VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #773 (August 30, 2003): Keller’s SummerSlam report with Staff Roundtable Reviews, Keller calls for McMahons to get off TV, Torch Talk with Raven pt. 2, Powell says Goldberg should be WWE Champ

SUMMARY of #773 cover-dated August 30, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Kurt Angle and Triple H retaining their titles at SummerSlam, plus in-depth coverage of SummerSlam including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Pat McNeill’s “At the Bar” column…This Week with Wade Keller: It’s time for the McMahons to step off camera… On Topic with Jason Powell: Some say Goldberg should have won, but then what?… Mitchell’s Memo: 10 Questions with Shane McMahon… Torch Talk with Raven, part two, on his time as a male stripper”… Plus Torch Newswire, Keller’s TNA PPV Report, Torch Backtracks, TV Reviews, Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…

