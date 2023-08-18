FREE PODCAST 8/17 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Latest C.M. Punk controversies, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Bloodline angle, G1 conclusion, NXT, Collision, Raw, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

A review of a controversial episode of AEW Dynamite including the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match

Reviews of AEW Rampage

Reaction to the latest C.M. Punk controversies with him exerting powers behind the scenes

Review of AEW Collison

Review of the conclusion of the New Japan G1 Tournament

Review of WWE Smackdown including the major Bloodline follow-up after Summerslam.

Review of WWE Raw

Review of the latest NXT

