SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including tributes to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, The Street Profits vs. The Brawling Brutes, Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller, L.A. Knight vs. Finn Balor, Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO