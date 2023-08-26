FREE PODCAST 8/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair & Machado: Bray Wyatt’s career and character and lost future, WWE’s tribute to Bray and Funk, Knight, Street Profits, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair and Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live caller and email input. They begin with a lengthy discussion on Bray Wyatt’s career and character and lost future, thoughts on WWE’s tribute to Bray and Terry Funk, the inclusion of L.A. Knight on the show, the Street Profits characters, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply