WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/25): Keller’s report on Bray Wyatt remembered, Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s Title, Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller

[HOUR ONE]

-WWE’s “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp aired.

-They went to a split screen image of Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda.

-Then they cut to the strage where the roster was gathered to pay tribute to Funk and Rotunda. They cut to Michael Cole standing at ringside with the stage behind him. He talked about how they lost Funk and Wyatt in the last week. He said tonight they will honor legacy and celebrate their lives. They went to a close-up of Erik Rowan, who was part of the Wyatt Family on TV. Cole then paused for a ten bell salute.

-A three minute video package aired on Wyatt including some candid backstage clips of him and other wrestlers interacting with laughs and smiled. It ended, appropriately and sadly, with him blowing out the lantern. Fans then began to sing “He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands.” The lights went dark and fans applauded as the camera panned over to an empty rocking chair. [c]

-A video tribute on Terry Funk aired next with social media posts by wrestlers saying what he meant to them.

-They went to Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Corey Graves at ringside. Cole said Cody Rhodes would speak later about what Terry Funk meant to him and his father, who feuded with him. He said they wanted nothing more than to entertain.

(1) REY MYSTERIO vs. GRAYSON WALLER

During Rey’s ring entrance, Cole noted that Rey would be defending his U.S. Title against Austin Theory at Payback. As Waller made his entrance, the announced that Waller would interview Cody at Payback. The bell rang 15 minutes into the hour. Waller kicked Rey out of mid-air on a springboard attempt, knocking him to ringside. When Waller went after him, Rey headscissored him into the ringside barricade. They cut to a break at 2:30. [c]

Waller took over after the break, stomping Rey as he charged into the corner toward him. Waller landed a flying elbow off the middle rope for a two count. Graves talked up Waller’s upside because “he has the confidence of a top-tier star.” He said anyone who has been to the top knows that’s what it takes. Rey sent Waller shoulder-first into the ringpost with a leg scissors. Rey landed a seated senton and then a springboard crossbody. Then he landed a tornado DDT for a near fall at 9:00. Waller made a brief comeback.

As Rey set up a 619, Austin Theory’s music played. Waller rolled up a distracted Rey for a two count. Then they both collided mid-ring with crossbody blocks. Graves said having Theory and Waller on the screen at the same time might be “handsome overload” that might be an FCC violation. Santos Escobar jumped Theory from behind. Theory shoved him off and clipped his knee from behind. Waller then got the better of Rey at ringside before throwing him back into the ring. He punched Escobar. Rey recovered and gave Waller a 619. Theory grabbed at Rey’s ankle. Escobar punched Theory. Rey then slingshot himself onto Waller for the three count.

WINNER: Mysterio in 12:00.

-A clip aired titled “The Wyatt Family is Born.”

-Patrick hyped The Street Profits vs. The Brawling Brutes up next. Graves hyped Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s Title later.

-A video aired hyping the return of John Cena to Smackdown next week. [c]

-More messages from wrestlers on social media were shown for Bray Wyatt as Wyatt’s theme song played.

-Cole and Graves talked about Louisville being the home once for WWE Developmental. Graves talked about how he’ll never forget Wyatt’s laugh.

-A clip aired of Zelina Vega beating Iyo Sky three weeks ago.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Damage CTRL backstage. Bayley didn’t like Kayla bringing up Sky’s loss and then asked if she’s joining the LWO. She said they only like short people and laughed at her line. Bayley said they are in the Iyo era so buckle up and enjoy the ride.

(2) IYO SKY (w/Bayley, Dakota Kai) vs. ZELINA VEGA – Women’s Title match

Ring introductions took place before the break. [c]

The match began right after the break 44 minutes into the hour. Both were down and slow to get up after a Sky powerbomb on Vega. When Vega came back with a sunset bomb, Sky rolled to ringside. When she went after her, Sky threw her into the ringside steps. Back in the ring Sky landed an Over the Moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Sky in 6:00 to retain the Women’s Title.

-They showed Cody walking backstage. [c]

-More tribute messages regarding Bray were shown.

-Cody made his entrance. He told a story from 11 years ago at an airport where he heard a man yelling the most peculiar insult. He said he heard the man yell at his father that he was an “egg-sucking dog.” He said he then realized it was Terry Funk. Fans cheered.

[HOUR TWO]

He talked about how they get to call themselves WWE Superstars, wrestlers, and atheltes. He said some get to call themselves cowboys. He said both Funk and Bray earned that title. He talked about Funk putting in 50 years and how he gave that rub to an entire company and revolution (a reference to ECW). He threw to a video package on Funk’s career with some truly iconic clips. He said Funk was hardcore and the next match is a “Terry Funk Hardcore Match.”

-Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes made their entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of Bray winning the WWE Title and fans cheering.

(3) THE BRAWLING BRUTES (Butch & Ridge Holland) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – Terry Funk Hardcore match

Graves brought up that Funk did some of his greatest work at the corner of Swanson and Ritner (ECW Arena) “where he introduced himself to a whole new generation of fans.” The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour. Cole said there are no rules. They brawled at ringside early in the match. At 4:00 Ford flip dove onto all three at ringside. Bobby Lashley’s music played and he walked out as they cut to a break. [c]

The action continued at a fast pace. Ford landed a top rope frog splash at 11:00. The crowd had been chanting for tables. Butch pulled a table out from under the ring. Lashley stared him down. Butch paused before sliding the table into the ring. Butch did the finger snap on Dawkins. Holland put Dawkins on a table. Lashley shoved Butch off the top rope and then speared him at ringside. The Profits then finished Holland with a leaping double-team cutter through a table. Cole said Funk would be proud. He also said he loves the new Profits attitude.

WINNERS: The Street Profits in 13:00.

-A clip aired of a Firefly Funhouse.

-They hyped John Cena on Smackdown next week. [c]

-They went to a clip of Miz talking to TMZ Sports about how L.A. Knight is a fad who is disrespecting him.

-L.A. Knight made his way to the ring. He said sometimes your greatest foes turn out to be your biggest helpers. He talked about his feud with Bray and how he got him ready for anything. He said his heart breaks after seeing pictures of his family and said he was holding it together well before that. He said he can feel the spirit of Bray and the Fireflies in the building. He said he can’t pretend they were best friends, but he said, “Thank you, Bray.” He then talked about Miz. He said he’s using tired old material. He mocked Miz calling him a fad and imitated the higher pitch of Miz’s voice. Knight said he’s okay being a fad because Miz never was. He said he was champion 12 years ago and nobody cares. He said even then he was a backdrop to a feud between John Cena and The Rock. He said a wise man once told him, “Next time you see me, run!” [c]

(4) L.A. KNIGHT vs. FINN BALOR

They cut to an early break in the match. [c]

Knight rallied and landed his BFT for the win. Cole said that might be the biggest win of his career tonight. Graves plugged he has a match with Miz at Payback

WINNER: Knight in 12:00.

-As Knight celebrated, the lights went out. Then they came back on with an image of Bray in a ring and the lantern as fans pulled out their phones and lit up the arena with Fireflies.

FINAL THOUGHTS: It was difficult to really analyze this show too much given the heavy weight of the emotions this week. That was a significant win for Knight that should make some nervous Knight fans happy or at least buy some time for them. WWE did a really nice job in difficult circumstances paying tribute to two names that deserves a lot of such attention tonight.

