FREE PODCAST 8/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #239 (8-14-93) of the PWTorch including more on Jim Cornette in WWF, Clash of the Champions 24 preview, updates from the Lex Express, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the eighty-third episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #239 of the PWTorch including reasons why Jim Cornette is appearing in WWF, WWF cutting down house shows and talent, Mark Madden challenges WCW offer, previewing the Clash of Champions, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO