his comments at Collision about Hangman Page won’t help him win over fans who are booing him, right?
- What are the differences between CMLL and AAA and might they work together some day?
- Are MJF and Adam Cole going to end their match like Bret Hart and British Bulldog did at the 1992 Wembley show?
- Could A.J. Lee be headed to AEW and would she be a good fit?
- What’s going on with AEW’s attendance at TV events compared to PPV events?
- Was there a better way to handle the Summerslam fallout and keep The Bloodline going?
- Does C.M. Punk’s “real World Title” belt look (too much) like TNA’s X Division Titlebelt?
- Why did the WWE vs. TNA Monday Night experiment fail in 2010?
- Doesn’t the MJF-Cole story deserve more credit than Todd has been giving it?
- Doesn’t Punk a leadership gap in AEW that he should get more credit far?.
- Best odd couple tag teams over the years
- Are today’s pro wrestling fans spoiled?
- Why hasn’t Big Swole gotten a job anywhere since she left AEW two years ago?
- Were Eddie Gilbert and Terry Taylor sources for the newsletters decades ago? Does Wade have fun Eddie Gilbert stories?
- Is Tony Khan one of the least effective leaders one can imagine in a position like his?
- What can be done to fix the train wreck that is AEW’s booking right now?
- Thoughts on the Dusty Rhodes/Midnight Rider angle, were there others, and could it work today?
- Did Kenny Omega imply that Don Callis gave him steroids?
- What’s the point of Stadium Stampede after they just did a parking lot brawl with some of the same people?
- Will Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs reunite?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply