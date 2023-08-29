CM Punk and Jack Perry suspension by AEW confirmed by SI, Punk appears unlikely to be part of All Out event in Chicago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jack Perry and C.M. Punk have been suspended by AEW, but no further details are available, according to a Sports Illustrated report. Bryan Alvarez on Twitter/X reported yesterday that they were suspended pending an investigation.

Perry and Punk were involved in a confrontation between their matches at Wembley Stadium on Sunday stemming from Perry’s unauthorized comments on live PPV about the glass on the windshield of the limousine being real – a reference to his belief that Punk was behind reports leaking weeks earlier that Punk rebuffed Perry’s desire to use real glass in an angle AEW Collision.

In terms of the suspensions, we reported yesterday that early indications were Perry would face harsher punishment because he instigated the dispute with unauthorized comments on live PPV, with the understand that based on past incidents, Punk was unlikely to let it go.

Santana expressed frustration over the coverage of the Punk-Perry incident on his Twitter/X account. “Who gives a damn about who fought with who,” he wrote. “Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up.”

Santana didn’t express frustration publicly with Perry making the inciting comments or Punk confronting Perry about them, but rather just that the incident itself was talked about afterward.

PWTorch reported last month that Punk had made efforts to keep people away from the Collision locker room who might stir trouble or try to create controversy with him, but all eyes were on All In because it would be the first time all of AEW’s top wrestlers would be mingling backstage since Collision became the home of Punk and his like-minded allies in AEW.

Who gives a damn about who fought with who…Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up. — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) August 28, 2023

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW wrestlers who previously toured with WWE internationally noticed a big difference

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jerry Lawler appeared at WWE Raw during a commercial break