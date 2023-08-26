FREE PODCAST 8/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #240 (8-21-93) of the PWTorch including a full review of Clash of Champions 24, Part 3 of Jim Cornette’s Torch Talk, Lex Express update, Summerslam card, more (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the eighty-third episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #239 of the PWTorch including a full review of Clash of the Champions 24, Torch poll results on the WWF’s working relationship with other promotions, more from Jim Cornette, the full Summerslam card, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
