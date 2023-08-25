WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS (8/25): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Vega vs. Sky Women’s Title, Mysterio vs. Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 25, 2O23

LOUISVILLE, KY AT KFC YUM! CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

-A graphic aired showing Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda. The graphic noted the years of their birth and deaths. After the graphic all the wrestlers on the roster were assembled on the stage. Michael Cole appeared. He said we lost two members of the WWE family this week and tonight, we will honor their legacy and celebrate their lives. He said both men touched us with their passion, their talent, and their creativity. There was then a moment of silence and a ten bell salute.

-A video aired on the career of Bray Wyatt. After the video, they showed wrestlers reacting on the stage. The crowd chanted “Thank you, Wyatt”, then sang “He Has the Whole World in His Hands.” They showed a rocking chair under a spotlight before cutting to break. [c]

-They showed still images of Terry Funk accompanied by quote tweets from wrestlers regarding Terry Funk and his legacy.

-The announce team sat ringside. Cole said that Cody Rhodes would honor Terry Funk later in the show. Cole said they’re here tonight to honor the careers of Wyatt and Funk and in honor of those men, “we’re here to entertain”.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance. Kevin Patrick said there isn’t anyone better to kick off an emotional evening. Cole said that a week from tomorrow, Mysterio has to defend against Austin Theory.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance. Cole said Grayson Waller will host Cody Rhodes on the Grayson Waller Effect at Payback. Corey Graves said this would give Rhodes the opportunity to finish the story and become the star he always wanted to be.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Interesting choice to use Cody in this way on a PLE event where Roman Reigns won’t be present. I figured we would get some sort of match from Cody against the Judgment Day, but I guess not. Another good spot for Waller, though.)

(1) REY MYSTERIO vs. GRAYSON WALLER

The bell rang fifteen minutes into the hour. Waller and Mysterio circled each other and locked up. Mysterio took Waller down with an arm drag. Mysterio caught a kick from Waller and landed a big punch. Waller fought back with a punch of his own then grabbed Mysterio with a headlock. Mysterio shot Waller off the ropes and Waller took him down with a shoulder block. Waller went back to the headlock and took Mysterio down. Mysterio fought to his feet and shot Waller off the ropes. Mysterio caught Waller with a hurricanrana. Mysterio mounted Waller in the corner and rained down punches. The crowd counted along. Mysterio set up Waller for a 619. Waller got up and backdropped Mysterio to the apron. Mysterio landed on his feet. Waller knocked Mysterio off the apron and to the floor. Waller slid to the outside but Mysterio moved. Mysterio took Waller down with a hurricanrana before they cut to break. [c]

Mysterio was in control and landed punches. Mysterio shot Waller into the corner but Waller propped himself up on the top rope and landed a double stomp on Mysterio’s back. Waller mounted the downed Mysterio and punched away. Waller climbed to the second rope and walked across. Waller came off with an elbow drop and covered Mysterio for a two count. Mysterio fought back with punches but Waller took Mysterio down with a side kick. Waller made another cover for a two count. Waller shot Mysterio hard into the corner and Mysterio collapsed. Waller kicked at Mysterio. He whipped Mysterio hard into the opposite corner then set up for a powerbomb. Mysterio fought out with punches and hit a hurricanrana to Waller that sent Waller into the post. Mysterio hit a senton from the top rope and then followed up with a springboard crossbody. Mysterio came off the ropes and spun into a DDT. Mysterio made the cover for a near fall. Waller retreated to the corner. Mysterio followed but Waller kicked Mysterio off. Waller floated over Mysterio and delivered a faceplant. He covered Mysterio for a two count. Waller landed a big shot to the back of Mysterio’s neck. Waller charged and Mysterio landed a kick followed by another senton. Mysterio set up Waller for a 619. Austin Theory’s music played and he appeared on the stage. Mysterio was distracted. Waller went for a roll-up and got a two count. Both men came off the ropes and collided with crossbodys. Both men were down in the ring. Santos Escobar appeared and attacked Theory. Theory took out Escobar. Mysterio came and took Theory down. Waller knocked down Mysterio and tossed him into the ring. Waller took too long and Mysterio was ready for him. Mysterio set up Waller and hit the 619. Mysterio was on the apron and Theory grabbed his leg. Escobar superkicked Theory off and Mysterio hit a springboard splash for the win.

WINNER: Rey Mysterio in 13:00

-Escobar and Mysterio celebrated in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Waller is a good worker. I thought he worked really well with Mysterio here. He’s good at selling and playing the cocky heel when he’s in control. I really wish they would explore the idea of Theory and Waller being “bros”. I think the two could work well together and Waller could pull some more personality out of Theory. Escobar’s involvement was fine and continues to further the story. I like where the Smackdown mid-card is right now and these four guys are a big part of why. Good stuff. Waller keeps holding his own against better opponents and then he makes a mistake that leads to his undoing. They have a good story to tell with him if they take the opportunity.)

-They showed a quick video on the birth of the Wyatt family. After the video, Graves hyped the Women’s Championship match between Zelina Vega and Iyo Sky for later in the show.

-They showed still shots of Wyatt with accompanying tweets from wrestlers about Wyatt.

-They showed postcard shots of Louisville. Cole mentioned that it used to be the home of OVW. Cole then said Wyatt wasn’t there, but he trained in Tampa. He said the main event will be between two of Wyatt’s classmates, L.A. Knight and Finn Balor. They showed a graphic for the match.

-They showed the announce team at ringside. Graves talked about his time with Wyatt in FCW. Patrick threw to a video recap of Vega’s wins over Sky on past episodes of Smackdown. After the video, Damage Ctrl was in the back with Kayla Braxton. Kayla asked about the previous losses. Bayley interjected and asked if Kayla wanted to be in the LWO. She said Kayla would be a perfect fit because they only hire short people. Bayley then talked up Sky as a once in a generation wrestler. She said they’re in Sky’s era and everyone needs to buckle up and enjoy the ride.

-Sky made her entrance with Bayley and Dakota Kai.

-Zelina Vega made her entrance.

-Formal ring introductions took place. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-A short video aired showing the debut of the Fiend.

-Vega and Sky were in the ring ready for their match.

(2) IYO SKY (c) (w/ Bayley & Dakota Kai) vs. ZELINA VEGA – WWE Women’s Championship Match

They locked up and Sky got a waistlock. Vega went for the arm and countered but Sky countered back. Sky grabbed a headlock and Vega shot her off the ropes. Vega dropped to the mat and Sky cartwheeled over her. Vega recovered and took Sky down. Sky talked with Bayley and Kai. Vega went after Sky but Sky moved out of the way and Vega hit the ropes. Sky stayed on the attack and slammed Vega. Sky made the cover for a two count. Vega recovered and went for a cover but Sky kicked out at two. Vega landed a kick and climbed to the top rope. Sky met her there and slammed her off the top. Sky made the cover for a two count. Sky went back to a headlock. Vega got to her feet and landed elbows to Sky’s gut. Sky landed a kick and ran the ropes but Vega caught her in a headlock. Sky fought free. Vega recovered and slammed Sky into the turnbuckle. Vega took Sky down with a clothesline. Vega then hit a DDT variation. Vega climbed to the top rope and posed. Vega came off with a Meteora and covered Sky for a two count. Vega went for another cover and got another two count. Vega tried to a third cover for yet another two count. Sky hit a springboard dropkick. Vega took Sky down with a counter. Vega went for a Code Red but Sky was able to get away. Sky delivered a big powerbomb but both women were down. Sky got to her feet first and climbed to the top rope. Vega knocked Sky off the top and hit a Code Red. Sky rolled to the outside. Vega followed Sky out. Sky tossed Vega into the steps. Sky threw Vega back into the ring and followed. Vega was down in the corner. Sky charged and hit double knees on Vega. Sky climbed to the top rope and hit the moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Iyo Sky in 7:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

-They showed replays of Sky’s win as Graves narrated. Sky celebrated with Bayley and Kai.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t think highly of Vega in the ring, but I generally like her matches with Sky. The two work well together and this was no exception. Solid seven minutes of action with some hope spots for Vega. Unfortunately, the outcome was never really in doubt, so there was only so much they could do. Sky got a needed win and looked good in the process. Not the best first title challenger, but it’s good to get one out of the way before Sky has a big feud.)

-Cody Rhodes was in the back walking toward the arena. Cole hyped Rhodes’ segment paying tribute to Terry Funk for after the break. [c]

-More still images of Wyatt were shown with more tweets.

[HOUR TWO]

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Rhodes posed on the second rope as pyro exploded on the stage. Rhodes entered the ring and grabbed a mic.

-The crowd chanted “Cody, Cody”. Rhodes stood in the center of the ring. He addressed the crowd and said he knows what he wants to talk about. He said he wants to tell everyone about a time he was at the airport when he was eleven years old. He said he heard a man yell a peculiar insult. He said the man called his father an egg sucking dog. Rhodes turned and asked Cole if he could say that on Fox. Rhodes said the man yelled at his grandmother also. He said that he couldn’t see the man so he thought there was going to be an incident. Rhodes said he then saw that it was Terry Funk. An image of Funk appeared on the screen. Rhodes said that they get to call themselves the coolest thing, WWE Superstars. He said they’ve been called other things, wrestlers, entertainers, and carnies. He said only some have been able to call themselves cowboys. He said that Funk and Wyatt could call themselves cowboys in the best way. Rhodes said that Funk wore the ten pounds of gold proudly and attended West Texas State. He said Funk actually went to classes at West Texas State. He said that Funk has been around the wrestling business for fifty years. Rhodes mentioned wrestlers giving the rub. He said some do it for one or two wrestlers. Rhodes said Funk did it for an entire company and revolution. Rhodes threw to a video package on the career of Terry Funk.

-A video package aired on Funk’s career. The video featured snippets from WWE legends including Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart. The video ended with the memorial graphic.

-The crowd cheered in the arena. Rhodes said that Funk was passionate from Texas to Tokyo. Rhodes said he’s happy to inform everyone that the next match will be a Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team Match.

-The Brawling Brutes made their entrance. Patrick hyped their match for after the break. [c]

-A video showed Wyatt winning the WWE title for the first time.

-The Street Profits made their entrance.

(McDonald’s Analysis: The Profits need new music to go with their new persona. The entrance and music need to match the new gimmick. It doesn’t work if they act completely the same in different outfits.)

(3) BRAWLING BRUTES (Butch & Ridge Holland) vs. STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

All four men attacked each other. Dawkins and Holland paired off as did Butch and Ford. Dawkins tossed Holland into the steps. Butch pulled at Ford’s fingers then pulled on his ears propped on the announce table. Ford and Butch got into the ring and Ford took Butch down with a shoulder block. Ford ran the ropes and Butch landed a dropkick. Dawkins tried to enter but Butch took him down with a dropkick. Butch went to the feet of Ford but Dawkins tossed Butch to the outside. Holland entered and dumped Dawkins to the outside. Holland lifted Ford and spun him around before a slam. Dawkins hit the ring and took Holland down with a neckbreaker. Ford rolled into a splash and covered Holland for a two count. Butch entered and chopped away at Dawkins. Ford got to his feet and chopped at Butch. The Profits took out Butch with a flapjack. The Profits double teamed Holland. Butch got involved and hit a moonsault on the Profits. Holland lifted Butch to his shoulders and used Butch to take down both Profits. Holland ran around the ring and took down Dawkins. The crowd chanted for tables. Holland went for a powerbomb on Dawkins but Dawkins countered with a backdrop on the floor. Butch took out Dawkins with a big knee. Ford flew over the top rope and took out Butch. Bobby Lashley made his entrance and walked toward the ring. [c]

Holland slammed Ford. Holland knocked Ford to the apron. Dawkins climbed to the apron and Holland caught him coming in. Butch and Holland delivered Ten Beats. Holland splashed Ford in the corner. Butch followed with a big kick. They hit a double team powerbomb and Butch made the cover for a two count. Butch went after Dawkins on the outside but Dawkins took Butch down. Dawkins hit the ring and traded punches with Holland. Dawkins ran the ropes and took Holland down. Dawkins landed a spin around splash in the corner. Dawkins lifted Holland to his shoulders and Ford came off the ropes with a blockbuster. Ford made the cover but Butch broke the count. Butch landed a kick to Ford and then to Dawkins. Ford took Butch down with a kick. Ford landed a kick on Holland but Holland answered with a clothesline. All four men were down. Lashley cheered on Dawkins. Dawkins climbed to the top rope but Holland cut him off. Holland hit a superplex on Dawkins. Ford hit a big splash as they landed and made the cover. Butch broke up the count. Butch went to the outside and pulled out a table. Butch bumped into Lashley as he pulled out the table. Butch and Lashley stared each other down. Butch picked up the table and slid it into the ring. Butch looked back at Lashley. Holland tried to set up the table but Ford landed a punch. Ford knocked Butch off the apron. Ford set up the table and set up a Rock Bottom. Holland fought out. Holland lifted Ford to his shoulders. Dawkins approached but Holland kicked him. Holland delivered a stereo DDT and slam. Butch climbed to the top rope. Lashley tossed Butch off the top rope and then hit a spear. In the ring, the Profits hit a Revelation through the table on Holland. Ford made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Street Profits in 12:00

-Ford held half the table as the Profits posed. Lashley celebrated with the Profits on the stage.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid match. The crowd reaction was interesting. The crowd clearly wants to cheer the Profits over whoever they’re in the ring with. The fans were into the Brutes when they made their entrance, but quickly turned on them when they saw their opponents. Every time the Brutes were on offense the crowd was basically silent and came back to life for the Profits. I wonder if that is why Lashley was sent down. I think Lashley’s attack on Butch was to frame them as heels, but the crowd cheered it, and Cole excused it by mentioning that the match has no rules. A lot of mixed signals here, so it’s hard to tell what WWE is going for. I still think the Profits need some new music and a more serious entrance, but I’m fine with the transition being slow. It would be a little odd if it was very sudden. Another good win for the Profits as they try to reframe them as serious contenders, probably for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. I hope they do something with Lashley soon.)

-They showed clips of the Firefly Fun House.

-L.A. Knight was walking in the back toward the arena. [c]

-They showed more stills of Wyatt with tweets to accompany them.

-They showed a recap of the Miz’s segment on Raw. Knight appeared and sat in on commentary as Miz battled Akira Tozawa. They highlighted Miz getting distracted and losing to Tozawa before Knight took him out with a B.F.T.

-They showed the announce team at ringside. Graves said the spotlight isn’t big enough for Miz and Knight. Patrick threw to a video from TMZ Sports with Miz. Miz was surprised that the TMZ guy knew who Knight was. Miz called Knight a fad. Miz said that if Knight keeps threatening him, he won’t make it to Wrestlemania in Philadelphia.

-Knight made his entrance. Graves said you know it’s genuine when everyone leaves their seat for Knight. Knight got a mic from ringside. Knight stood in the middle of the ring as the crowd cheered. Knight said he’ll get to Miz in a second. He said tonight’s about Bray Wyatt. Knight said he saw everyone representing with the fireflies and it got him thinking. He said that sometimes your greatest foes can be your greatest helpers. He said that he and Wyatt put each other through hell. Knight said that during that, Knight was preparing him for everything. Knight said his heart breaks for all the pictures of Wyatt and his family. Knight said he knows everyone can feel the spirit of Wyatt in the building. Knight said he’s not going to act like he and Wyatt were best friends, but he’ll thank Wyatt. Knight said he wants to talk to the crowd. He said the Miz gets on the screen and says the same tired material. Knight did an impression of Miz calling him a fad. Knight said that he doesn’t care if he’s a fad because the Miz is a never was. He said when Miz had a stunt double, the stunt double was the star. He said when Miz was champion he was a backdrop for the Rock and John Cena. Knight challenged Miz and said it’s his game. Knight said he has one more thing. Knight looked into the camera and said a wise man once told him, that the next time you see him, “run”.

-They showed a graphic for Knight against Balor. Patrick hyped the match for after the break.

-They showed footage of Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules last October. [c]

-They showed a graphic for John Cena on Smackdown next week. Patrick then hyped a match with Escobar and Mysterio against Theory and Waller. They then showed a graphic for Jimmy Uso’s return. Graves hyped the segment.

-Finn Balor made his entrance.

(4) L.A. KNIGHT vs. FINN BALOR

They locked up and Balor took Knight down. Balor worked around Knight then stood up and taunted him. They locked up again and Knight got the upper hand. He slapped Balor in the back of the head. Balor got a headlock and shot Knight off the ropes. Knight took Balor down with a shoulder block and Balor dropped to the outside. Graves announced that Miz will face Knight at Payback next week. Balor and Knight battled on the outside. Knight slammed Balor into the announce table repeatedly. Knight rolled Balor into the ring and hit a slingshot shoulder block. Knight made the cover for a two count. Balor sent Knight to the corner and charged but Knight caught him with an elbow. Balor pulled Knight down from the second rope.

They showed Wyatt’s return promo on Smackdown last October before they cut to break. [c]

Balor had Knight in a headlock. Balor sent Knight to the corner and charged but Knight moved. Knight delivered a neckbreaker. Both men got to their feet and Knight landed punches. Knight ducked a clothesline from Balor and hit a DDT. Knight made the cover for a two count. Balor charged but Knight lifted him into the air and drove him into the mat. Knight made another cover for a two count. Knight grabbed the legs of Balor and spun him around. Balor kicked Knight away then took him down. Balor stomped on Knight. Balor measured Knight and hit the slingblade. Balor measured Knight again and charged. Knight caught Balor coming in with a clothesline. Knight stomped Balor in the corner then ran at him with a knee. Knight lifted Balor to his shoulders but Balor got free and knocked Knight down. Balor stomped on Knight. Balor hit a dropkick on Knight. Balor climbed to the top rope and came off but Knight moved. Knight delivered a powerslam followed by an elbow drop. Knight made the cover for a two count. Knight went for a B.F.T. but Balor got free and rolled Knight up for a two count. Balor took Knight down again and climbed to the top rope. Knight got to his feet and crotched Balor on the top. Knight climbed up to join Balor. Balor fought back and knocked Knight off. Knight jumped to the top rope and hit a superplex. Balor got to his feet and Knight hit the B,F.T. for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 11:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Balor is the most pushed job guy in the company. He literally loses to everybody at this point. I don’t know why anyone would take him even remotely seriously as a threat now. Anyway, Knight had another good outing here devoid of awkward moments. They showed quite a few replays in this match. It seemed to be slightly more than normal. There have been reports that Knight can struggle with transitions, so this could be a way to detract the audience’s attention away from that. I could be completely overthinking it, but it’s something to watch for in future Knight matches. Knight against Miz at Payback will be interesting. Miz isn’t exactly the best worker in the company, so it will be good to see Knight against an opponent like that. I’m intrigued by the match and it’s one of the reasons to tune into Payback.)

-Knight celebrated on the stage. The lights went out in the arena as the Wyatt sound effects played. The Wyatt lantern was shown in the ring and a video of Wyatt appeared on the screen. The crowd chanted “Thank you, Bray” and held up their phones in the darkness.