News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest C.M. Punk controversies, Bloodline angle after Summerslam, New Japan G1 conclusion, UFC, NXT, Collision, Raw, more (133 min.)

August 17, 2023

SEND TO NEWS ON POSTS 1 – ADVERTISEMENT WIDGET

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A review of a controversial episode of AEW Dynamite including the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage
  • Reaction to the latest C.M. Punk controversies with him exerting powers behind the scenes
  • Review of AEW Collison
  • Review of the conclusion of the New Japan G1 Tournament
  • Review of WWE Smackdown including the major Bloodline follow-up after Summerslam.
  • Review of WWE Raw
  • Review of the latest NXT
  • Review of the latest UFC Fight Night

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*