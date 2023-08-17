Ultimate Warrior Ultimate Maniacs bobblehead announced for pre-order by FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Ulimate Warrior is getting another bobblehead release from FOCO in his Ultimate Maniacs gear.

The bobblhead features Warrior posed with both arms above his head. He is wearing the same attire he wore when he formed the Ultimate Maniacs with Macho Man Randy Savage. He is also wearing the signature “Maniacs” glasses. Warrior is featured standing on a thematic base with his name and logo on the front.

This Warrior bobblehead will be limited to 223 units, retail for $65, and stand at 8 inches tall.