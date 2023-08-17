VIP AUDIO 8/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest C.M. Punk controversies, Bloodline angle after Summerslam, New Japan G1 conclusion, UFC, NXT, Collision, Raw, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A review of a controversial episode of AEW Dynamite including the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match
- Reviews of AEW Rampage
- Reaction to the latest C.M. Punk controversies with him exerting powers behind the scenes
- Review of AEW Collison
- Review of the conclusion of the New Japan G1 Tournament
- Review of WWE Smackdown including the major Bloodline follow-up after Summerslam.
- Review of WWE Raw
- Review of the latest NXT
- Review of the latest UFC Fight Night
