IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES (8/24): Johnny Swinger click bait, PCO backstage interview, Crazzy Steve’s sitdown interview, Shelley vs. Meyers, more

IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

AUGUST 24, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL. AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

MATCH CONTINUED FROM BTI – HIT

This is the second time I’ve seen this happen, and I kinda wish I knew it was coming. Last time it was Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in the Iron Woman match. PCO just dominated Champagne Singh and Shera. I was unsurprised that Bully Ray made an announcement, and even less surprised that PCO went to chase him. I’m actually enjoying the PCO/Bully Ray feud, after all PCO is quite possibly the only person in pro-wrestling older than he is. Shh, Sting doesn’t count.

(1) TRINITY vs. JODY THREAT – HIT

A non-title match? I can’t even remember the last time I’ve seen a title holder have a non-title match in singles competition. It was a bit shorter than I would have liked, but I think they were a bit limited with a face/face match. I think that it could lead long term to something between Trinity and Jody Threat, I think that Threat could main event sooner rather than later.

JOSH ALEXANDER BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

Ok, who didn’t think that Josh Alexander would be in line to get his title back? I mean, come on. What makes it interesting is that, ostensibly, Alex Shelley is also a face. There’s a lot that can go there. Especially since Alex Shelley started his return to Impact by reforming the Motor City Machine Guns to beat The North for the tag team titles.

(2) LAREDO KID vs. DEANER (w/Kon) – HIT

I really love that we are seeing more of Deaner in the ring again. Even when there was Violent by Design, it seemed he showed up to wave the flag for Joe Doering or Rhino. This is a good change of pace. I am also looking forward to a Deaner and Eric Young no-dq match, but I don’t think that will end anything.

JOHNNY SWINGER CLICK BAIT – HIT

Where you on the internet in the ’90s? I’d wager, probably not. However, this promo reminded me STRONGLY of the clips my buddy and I would put together with a vocoder to do our own promos for our internet wrestling league. God, we were dorks, but this was an amazing blast of nostalgia.

PCO BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER- MINOR HIT

BULLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!! I’m sorry, but Gia, what did you expect? PCO only ever yells the name of his opponent. It’s great.

(3) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. THE GOOD HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) – HIT

Wow, The Good Hands have come a long way. I think part of it is that they have really gotten the chance to stretch their legs. With a ten or fifteen minute match, you get to really show off much more than you would in the short 6 minute matches that they were being shown in. The tag team division has come so far really quickly. The Good Hands are really benefiting from it. I think that as long as they are putting on competitive matches like this one, they will continue to be strong and improve. ABC is the current top, and while they lost the Tag Team titles to Sub Culture, it’s just a matter of time before they are back in contention.

JOE HENDRY AND YUYA UEMURA BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

Ok, I was starting to get annoyed with Joe Hendry and found him a bit mean spirited. Adding Yuya Uemura back into the fold makes it fresh again. I’m willing to wait this one out long term.

(4) CHRIS SABIN vs. SAMURAY DEL SOL

Another long match. For a hot minute I thought that it was going to go to a time limit draw. Which, frankly, I would not have been opposed to. This was a great showcase of Samuray Del Sol.

CRAZZY STEVE SIT DOWN INTERVIEW WITH TOM HANNIFAN – HIT

This was worth waiting for. It had emotional ups and downs, and ended with Crazzy Steve just destroying the set. Crazzy Steve called himself, the plague and spit mist into a guys face. So I wonder if this will result in a new Crazzy Steve lead group.

MKULTRA REDLIGHT PROMO – MINOR HIT

These are short, fun, and well shot. They serve the purpose of making me want to tune in next time. Good

VIDEO REVIEW OF EDWARDS AND KAZARIAN – MINOR HIT

I’ve sat through this entire feud. I want it to be over already. I feel like it keeps getting the ‘at last this is ended!’ thing, and then ANOTHER thing comes up. This is NOT making me want to tune in next time. It’s run it’s course.

PCO YELLS IN A HOTEL – MINOR HIT

I did not expect Bully to be at the hotel. It’s a fun cat and Frankenstein going on here.

(5) ALEX SHELLEY vs. BRIAN MYERS — Impact Wrestling World Title match – HIT

Okay, I was surprised that Brian Myers got this shot. I know in my heart, and in my head that what happened elsewhere shouldn’t matter, but it does. Myers losing streak was too long, and made him into the joke we laughed at, sure he was trying to laugh with us, but it was a tad meaner than that. This match, like the Good Hands vs. ABC earlier really gave Myers the time to stretch things out and really show how good he is. It is not surprising that Create A Pro has churned out so many stars, regular access to Myers has got to be good for them. This match was a seminar between two of the industry’s great teachers. Honestly, while it is not even the match of the night (hello, ABC vs Good Hands), it is an excellent match that will constantly come up on ‘overlooked hits’ lists for years to come.

END BRAWL – HIT

This is how you end a show before a PPV. Just like the middle act of a movie trilogy, the bad guys are just stomping the stuffing out of the good guys. I don’t want Bully Ray in the ring anymore, but him luring away PCO and having an uninterrupted beat down of the world champ is the type of out of ring thing I want him to do. I want him to be a mentor, and occasional manager, not an in ring performer.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

This was a great “Go Home” show before the PPV. Reminded everyone of what the big happenings were and furthered them just a little bit.

