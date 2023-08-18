FREE PODCAST 8/17 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Latest C.M. Punk controversies, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Bloodline angle, G1 conclusion, NXT, Collision, Raw, more (144 min.)

News Ticker

August 18, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

  • A review of a controversial episode of AEW Dynamite including the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage
  • Reaction to the latest C.M. Punk controversies with him exerting powers behind the scenes
  • Review of AEW Collison
  • Review of the conclusion of the New Japan G1 Tournament
  • Review of WWE Smackdown including the major Bloodline follow-up after Summerslam.
  • Review of WWE Raw
  • Review of the latest NXT

