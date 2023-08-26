News Ticker

VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #773 (August 30, 2003): Keller’s SummerSlam report with Staff Roundtable Reviews, Keller calls for McMahons to get off TV, Torch Talk with Raven pt. 2, Powell says Goldberg should be WWE Champ

August 26, 2023

SUMMARY of #773 cover-dated August 30, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Kurt Angle and Triple H retaining their titles at SummerSlam, plus in-depth coverage of SummerSlam including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Pat McNeill’s “At the Bar” column…This Week with Wade Keller: It’s time for the McMahons to step off camera… On Topic with Jason Powell: Some say Goldberg should have won, but then what?… Mitchell’s Memo: 10 Questions with Shane McMahon… Torch Talk with Raven, part two, on his time as a male stripper”… Plus Torch Newswire, Keller’s TNA PPV Report, Torch Backtracks, TV Reviews, Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…

