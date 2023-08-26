AEW RAMPAGE REPORT (8/25): Storm & Saraya vs. Shida & Baker, Solo vs. Cassidy, Marshall vs. Gravity, Luchasaurus vs. Jones

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

“FYTER FEST”

AUGUST 25, 2023

RECORDED AT THE GAS SOUTH ARENA IN DULUTH, GA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired with a graphic of Windham Rotunda. Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. AARON SOLO (w/Harley Cameron) – AEW International Championship

Harley Cameron sang Solo to the ring as part of his introduction. Solo kicked Cassidy in the stomach before Cassidy could place his hands into his pockets. The two traded headlocks before Cassidy took Solot to the mat. Solo took the advantage with a headlock of his own but Cassidy slowly worked his way out of it before successfully placing his hands into his pockets.

Cassidy used his speed to take Solo down and to the outside. Solo pulled Cassidy to the outside with him and caught him with a kick to the stomach. Cassidy fired back with a back elbow as Solo pulled Cameron in front of Cassidy to avoid getting hit. Cassidy flew through the ropes onto Solo before throwing him back into the ring. Cassidy went to the top rope but Cameron yanked him off. [c]

Both men were attempting a suplex before Solo kicked Cassidy by surprise. Solo followed up with a running elbow in the corner, then threw Cassidy into the opposite turnbuckle. Cassidy came back by ramming Solo’s head into the turnbuckles multiple times before climbing to the top and coming down with a diving crossbody. Solo missed a corkscrew kick, but blocked the Beach Break. Both men countered a number of moves until Cassidy hit Stundog Millionaire and a spinning DDT for two.

Cassidy looked to be setting up for his finish until Cameron took the mic and distracted him with some truly terrible singing. Solo attacked Cassidy from behind and dropped him to the mat for a close count. Solo came off the top with a double stomp for another close count. Cameron got into the ring. She took off her boot to hit Cassidy but missed. The ref saw Cameron as Solo took the boot and nailed Cassidy. Cassidy kicked out at two and rose up to hit Orange Punch and Beach Break for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This was competitive, which isn’t really what I want to see from an Aaron Solo match, unfortunately. I get the storyline where Cassidy is banged up after defending his title so often, but this felt like it should have been our Rampage Squash of the Week.)

– JR sat down with QT Marshall to talk about his recent title win in AAA. QT said people often think he aligns himself with others, such as Cody and Powerhouse Hobbs, but they are the ones aligning themselves with QT. He talked about being a professional and waiting for good things to happen, and yet he was never given anything in AEW by Tony Khan. He talks about not having his own action figure and how he will gain respect by defending his new AAA Latin American Championship. [c]

– A video package aired hyping the C.M. Punk and Samoa Joe feud that will culminate at All In.

(2) Q.T. MARSHALL (w/Johnny TV) vs. GRAVITY – AAA Latin American Championship

QT took the mic as Johnny TV joined commentary. QT spoke in Spanish as he continued to hype up the fact that he was a AAA title holder. QT introduced himself to Gravity who said he was Bandido’s brother. QT told Gravity he should probably just leave instead of fighting him. Gravity responded by slapping QT as the bell rang. Gravity took QT down, then dropkicked him to the outside. Gravity followed by jumping over the top onto QT.

QT turned things around then took Gravity to the outside. Gravity used the ring apron and ropes to take QT to the floor, then tried for a hurricanrana. QT caught him, however, and powerbombed Gravity onto the apron. QT raised his AAA title into the air as the crowd booed. [c]

QT continued to dominate Gravity through the break. Gravity fired back with some chops but QT quickly knocked him back to the mat. Gravity rolled up QT for a two count, then another. Gravity hit a destroyer for another close count. Gravity came off the middle rope but QT caught him into a backbreaker combo. QT went for a suplex but Gravity reserved it into another close count. Gravity hit a few thrust kicks, then hit the 21 Plex for yet another two count.

QT hit a short-arm clothesline, then perched Gravity on the top rope. QT went for a Diamond Cutter but Gravity got out of it and made it to the mat. Gravity chopped QT again, then hit him with a running uppercut. Gravity hit a fireman’s carry off the top for a two count. Gravity went to the top but was caught by QT in a Diamond Cutter, then a sit down powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: QT Marshall in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine match, with a lot of offense for Gravity, who looked good in this one.)

– A Dark Order video package aired. They talked about being selfless the last few years but are now focusing on doing things for themselves. They said they will be selfish.

(3) LUCHASAURUS vs. REN JONES

Jones attacked Luchasaurus from the bell which had no effect. Luchasaurus hit a boot to the face then waited for Jones to get up before hitting a chokeslam. The crowd chanted “where’s your title?” Luchasaurus clotheslined Jones from behind, then covered for the win.

WINNER: Luchasaurus in 1:00

– After the match, Christian Cage was shown looking on from backstage.

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

– A video package aired hyping the AEW World Title match between MJF and Adam Cole at All In. [c]

– Excalibur hyped upcoming shows, including tomorrow’s Collision, Sunday’s All In, and next week’s All Out.

– Mark Henry was backstage within a video package hyping tonight’s main event. Henry said it was “time for the main event.”

(4) TONI STORM & SARAYA (w/Ruby Soho) vs. HIKARU SHIDA & BRITT BAKER

The four women started battling it out as the bell rang. Baker and Saraya were alone in the ring as Soho grabbed Baker’s boot from the outside. Storm and Saraya kept Baker cut her on their side of the ring. Storm hit a series of uppercuts, then a snap suplex on Baker for two. Saraya attacked Baker behind the ref’s back. Storm followed up by hitting Baker with a hip attack that sent Baker to the outside. Kris Statlander came running down and took Soho all the way to the back. [c]

Saraya had Shida’s title in her hands to mock her, then passed it to Storm to do the same. Baker was still having the ring cut off from her as Storm and Saraya took turns tagging in. Baker hit Storm with a neckbreaker then slowly made her way to her corner and finally made the hot tag to Shida. Shida attacked Storm, then nailed Saraya on the apron. Shida hit a jumping knee strike on Storm but Saraya came in to attack Shida. Shida took it to Saraya and dropped her on top of Storm. Storm and Shida traded shots in the center of the ring.

Shida hit an enziguri on Storm, as Baker came in. Storm hit Baker with a German suplex, and then tagged in Saraya. Storm hit Baker with a hip attack as she and Saraya hit a double powerbomb on Baker for two after Shida broke up the pin. Each woman hit a thrust kick on one another as all four women fell to the mat. Baker hit a neck breaker on Saraya but Storm broke up the pin attempt. Baker took out her black glove to set up Lockjaw. Saraya held onto the ref’s leg to stop Baker in her tracks. Storm came from behind and sprayed Shida who accidentally nailed Baker. Saraya hit her finish for the win.

WINNERS: Saraya & Toni Storm in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was fine but also felt somewhat slow and had a few sloppy spots at times. Not sure this was the best way to head into the four-way title match on Sunday.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not the best go-home episode of Rampage just two days away from their biggest show ever. Nothing was offensive but it also felt very “throw-away” with even the main event tag match feeling like it missed the mark. Let’s hope tomorrow’s Collision feels important as we continue to creep closer to Wembley on Sunday. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

