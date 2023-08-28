REPORT: Belief in AEW is that C.M. Punk and Jack Perry have been suspended pending investigation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The belief in AEW is that C.M. Punk and Jack Perry have been suspended pending an investigation into the physical confrontation they had backstage yesterday during the All In PPV according to a report from Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer.

Alvarez addressed the situation on X (Twitter) in a Tweet writing, “”The belief within AEW is that Punk and Jack are both suspended pending the results of an investigation, which would mean neither will work All Out,” Alvarez wrote.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller reported today that Perry was expected to get more blame for the altercation backstage than Punk. “Another AEW source close to management believes Perry, in this situation, will end up with more of the blame than Punk because he initiated the situation with his comments live during his match since he should’ve known it would cause an issue. Several people in AEW – wrestlers and people in other roles – are frustrated with the fact that a behind the scenes incident with Punk once again distracted from what they are touting as an excellent show and a high point in AEW’s history otherwise,” wrote Keller.

